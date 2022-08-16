Read full article on original website
Related
Kamaru Usman says potentially tying Anderson Silva’s record ‘means a lot’ (Video)
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is nearing one of the greatest records in the UFC. The greatest UFC fighter of all time is a title that can only belong to one fighter. There are always ongoing conversations about who should be bestowed this title. One name that always pops up in this discussion is Anderson Silva. Silva holds the record for most wins in a row in the UFC at 16. Now there is another man creeping towards that record, Kamaru Usman.
3 things we learned from UFC 278 press conference
Here is what we can take away from the UFC 278 pre-fight press conference featuring Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards, among others. With a little less than 48 hours to go before the start of the UFC‘s return to Salt Lake City, fight fans and the media got to hear from the participants of UFC 278 one more time before they step into the cage on Saturday night at the pre-fight press conference.
UFC 278: Merab Dvalishvili thinks Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley ‘both suck’ (Video)
Merab Dvalishvili does not care which bantamweight wins at UFC 280. The Georgian bantamweight Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (14-4) had some choice words when asked about the upcoming UFC 280 bout between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley, both of whom he’s called out in the past.
UFC・
Leon Edwards says Kamaru Usman is ‘deluded’ for thinking he can beat Canelo Alvarez (Video)
Leon Edwards is not buying into Kamaru Usman’s dream of a boxing crossover. Leon Edwards is getting ready to take on Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title on Saturday night. The two will square off in the main event of UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Edwards has been looking forward to this title shot for a long time, but he feels that the champ may have his head elsewhere.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 1 fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 278 loss
Despite his illustrious MMA resume, 37-year-old former champ Luke Rockhold is reaching the twilight of his UFC career. On July 24, 2007, Luke Rockhold made his professional debut in the now-defunct Melee on the Mountain promotion. After winning two minutes into the first round, it was apparent Rockhold had a future in mixed martial arts.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb
While fans are desperate to see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide at some point in the future, the two men have physically interacted in the past during the "Tribal Chief's" days in The Shield. The Hounds Of Justice attacked the People's Champion on the January 21 episode of "Raw" back in 2013, and the three rising stars were able to make their mark in a major way.
stillrealtous.com
Booker T Says Former WWE Star Needs To Shut His Mouth
Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE you never know who might return to the company as fans have seen some familiar faces on WWE programming recently. It seems that Triple H is bringing released stars back into the fold, and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush recently teased a possible return when he posted several photos of his time working as Bobby Lashley’s managed on the main roster.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster
A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Quietly Returns to the Ring for WWE
Brandi Rhodes, up until this past week, had not wrestled in any capacity since the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in Cleveland, Ohio. Both she and her husband, Cody Rhodes, would depart from the promotion the following month. But while Cody returned to action for WWE with plenty of fanfare at WrestleMania 38, there was no word on what Brandi's future in the ring would be. However, PWInsider is now reporting that Rhodes competed at an in-house live event at the WWE Performance Center this past weekend. Cameras weren't rolling so there's no video evidence and she's not listed on NXT's internal roster, so it's unclear what her next step in the company will be. Stay tuned for more updates.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Talked Monday Night War Star Out Of Doing Playboy
During the '90s and early 2000s, a number of former WWE female talent appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine during their tenures with the company. That list includes Sable (three times), Torrie Wilson (twice), Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, the late Chyna (twice), the late Ashley Massaro, and Candice Michelle. That list could have been expanded to feature another Monday Night War era star, but former WCW boss Eric Bischoff revealed that he managed to talk the individual in question out of posing for the famous brand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Reportedly Interested In Returning Now That Triple H Is In Control
Triple H took over WWE creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement announcement, and it seems that there’s a lot of excitement in the WWE locker room with the new regime in charge. The Game has been bringing former WWE stars back to the company and now Cassidy Haynes of...
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Attempted to Recruit a Contracted AEW Star
The professional wrestling industry is flourishing at a rate that hasn't been seen in decades. The days of WWE being the only show in town are long gone, as titans like All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling have certified themselves as viable alternatives for both fans and talent alike. Even outside the big three, the re-emergence of Impact Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance have given a number of independent talent the opportunity to showcase their skills on a big stage while simultaneously being allowed to appear for a plethora of other promotions. Those freelance contracts are an asset to the wrestlers, but the promotions themselves just about always prefer having exclusive access to their stars.
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Recalls WWE Angle She Wanted To Do That Made Miro Freak Out
CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana during her time in WWE, spent most of her WWE career as a manager. However, she did tally up 64 TV and pay-per-view matches from 2016 until her WWE release in June 2021, and near the end became famous for taking a particular bump. "I actually like begged [to be put through a table]," Perry said on Busted Open Radio. "I wanted to go through a table for a really long time and Miro was like, 'Absolutely not,' he's like, 'Do you want to die?' ... I pitched so many different times for me to go through a table ... I'm actually a big believer that the table thing with Nia would've never happened if Miro was there because he was so protective over me."
FanSided
275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0