KRDO

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes new red river hog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is celebrating the arrival of its newest resident, a baby red river hog. The zoo said zoo keepers were suspicious a baby may be on the way, and on the morning Fri. Aug. 12, their suspicions were confirmed when they found hog mom, Zena, resting peacefully with her new baby.
ESPN Western Colorado

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
KRDO

Pueblo PD offers clarification on Disabled Veteran plates and handicapped parking spaces

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is offering a public service announcement regarding license plates that are commonly seen in southern Colorado. According to the department, their volunteer parking enforcers have written more than 150 handicapped parking tickets since the beginning of the year. Some of the tickets were given to vehicles that had the Disabled Veteran plate but not the Disabled Veteran Handicapped plate.
KRDO

On and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field close in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic accident. The on and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field are closed, according to PPD. They are asking drivers to avoid the area but say that I-25 is still open. Article Topic Follows:...
KXRM

Pueblo Pride festival happening this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Equality Alliance (SCEA) will be hosting its annual Pueblo LGBTQ+ Pride Festival on Sunday, August 21. The event will be held at Mineral Palace Park with the Pride parade starting at 10:30 a.m. festivities will continue from 11:00 a.m. till 4 p.m. with an opening ceremony, including a proclamation […]
iheart.com

Joe Kenda Retired Colorado Springs Police Lt. The Host of "Homicide Hunter"

Joe Kenda is a retired Colorado Springs Police lieutenant and detective. He's the host of "Homicide Hunter" on Investigation Discovery (and streaming on Discovery+) which has had a remarkable 9 seasons so far. His new series, Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up is three theatrical-length specials focusing on complex cases. The first premieres tonight (8/17) at 7 PM MT and is about the 1987 murder of a 20-year-old active-duty soldier named Darlene Krashoc and the decades of persistence leading to the discovery of her killer. (See the trailer just below)
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KXRM

Cañon City police alerts community of new phone scam

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is warning the community to be alert for scam callers asking for fundraising money. The community is receiving scam calls regarding a fake fundraiser hosted by CCPD, according to a department social media post. “We will not contact you by phone looking for money or […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Local restaurants hosting fundraisers Tuesday to benefit family of fallen deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, August 16, several restaurants in the Pikes Peak area will host fundraisers to benefit the Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund in Deputy Andrew Peery's name. Dep. Peery lost his life in the line of duty Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, while responding to a shots fired call in The post Local restaurants hosting fundraisers Tuesday to benefit family of fallen deputy appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Black Forest shooting victim & suspect identified

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest. Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations. 50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. […]
KKTV

2nd bank robbery in 3 days reported in northwest Colorado Springs

DENVER (KKTV) - For the second time in three days, a crook robbed a bank in broad daylight in northwest Colorado Springs. Like the crime reported Monday, the bank hit Wednesday is located along Garden of the Gods Road. Police have not released the name of the bank, just that it was located in the 1300 block. Monday’s robbery happened at the U.S. Bank just down the street in the 1100 block.
KRDO

Second positive human case of tularemia detected in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced Tuesday that health officials have confirmed Pueblo County's second human tularemia case in 2022. According to the health department, tularemia, or “rabbit fever,” can be spread through soil contaminated with the droppings or urine of sick...
KRDO

Panorama Park in SE Colorado Springs reopens Saturday with community celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The grand reopening celebration of Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs is this Saturday, Aug. 20. According to the city, the free, family-friendly event kicks off at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony and official ribbon cutting on the park’s new event lawn. The ceremony will feature Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius who will perform an original work, the Panorama Middle School choir, and City and project leaders, including Mayor John Suthers and Councilmember Yolanda Avila.
