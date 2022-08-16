ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

9NEWS

Rain causes street flooding in Broomfield and Lafayette

COLORADO, USA — A Flash Flood Warning for parts of Boulder and Broomfield counties expired Tuesday morning, but it was several hours before street flooding caused by the downpour receded. The National Weather Service in Boulder said the Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Boulder County and southwestern Broomfield County...
LAFAYETTE, CO
Superior, CO
Broomfield, CO
Broomfield, CO
Louisville, CO
99.9 The Point

I-25 Reopens After Police Activity Closes Both Directions

CDOT has reported that both directions of a 6.4-mile stretch of Interstate 25 are currently closed due to police activity. Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at Colorado Highway 66 at the Longmont exit. Southbound Interstate 25 is closed at Colorado Highway 56 at the Berthoud Exit. Southbound traffic from Interstate...
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon

Officials in northern Colorado shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon for a short time on Monday due to flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office closed the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area and some flooding was happening in the community of Glen Haven on the western side of the canyon.The closure was lifted about 2 hours later.
GLEN HAVEN, CO
CBS Denver

A shift in highway planning: no more capacity

"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar

DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
GLEN HAVEN, CO
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
DENVER, CO

