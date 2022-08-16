Read full article on original website
Rain causes street flooding in Broomfield and Lafayette
COLORADO, USA — A Flash Flood Warning for parts of Boulder and Broomfield counties expired Tuesday morning, but it was several hours before street flooding caused by the downpour receded. The National Weather Service in Boulder said the Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Boulder County and southwestern Broomfield County...
Broomfield family’s basement floods after inches of rainfall
More than 3 inches of rain fell in Broomfield Tuesday morning causing a mess of flooding at local parks and parking lots.
2 eastbound I-70 lanes reopened in Denver following emergency bridge repairs
UPDATE: The Colorado Department of Transportation has reopened two eastbound I-70 lanes following emergency bridge repairs.
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Boulder, Broomfield counties
COLORADO, USA — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Boulder and Broomfield counties Tuesday morning, causing street flooding in some areas. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said the Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Boulder County and southwestern Broomfield County is in effect until 11 a.m.
Rain totals: Storms drop multiple inches of precipitation around Colorado
Monsoonal rains dropped multiple inches of precipitation around Colorado starting Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, with 3.5 inches recorded in Broomfield as of 10 a.m.
Superior woman could lose home to flooding after surviving Marshall Fire
Her house survived the Marshall Fire but a Superior woman says she could now lose it to flooding. "I'm the original homeowner. I've been here 24 years, so I've seen it all," says Barb Preskind, who has seen enough devastation over the last eight months, to last a lifetime. Last...
I-25 Reopens After Police Activity Closes Both Directions
CDOT has reported that both directions of a 6.4-mile stretch of Interstate 25 are currently closed due to police activity. Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at Colorado Highway 66 at the Longmont exit. Southbound Interstate 25 is closed at Colorado Highway 56 at the Berthoud Exit. Southbound traffic from Interstate...
Broomfield records about a quarter of annual precipitation in one morning
About a quarter of the average precipitation in Broomfield fell in just a few hours Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon
Officials in northern Colorado shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon for a short time on Monday due to flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office closed the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area and some flooding was happening in the community of Glen Haven on the western side of the canyon.The closure was lifted about 2 hours later.
Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area. After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the...
A shift in highway planning: no more capacity
"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
How much rain fell Monday, Tuesday across Denver
Monsoonal storms dumped torrential rainfall on parts of the Front Range on Monday and Tuesday. Some spots across the metro saw over 3 inches of rain in just 48 hours.
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
Flood threat ends for Monday night
As severe weather moves into the Front Range, several watches and warnings have been issued for flooding and other possible storm-related alerts.
Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar
DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
"Reach higher ground by any means necessary": Flooding creates dangerous situation in Colorado
According to an emergency notification sent out at about 3 PM on August 15, dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Glen Haven, which is located northeast of Estes Park. "Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary," reads an alert about the situation. The alert also instructs those...
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
FLOOD WATCH: Powerful storms could drop up to 2 inches of rain in 45 minutes
Flash flooding will be possible in regions across Colorado on Monday afternoon, with the National Weather Service (NWS) calling for powerful storms to roll through the state starting at 1 PM. According to the service, storms will be capable of dropping up to two inches of rain in just 45...
Showers and storms bring a welcome drink of water!
Showers and thunderstorms will slowly move south of Denver, sunshine will return on Wednesday, highs will warm back to the 80s
Only 4 days in August have dropped below 90 degrees
It has been a hot start to August in Denver, with only four days so far this month hitting temperatures below 90 degrees.
