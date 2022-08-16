Read full article on original website
‘You can do hard things’; What Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah learned from last season’s tragedies and triumphs
No doubt, it was a bittersweet year for Utah football in 2021. The Utes endured the tragic deaths of two players, running back Ty Jordan and cornerback Aaron Lowe. They also captured their first Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl appearance. This week, Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah reflected on that...
USC, UCLA departure reportedly costs each Pac-12 school $12 million
The departure of USC from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten will cost each member of the league $9.8 million a year, according to an interim report given to the California Board of Regents on Wednesday during a session to examine impact of UCLA leaving with the Bruins. According to...
Why didn’t Manti Te’o go to BYU?
Former Notre Dame and NFL linebacker Manti Te’o is back in the news this week after Netflix released a documentary on his catfishing saga. The film has brought renewed attention to his college career, which was followed closely by many BYU fans. As a member of The Church of...
How to watch Utah’s Little League team in its first World Series game
The first Utah team to make it to the Little League World Series is in action Friday, and there’s an easy way for fans to watch. Snow Canyon Little League’s game will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 1 p.m. MDT. The team, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah, will play the Nolensville team from Tennessee.
Utah’s Little League team lost a player to injury. Now, the player’s brother is taking his spot
The Little League World Series announced Thursday that Brogan Oliverson, brother of injured player Easton Oliverson, has been added to Utah’s team and that he’ll be eligible to play in Snow Canyon Little League’s Friday game. “The addition of an eligible player is common amongst teams at...
Why BYU must remember the best revenge is playing well
It is a word tossed around a lot in sports. Most of the time it’s used as a motivator to avenge by retaliation, but in today’s world of college football, where rosters undergo makeovers as often as the Kardashians, does revenge really hold its weight, or is it more bark than bite?
Could UCLA really get blocked from going to the Big Ten?
In a meeting that has been scheduled for quite sometime now, the leadership of the University of California system gathered Wednesday, and among the topics was discussing potential avenues to try to keep UCLA from leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the Los Angeles Times’ Ben Bolch reported.
Why California will always be big part of Utes’ recruiting footprint
California has long been fertile recruiting ground for Utah’s football program. There are 25 players on Utah’s roster that hail from the Golden State, including stars like quarterback Cam Rising (Ventura) and cornerback Clark Phillips III (Lakewood). “I feel like we’re good examples of guys that enjoy the...
‘Meaningless’ preseason ranking actually meaningful for BYU. Here’s why
It’s been 13 years since BYU appeared in the AP Preseason Top 25 poll, marking a milestone for the program Monday when votes by members of the media were revealed. It’s a big deal if you are an independent BYU. Why?. For a lot of reasons. A 13-year...
With the 2022 season nearing, what’s the latest bowl projections for Utah, BYU and Utah State?
There are less than two weeks until the college football season kicks off with Week 0 games, a slate that includes Utah State hosting UConn. The rest of the college football world will catch up the next week, when Utah visits Florida in a pivotal nonconference matchup, while BYU travels to USF to open its season.
Are these 2 Utes primed for a breakout season?
As fall camps continue on in preparation for the college football season, a list by Pac-12 Conference insider Jon Wilner of the Mercury News was published on Tuesday in which he identified 15 players in the conference who could have a breakout campaign in 2022. Among the 15 were two...
2 former BYU teammates have joined a Power 5 coaching staff — with Bronco Mendenhall connections
On Thursday afternoon, former BYU Cougars wide receiver Micah Simon posted on Twitter that he is now part of the Syracuse Orange football coaching staff, serving as an offensive analyst. As it turns out, former Cougar quarterback Koy Detmer Jr. is also on the Orange’s staff this season, serving as...
Clark Phillips III’s sweet new ride is among the spoils NIL is bringing Ute athletes
Now that college athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness, business opportunities are popping up all over the country. And that’s certainly been the case at Utah, where athletes, like cornerback Clark Phillips III, are benefitting. Thanks to NIL, he recently made a big, splashy purchase. “One...
What’s the status of BYU’s Chaz Ah You?
Former four-star recruit Chaz Ah You remains out, and off the roster, and there has been some indication that the flash linebacker/safety could take a redshirt year and return next season for his senior year. Speaking of the starting strong safety position, assistant head coach Ed Lamb said Ammon Hannemann...
These 4 players are Utah football’s 2022 captains
The Utah football program has announced the four players that will be wearing the captain’s patch this season. On Thursday night, the Utes announced that quaterback Cameron Rising, defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi, tight end Brant Kuithe and cornerback Clark Phillips III will be their captains this season. Each was...
BYU football: Will tight ends Isaac Rex and Dallin Holker play in the season-opener at South Florida?
Tight end Isaac Rex was disappointed after BYU’s preseason training camp practice on Tuesday, and it had nothing to do with his still-sore right ankle or the fact that the Cougars are ranked just No. 25 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. On the former, Rex says it...
Who’s recruiting QB Isaac Wilson? Zach Wilson’s brother shined in his first high school start
Isaac Wilson isn’t your typical football recruit. He’s the brother of New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson, and before he even made his first high school start, Isaac Wilson was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. On Friday, though, that first start was quite...
BYU football players see great potential with school’s NIL partnership with NFT-producing company
His football teammates, more than 100 to date, can also expect some sort of renumeration from a Web3 development company known as Ocavu that has partnered with BYU Athletics to launch the website CougsRise.com. The platform will enable all of BYU’s student-athletes, eventually, to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) in the form of purchases of NFTs (digital collectibles) and/or experiences with fans available on the website that launched Tuesday.
Opinion: What NBA schedule makers must think about 2022-23 Utah Jazz (hint: it’s not good)
I think that we could all probably agree on some general statements about the NBA, their television partners and how they market the best players, the up-and-coming players and the All-Stars of the league. The NBA wants eyeballs on the best teams in the league. The NBA wants eyeballs on...
BYU partners with Web3 developer Ocavu to launch fan ‘game-changing’ engagement platform CougsRise.com
Jon Cheney graduated from BYU and says he hasn’t missed a Cougars football game, on television or in person, where possible, since he learned how to flip on a TV. So when the CEO of Ocavu, a Web3 developer and technology company based in Lehi, was approached by BYU Athletics about a partnership the school says will greatly benefit its student-athletes in the relatively new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) space, he was all ears.
