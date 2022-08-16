ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

deseret.com

Why didn’t Manti Te’o go to BYU?

Former Notre Dame and NFL linebacker Manti Te’o is back in the news this week after Netflix released a documentary on his catfishing saga. The film has brought renewed attention to his college career, which was followed closely by many BYU fans. As a member of The Church of...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

How to watch Utah’s Little League team in its first World Series game

The first Utah team to make it to the Little League World Series is in action Friday, and there’s an easy way for fans to watch. Snow Canyon Little League’s game will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 1 p.m. MDT. The team, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah, will play the Nolensville team from Tennessee.
SANTA CLARA, UT
State
Utah State
deseret.com

Why BYU must remember the best revenge is playing well

It is a word tossed around a lot in sports. Most of the time it’s used as a motivator to avenge by retaliation, but in today’s world of college football, where rosters undergo makeovers as often as the Kardashians, does revenge really hold its weight, or is it more bark than bite?
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Could UCLA really get blocked from going to the Big Ten?

In a meeting that has been scheduled for quite sometime now, the leadership of the University of California system gathered Wednesday, and among the topics was discussing potential avenues to try to keep UCLA from leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the Los Angeles Times’ Ben Bolch reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
deseret.com

Why California will always be big part of Utes’ recruiting footprint

California has long been fertile recruiting ground for Utah’s football program. There are 25 players on Utah’s roster that hail from the Golden State, including stars like quarterback Cam Rising (Ventura) and cornerback Clark Phillips III (Lakewood). “I feel like we’re good examples of guys that enjoy the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Person
Joel Pritchard
deseret.com

Are these 2 Utes primed for a breakout season?

As fall camps continue on in preparation for the college football season, a list by Pac-12 Conference insider Jon Wilner of the Mercury News was published on Tuesday in which he identified 15 players in the conference who could have a breakout campaign in 2022. Among the 15 were two...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

What’s the status of BYU’s Chaz Ah You?

Former four-star recruit Chaz Ah You remains out, and off the roster, and there has been some indication that the flash linebacker/safety could take a redshirt year and return next season for his senior year. Speaking of the starting strong safety position, assistant head coach Ed Lamb said Ammon Hannemann...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

These 4 players are Utah football’s 2022 captains

The Utah football program has announced the four players that will be wearing the captain’s patch this season. On Thursday night, the Utes announced that quaterback Cameron Rising, defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi, tight end Brant Kuithe and cornerback Clark Phillips III will be their captains this season. Each was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

BYU football players see great potential with school’s NIL partnership with NFT-producing company

His football teammates, more than 100 to date, can also expect some sort of renumeration from a Web3 development company known as Ocavu that has partnered with BYU Athletics to launch the website CougsRise.com. The platform will enable all of BYU’s student-athletes, eventually, to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) in the form of purchases of NFTs (digital collectibles) and/or experiences with fans available on the website that launched Tuesday.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

BYU partners with Web3 developer Ocavu to launch fan ‘game-changing’ engagement platform CougsRise.com

Jon Cheney graduated from BYU and says he hasn’t missed a Cougars football game, on television or in person, where possible, since he learned how to flip on a TV. So when the CEO of Ocavu, a Web3 developer and technology company based in Lehi, was approached by BYU Athletics about a partnership the school says will greatly benefit its student-athletes in the relatively new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) space, he was all ears.
PROVO, UT

