Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing
Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CNET
Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now
Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
Android warning for all users – three types of ‘dangerous app’ to delete from phone
THE Google Play Store is a pretty safe place to download apps but Android users still need to watch out for criminals trying to take advantage. There are a few types of Android apps that pop up frequently in scam warnings and we've rounded up three culprits below. Not every...
ZDNet
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
komando.com
Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android
Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
Security Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Putting Your Personal Data At Risk!
All apps are not created equal — and some can negatively impact your personal data and privacy. If one of your tech goals is to keep your data protected and maintain your security online, it’s important to know which apps should be placed in the “con...
Slate
Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive
This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how
If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
The Verge
How to save battery life on your Android phone
Once upon a time, phones such as the original Motorola Droid had interchangeable batteries. You could keep an extra charged battery on hand and swap them out when needed. It was a lot more convenient and lightweight than dragging around a heavy battery pack, and it kept the phone going strong over the course of the busiest workday.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight
What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
CNET
Verizon Used to Be the Fastest Internet Provider. But There's a New Speed Test Winner
Verizon has been knocked off the mountain. The latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released in late July, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers during the second quarter of 2022. To qualify as a top provider, a company must account for 3% or more of Ookla's total test samples during the period. Verizon had finished on top in the first three months of 2022.
CNET
Secure Your Home Wi-Fi Network Now to Ward Off Hackers and Freeloaders
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average US home now has more than 10 devices connected to the home Wi-Fi network. From laptops and tablets to phones, smartwatches and streaming devices, things add up quickly. And with so much data stored on those devices -- credit card numbers, bank records, login credentials and other personal and private information -- you want to make sure you're protecting yourself from hackers if your network is ever compromised.
ZDNet
Can someone tell if I block their number?
Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
ohmymag.co.uk
Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent
We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
Millions of WhatsApp users need to understand huge app change urgently
WHATSAPP users are being warned over a big change to group chats. A major update is in the works that massively tweaks how you join groups. Group chats are getting some big overhauls in the coming months. That includes the addition of a Communities feature – letting you create big...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Even though we've seen several different analytics firms in the last few weeks put together a whole bunch of different reports comparing and contrasting the mobile network experience delivered by the big three US carriers, RootMetrics may have just come out with the ultimate evaluation of the nationwide 5G landscape during the first half of 2022.
Comments / 1