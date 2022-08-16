Read full article on original website
WJCL
Georgia husband, wife hospitalized after domestic disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia man and his wife are hospitalized following a domestic disturbance which led to an officer-involved shooting. According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded Wednesday morning to a home on Moore's Hill. Police say Reginald Lamar Saffold, 32, forced his wife into a vehicle at knife point.
Several weapons, ammunition recovered in vehicle of suspected I-85 shooter
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police recover large number of weapons and ammunition from the vehicle of the suspected I-85 shooter. Auburn police are charging 39-year-old Jerel Brown with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle after a 45-year-old man was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn. The victim is […]
Suspect in string of I-85 shootings identified, facing aggravated assault charges
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect in today’s string of multi-state I-85 shootings has been identified, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that 39-year-old Jerel Raphael Brown, of Montgomery, was taken into custody by a Chambers County Deputy at 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 17. Brown faces charges of aggravated assault, possession […]
Georgia man arrested for operating chop shop — multiple firearms, over $75,000 seized
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency. Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug. 10 following the search warrant executed […]
Ga. man shot by police after running wife over, dragging her behind car, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after police say he ran over with his wife with a car before dragging her down a hill behind it. LaGrange police officers were called to a home on Moore’s Hill just before 11 a.m. in...
Woman ran over, dragged; her husband was the driver, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police shot a man in LaGrange after he ran over his wife, ultimately dragging her under the car on Thursday in Troup County, according to GBI. LaGrange Police got a call around 10:55 a.m. about a man with a knife at 105 Moores Hill. A 911 dispatcher told officers that 32-year-old Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife, who is 42-years-old, into an SUV at knifepoint.
Suspects involved in shooting near Cheaha State Park arrested
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both suspects involved in the robbery near Cheaha State Park that left a man dead have been arrested, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Clay County Rescue Squad and Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived to National Forrest Service Road 600-3 near Cheaha Mountain on calls of […]
WTVM
Police: LaGrange man charged with attempted murder, other charges
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is charged with multiple crimes following a domestic violence altercation that began with him holding his wife at knifepoint. According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Saffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.
LaGrange man facing attempted murder charges after forcing woman into car at knife-point, police say
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man is facing multiple charges after he forced a woman into a vehicle at gun-point and drug her down an embankment, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Police responded to Moores Hill on Aug. 17 at around 10:55 a.m. regarding an individual with a weapon. Before arrival, the 911 […]
WTVM
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on I-85 NB
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on I-85 northbound near the 23 mile marker. On August 17, around 7:56 a.m., a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by an individual driving what he described as an older white Cadillac driven by a man.
Second shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. The shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
ABC 33/40 News
Missing and Endangered Person Alert canceled for 38-year-old woman
MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — UPDATE: The Mobile Police Department posted Holmes was found safely in Birmingham Wednesday night. A Missing and Endangered Person Alert was issued for a 38-year-old woman who was last seen in Mobile on Monday. The Moundville Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said...
‘Never giving up’: Birmingham mom pleads for information in son’s 2016 home invasion killing
Six years ago today, Roger Cheatham was killed when three masked men burst into his north Birmingham home. There have been no arrests, and no rest for his heartbroken mother. “That was my son, and he can’t fight for himself,’’ Angela Cheatham said. “There’s nobody but me and his sister to keep it going.”
wvtm13.com
Attempted robbery turned deadly shooting near Cheaha State Park
DELTA, Ala. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office in Alabama is investigating after an alleged attempted robbery turned deadly shooting Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. Learn more in the video above. Authorities said two women who have been "living off the grid" for weeks tried to rob a...
ABC 33/40 News
Vincent temporarily dissolves police department in wake of racist text messages
VINCENT, Ala. — The City Council of Vincent voted Thursday to temporarily dissolve its police department in the wake of a racist text message between two of the three officers in the department. The decision came after a nearly two-hour public hearing in the Vincent Middle High School where...
wvtm13.com
Alabaster Police Department shutting down emergency dispatching services
ALABASTER, Ala. — At the end of this month, the Alabaster Police Department's dispatch services will transition to Shelby County 911, bringing all the city's emergency dispatch services under the same agency. The APD hopes this increases the efficiency of its dispatch services and allows stronger coordination between it...
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene
UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
wbrc.com
Teen struck by car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say a teenager was struck by a car on August 17, 2022. This happened on 71st Street South and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was a 17-year-old male, and that he suffered minor injuries. We will...
JeffCo deputies seek father involved in killing of 29-year-old son
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the father involved in killing his 29-year-old son on Sunday, August 14, just before 11:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Dandrei Stepfon Freeman, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported domestic assault. Henry Edward Freeman, […]
mageenews.com
Alabama Woman Sentenced for Bank Fraud
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Pelham, Alabama woman was sentenced today to 12 months and one day in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
