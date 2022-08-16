ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, AL

WJCL

Georgia husband, wife hospitalized after domestic disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia man and his wife are hospitalized following a domestic disturbance which led to an officer-involved shooting. According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded Wednesday morning to a home on Moore's Hill. Police say Reginald Lamar Saffold, 32, forced his wife into a vehicle at knife point.
LAGRANGE, GA
Clay County, AL
Birmingham, AL
11Alive

Woman ran over, dragged; her husband was the driver, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police shot a man in LaGrange after he ran over his wife, ultimately dragging her under the car on Thursday in Troup County, according to GBI. LaGrange Police got a call around 10:55 a.m. about a man with a knife at 105 Moores Hill. A 911 dispatcher told officers that 32-year-old Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife, who is 42-years-old, into an SUV at knifepoint.
LAGRANGE, GA
CBS 42

Suspects involved in shooting near Cheaha State Park arrested

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both suspects involved in the robbery near Cheaha State Park that left a man dead have been arrested, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Clay County Rescue Squad and Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived to National Forrest Service Road 600-3 near Cheaha Mountain on calls of […]
CLAY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Police: LaGrange man charged with attempted murder, other charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is charged with multiple crimes following a domestic violence altercation that began with him holding his wife at knifepoint. According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Saffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on I-85 NB

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on I-85 northbound near the 23 mile marker. On August 17, around 7:56 a.m., a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by an individual driving what he described as an older white Cadillac driven by a man.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

Second shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. The shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac.  Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
AUBURN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Missing and Endangered Person Alert canceled for 38-year-old woman

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — UPDATE: The Mobile Police Department posted Holmes was found safely in Birmingham Wednesday night. A Missing and Endangered Person Alert was issued for a 38-year-old woman who was last seen in Mobile on Monday. The Moundville Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Attempted robbery turned deadly shooting near Cheaha State Park

DELTA, Ala. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office in Alabama is investigating after an alleged attempted robbery turned deadly shooting Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. Learn more in the video above. Authorities said two women who have been "living off the grid" for weeks tried to rob a...
CLAY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabaster Police Department shutting down emergency dispatching services

ALABASTER, Ala. — At the end of this month, the Alabaster Police Department's dispatch services will transition to Shelby County 911, bringing all the city's emergency dispatch services under the same agency. The APD hopes this increases the efficiency of its dispatch services and allows stronger coordination between it...
ALABASTER, AL
WRBL News 3

Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene

UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning.  Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
AUBURN, AL
wbrc.com

Teen struck by car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say a teenager was struck by a car on August 17, 2022. This happened on 71st Street South and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was a 17-year-old male, and that he suffered minor injuries. We will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

JeffCo deputies seek father involved in killing of 29-year-old son

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the father involved in killing his 29-year-old son on Sunday, August 14, just before 11:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Dandrei Stepfon Freeman, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported domestic assault. Henry Edward Freeman, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
mageenews.com

Alabama Woman Sentenced for Bank Fraud

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Pelham, Alabama woman was sentenced today to 12 months and one day in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
PELHAM, AL

