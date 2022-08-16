ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability

In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
Musiq Soulchild, Gerald Albright and Tucka to Headline Westbank Heritage Festival

The family-friendly event returns to Jefferson Parish after two-year hiatus. Hip hop soul singer and ASCAP award winner Musiq Soulchild, legendary American jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright, and Louisiana’s “King of Swing”, Tucka, will headline the 2022 Westbank Heritage Festival taking place Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-5. The...
