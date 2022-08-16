Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim
Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent
The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State LB released by Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers were 1 of the teams on Tuesday that announced the players who did not make the roster. A former Penn State LB was unfortunately 1 of the cuts. Ellis Brooks was released by the team according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Brooks went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but was signed by the Packers. He was a very reliable option at LB for James Franklin, appearing in 47 career games.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season
The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts
With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
Punches thrown in massive fight at Patriots–Panthers practice
Joint practices during the NFL preseason give teams a chance to work against some unfamiliar opponents and see different schemes than they normally would in a regular practice setting. However, putting two different teams together on one practice field can also result in some pretty heated fights, just like it did between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.
Former NFL GM Has Harsh Comment About Ezekiel Elliott
Despite being the leading rusher on the NFL's No. 1 offense last season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott didn't have his best season in 2021. But one former NFL general manager believes that it's unlikely he'll be able to return to form. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's Get Up,...
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch
Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adrian Peterson knocks out sparring partner ahead of boxing debut
Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson takes his violent running style from the gridiron to the ring.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum blasts Notre Dame's preseason ranking: 'They’re going to get destroyed' at OSU
Paul Finebaum is not high on Notre Dame, to say the least. During Tuesday’s appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum took aim at the AP Poll voters and shredded that group for putting Notre Dame at No. 5 on the preseason poll. It also doesn’t sound...
Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message For NFL Fans
We're still a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season, but FOX will host a preseason game this upcoming Sunday. FOX will televise a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This will a dress rehearsal for FOX's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Steelers' Najee Harris left Alabama 'for like two weeks' after being 'belittled' by Nick Saban
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
Yardbarker
Packers Waive/Injured WR Malik Taylor
He will revert to Green Bay’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed. Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after. Taylor caught on with...
Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players
This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
Comments / 0