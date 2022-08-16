ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim

Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent

The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Former Penn State LB released by Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers were 1 of the teams on Tuesday that announced the players who did not make the roster. A former Penn State LB was unfortunately 1 of the cuts. Ellis Brooks was released by the team according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Brooks went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but was signed by the Packers. He was a very reliable option at LB for James Franklin, appearing in 47 career games.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season

The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts

With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Punches thrown in massive fight at Patriots–Panthers practice

Joint practices during the NFL preseason give teams a chance to work against some unfamiliar opponents and see different schemes than they normally would in a regular practice setting. However, putting two different teams together on one practice field can also result in some pretty heated fights, just like it did between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has Harsh Comment About Ezekiel Elliott

Despite being the leading rusher on the NFL's No. 1 offense last season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott didn't have his best season in 2021. But one former NFL general manager believes that it's unlikely he'll be able to return to form. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's Get Up,...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch

Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message For NFL Fans

We're still a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season, but FOX will host a preseason game this upcoming Sunday. FOX will televise a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This will a dress rehearsal for FOX's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Packers Waive/Injured WR Malik Taylor

He will revert to Green Bay’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed. Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after. Taylor caught on with...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players

This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
NFL

