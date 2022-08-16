Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
13abc.com
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development to hold virtual public hearing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Communtiy Development is holding a virtual public hearing on this year’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report. The public hearing on the CAPER is scheduled as follows:. Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. Passcode: 663093. The CAPER...
sent-trib.com
BG prosecutor named new city attorney
The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
sent-trib.com
Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024
ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
Washington-Local officials prioritize safety for back-to-class
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local students have begun heading back to class for the 2022-2023 school year. Students with last names starting with A through K began the new school year Thursday. Students with last names starting with L through Z begin school Friday. District officials said they will...
13abc.com
Rising costs for Lucas County 911 dispatch
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County communities may soon see any even bigger bill for 911 dispatch services than they anticipated. The new year budget numbers are in and they’re over last year’s figures and much higher than the projections shown before the consolidated 911 system was adopted.
City council to vote on grant for inclusive playground in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council will vote on approving a $197,000 grant Tuesday to help fund a new, inclusive playground in east Toledo. The total cost would be $500,000 and the playground would be located at Navarre Park. Joe Fausnaugh, Director of Toledo Parks and Youth Services, said...
Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
13abc.com
Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
Volunteer firefighter task force looks to help tackle volunteer firefighter challenges
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Ohio's Task Force on Volunteer Fire Service is trying to find long-term solutions to problems that volunteer fire departments have been plagued with for years: recruitment, retention, equipment and finances. The task force, created by Gov. Mike DeWine in April 2021, is traveling to all four...
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
13abc.com
ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gibbon 'Ming'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Meet Ming: a newborn gibbon who came into the world on Tuesday at The Toledo Zoo. The Toledo Zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday the latest addition to northwest Ohio's largest animal kingdom. Ming was born to two other Toledo Zoo gibbons: Batu and Hue.
sent-trib.com
Scooters allowed to roll on BG streets
Bowling Green Council on Monday passed legislation regulating electric scooters and other “micromobility devices” in Bowling Green. Council voted unanimously to approve the legislation. The ordinance had been tabled since July so that the community improvement committee could further discuss recommended amendments. They met twice last month on the matter.
Are Ohioans eager to get back to work? Here are the latest unemployment rates
TOLEDO, Ohio — Job seekers like Deonte Moss are looking for their next chapter. "I write books, I'm an author but it doesn't pay the bills all the time so I need to make sure that I figure out what I need to do until my dream takes over," Moss said.
'We have a right to a peaceful home': Waterville's proposed amphitheater continues to spark debate
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Monday night, the city of Waterville held a special planning commission meeting to discuss the possibility of an amphitheater in the town. The city had to move the meeting to the primary school to accommodate the large number of people in attendance at the original meeting Aug. 1.
13abc.com
Volunteers & vendors needed for African American Male Wellness Walk
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers and vendors are still needed for the African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative on Aug. 20. The event starts at 8:00 a.m. at Warren African Methodist Episcopal Church on 915 Collingwood Blvd. There will be free health screening and a 5K walk and run that...
$12K in drugs seized in Ohio traffic stop
A man from Detroit was arrested after troopers say they found cocaine and marijuana hidden in his car.
Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election
Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama. Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
Washington Local elementary schools feature new safety details
TOLEDO, Ohio — School starts for Washington Local Schools students in a staggered manner beginning Thursday. The students stepping into the Shoreland and Silver Creek elementary schools will have new safety details awaiting them. Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said the schools should feel so safe, the only thing the kids...
