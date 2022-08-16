ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

sent-trib.com

BG prosecutor named new city attorney

The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024

ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL 11

Washington-Local officials prioritize safety for back-to-class

TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local students have begun heading back to class for the 2022-2023 school year. Students with last names starting with A through K began the new school year Thursday. Students with last names starting with L through Z begin school Friday. District officials said they will...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Rising costs for Lucas County 911 dispatch

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County communities may soon see any even bigger bill for 911 dispatch services than they anticipated. The new year budget numbers are in and they’re over last year’s figures and much higher than the projections shown before the consolidated 911 system was adopted.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
NORTHWOOD, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gibbon 'Ming'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Meet Ming: a newborn gibbon who came into the world on Tuesday at The Toledo Zoo. The Toledo Zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday the latest addition to northwest Ohio's largest animal kingdom. Ming was born to two other Toledo Zoo gibbons: Batu and Hue.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Scooters allowed to roll on BG streets

Bowling Green Council on Monday passed legislation regulating electric scooters and other “micromobility devices” in Bowling Green. Council voted unanimously to approve the legislation. The ordinance had been tabled since July so that the community improvement committee could further discuss recommended amendments. They met twice last month on the matter.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Volunteers & vendors needed for African American Male Wellness Walk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers and vendors are still needed for the African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative on Aug. 20. The event starts at 8:00 a.m. at Warren African Methodist Episcopal Church on 915 Collingwood Blvd. There will be free health screening and a 5K walk and run that...
TOLEDO, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election

Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama.  Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
ECORSE, MI
WTOL 11

Washington Local elementary schools feature new safety details

TOLEDO, Ohio — School starts for Washington Local Schools students in a staggered manner beginning Thursday. The students stepping into the Shoreland and Silver Creek elementary schools will have new safety details awaiting them. Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said the schools should feel so safe, the only thing the kids...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
