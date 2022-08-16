ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

KXII.com

Grayson County school districts receive TEA accountability ratings

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grades are in across the state of Texas, including Grayson County. The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for the last school year. The ratings are available on TEA’S website for parents to view. Just like the students, schools were given a letter grade...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Bryan County EMS seeking bond for new facility

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Bryan County EMS is seeking more than $5.5 million for a new facility. Deputy Director of Bryan County EMS Nate Towes said the firm running the bond said the financial breakdown to impact the taxpayer would be about $21.50 per 100,000 in the first year, and because it’s a series bond, it would decrease over time.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Active shooter training for Durant seniors

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Knowing what to do in an active shooter situation is important. Schools have their training, and now citizens in Durant have theirs. "Maggie approached me; she was just worried about some safety concerns for the senior center," said Richard Ezell, deputy director for Durant Emergency Management. "You know, just in light of the current events going on in the world."
DURANT, OK
madillrecord.net

New coffee shop just 'Three Doors Down'

Greg Upchurch held a soft opening for the Greg’s Rocking Goat Coffee shop on August 14. The soft opening was invite only, but went well for the business and guests. The soft opening provided the eatery a controlled environment for the first day and allowed guests an inside look before the grand opening.
KINGSTON, OK
KTEN.com

Safety check for Stonewall schools

STONEWALL, Okla. (KTEN) — Pontotoc County deputies spent time Thursday morning getting to know the layout of Stonewall Public Schools elementary, and middle-high school campuses. "Making things safer for our kids is what it is all about," Stonewall Public Schools Superintendent Greg Lovelis said. During the walkthrough, deputies became...
STONEWALL, OK
KXII.com

Developers of Woodmen Circle Home plan to bring new life to the land

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -More than three months have passed since the demolition of Woodmen Circle Home and the developers are ready to bring new life to the land by bringing somewhere hundreds of Shermanites can call home once again. “The City knew from the time that we’re talking about participating...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman improving the city's infrastructure

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — In order to prepare for big expansion projects by Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers, the city of Sherman is working to provide the high tech firms with upgraded water and sewer services. Over the next two years, the city is undertaking almost $200 million of utility...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Stephen Kruse said he stumbled upon the find of a lifetime in May when he decided to take a shortcut back to his vehicle after a long day hunting along the North Sulphur River. “That was the best decision I ever made because about one hundred...
KXII.com

Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Nearly a thousand acres of land caught fire Monday afternoon in Gainesville. Around 20 agencies responded at about 1 p.m. to County Road 2070 where fire had burned up land, a camper and several vehicles, which crews said were empty at the time. No injuries were...
GAINESVILLE, TX
B93

What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?

Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Five notable Ardmore boxers showcased and honored

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Decades of history has been made at the Eastside Renaissance recreation center in downtown Ardmore. Now, five notable boxers who all trained in this same ring are being honored where it all began. Gene Armstrong, Joe Lewis, Gary Raymond, Kermit Cain and Eric Fields are...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Texoma’s extreme drought status takes a toll on farmers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Ben Wible has been farming for over 60 years, and has dealt with several extreme droughts in the past. This year, history repeats itself, as we face a D3 drought. Sherman farmer, Ben Wible recalled how the drought is affecting his land and said, “The milo...
SHERMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother

Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Sherman Police search for forgery suspect

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a forgery suspect. Police said the person in the photo is the suspect in a Forgery of Financial Instrument investigation. They pointed out that although the suspect made efforts to hide his face, his...
SHERMAN, TX

