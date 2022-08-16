Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Grayson County school districts receive TEA accountability ratings
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grades are in across the state of Texas, including Grayson County. The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for the last school year. The ratings are available on TEA’S website for parents to view. Just like the students, schools were given a letter grade...
KXII.com
Bryan County EMS seeking bond for new facility
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Bryan County EMS is seeking more than $5.5 million for a new facility. Deputy Director of Bryan County EMS Nate Towes said the firm running the bond said the financial breakdown to impact the taxpayer would be about $21.50 per 100,000 in the first year, and because it’s a series bond, it would decrease over time.
KXII.com
Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
KTEN.com
Active shooter training for Durant seniors
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Knowing what to do in an active shooter situation is important. Schools have their training, and now citizens in Durant have theirs. "Maggie approached me; she was just worried about some safety concerns for the senior center," said Richard Ezell, deputy director for Durant Emergency Management. "You know, just in light of the current events going on in the world."
madillrecord.net
New coffee shop just 'Three Doors Down'
Greg Upchurch held a soft opening for the Greg’s Rocking Goat Coffee shop on August 14. The soft opening was invite only, but went well for the business and guests. The soft opening provided the eatery a controlled environment for the first day and allowed guests an inside look before the grand opening.
KTEN.com
Safety check for Stonewall schools
STONEWALL, Okla. (KTEN) — Pontotoc County deputies spent time Thursday morning getting to know the layout of Stonewall Public Schools elementary, and middle-high school campuses. "Making things safer for our kids is what it is all about," Stonewall Public Schools Superintendent Greg Lovelis said. During the walkthrough, deputies became...
KXII.com
Developers of Woodmen Circle Home plan to bring new life to the land
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -More than three months have passed since the demolition of Woodmen Circle Home and the developers are ready to bring new life to the land by bringing somewhere hundreds of Shermanites can call home once again. “The City knew from the time that we’re talking about participating...
KTEN.com
Sherman improving the city's infrastructure
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — In order to prepare for big expansion projects by Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers, the city of Sherman is working to provide the high tech firms with upgraded water and sewer services. Over the next two years, the city is undertaking almost $200 million of utility...
Oklahoma kids, teens make USA Mullet Championships finals
Six Oklahoma boys are finalists in the USA Mullet Championships - and they need your help to win!
KXII.com
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Stephen Kruse said he stumbled upon the find of a lifetime in May when he decided to take a shortcut back to his vehicle after a long day hunting along the North Sulphur River. “That was the best decision I ever made because about one hundred...
Oklahoma school closes due to COVID-19 cases
Although students haven't been back in class for long, an Oklahoma school district says it is already dealing with COVID-19.
Multiple fire departments respond to brush fire in North Texas
Multiple fire departments responded to a brush fire in North Texas on Monday with aerial images showing structures on fire near I-35. The CW Fire in Cooke County is about 75 percent contained.
KXII.com
Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Nearly a thousand acres of land caught fire Monday afternoon in Gainesville. Around 20 agencies responded at about 1 p.m. to County Road 2070 where fire had burned up land, a camper and several vehicles, which crews said were empty at the time. No injuries were...
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
KTEN.com
Five notable Ardmore boxers showcased and honored
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Decades of history has been made at the Eastside Renaissance recreation center in downtown Ardmore. Now, five notable boxers who all trained in this same ring are being honored where it all began. Gene Armstrong, Joe Lewis, Gary Raymond, Kermit Cain and Eric Fields are...
KXII.com
Texoma’s extreme drought status takes a toll on farmers
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Ben Wible has been farming for over 60 years, and has dealt with several extreme droughts in the past. This year, history repeats itself, as we face a D3 drought. Sherman farmer, Ben Wible recalled how the drought is affecting his land and said, “The milo...
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
KXII.com
Sherman Police search for forgery suspect
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a forgery suspect. Police said the person in the photo is the suspect in a Forgery of Financial Instrument investigation. They pointed out that although the suspect made efforts to hide his face, his...
KWTX
Fugitive broke into home through doggy door, Oklahoma woman says
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A fugitive out of Grayson County was arrested Wednesday morning after an overnight manhunt in Marshall County. Bobbi Weeks said her husband Lance saw a man with dark hair walking in front of their porch Wednesday morning. He went inside and called 911. “The cops...
Jackpot worth over $360,000 won at casino near Oklahoma/Texas border
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is hitting a lottery jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars or pulling the lever of a slot machine and seeing the triple sevens come across your screen and screaming jackpot at you with bright lights and sounds. That dream was a reality...
