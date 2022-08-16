Read full article on original website
beachconnection.net
Florence Festival Books Draws Hundreds of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept
(Florence, Oregon) – For 11 years now, bibliophiles of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WWEEK
New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes
There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
philomathnews.com
Organizations team up to give away $10,000 in gift cards at Aug. 28 farmers’ market
It’s On Us, a volunteer project of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Food Action Team, and Philomath Farmers’ Market announced this week a collaboration to give away $10,000 to people in Philomath to use at the farmers’ market and other locally-owned food businesses. IOU and the Philomath Farmers’...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
247Sports
WATCH: Brandon Dorlus is becoming Oregon's alpha on defense
Hear from Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus after Oregon's 10th fall camp practice. Dorlus opens up about his growth along the defense and becoming the team's alpha leader. Dorlus opens up about his teammates and the progress they and the defense are making through fall camp. Sign up for the...
philomathnews.com
PYAC needs coaches for fall sports programs
The Philomath Youth Activities Club needs coaches for its fall sports programs and is accepting applications, Executive Director Eddie Van Vlack said. The fall sports include volleyball (grades 4-8), tackle football (grades 5-8) and flag football (grades 3-4). Van Vlack said coaches are especially needed for seventh- and eighth-grade football and volleyball — those programs can’t be offered unless coaches are secured.
Oregon Air Show set to feature Air Force Thunderbirds
The 2022 Oregon International Air show makes its grand return to McMinnville this weekend.
yachatsnews.com
Yachats nonprofit housing developer wins state grants to proceed with affordable rent apartment complex in Florence
A Yachats-based nonprofit development company has received state funding and arranged other financing to proceed with a $10.9 million, 24-unit affordable housing project in Florence. Our Coastal Village of Yachats plans to break ground on the project next April and complete it in May 2024, said company president Layne Morrill...
Dana Altman ‘disappointed’ by UCLA, USC leaving Pac-12; says Oregon will continue to ‘compete at the highest level possible’
EUGENE — Dana Altman is the only Pac-12 men’s basketball coach whose tenure in the league began before the conference expanded and he’ll be at Oregon for whatever happens next for the conference once the Los Angeles schools leave for the Big Ten. Altman said he was...
philomathnews.com
Sheriff’s Office Back to School Supply Drive underway
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office’s 13th annual Back to School Supply Drive is in progress through Sept. 5. For those interested in donating to the supply drive, backpacks have historically been a large need for students of low-income families returning to school. Monetary donations will also be accepted. For example, just $30 can provide one student with supplies for an entire year.
opb.org
University of Oregon Board appoints interim president
The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees appointed an interim president at its meeting Tuesday morning. UO Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips will serve as the university’s leader for now, after president Michael Schill announced his departure last week, after leading the university the last seven years. Schill is leaving UO to become Northwestern University’s president.
Oregon football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Expectations are sky high for Dan Lanning in his first year leading the Oregon football team. Fresh off winning a national championship at Georgia, Dan Lanning is tasked with keeping a strong Oregon football program afloat amid murky waters in the Pac-12. Ducks will fly together alright, as Oregon is...
247Sports
Andrew Boyle is a kicking rarity and is competing for all three starting roles
Oregon special teams coach Joe Lorig has opened up all three kicking competitions. Front and center for all three is Washington State transfer Andrew Boyle. Not many players across the country are capable of doing all three. Most place kickers also double as kickoff specialists, but it's not often they dabble in punting too.
philomathnews.com
Remains of missing Eugene man found in the Willamette River
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday pulled the remains of a 36-year-old Eugene man who had gone missing in May from the Willamette River, the law enforcement agency reported. Justin Grossman had reportedly been camping on an island in the Willamette River and using a canoe to get...
philomathnews.com
Samaritan Evergreen Hospice seeking volunteers
Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany is seeking volunteers to provide support to patients and their families. Hospice volunteers step in when the caregiver — often family or friends — needs a break to take care of themselves. Or, if the patient does not have family in the area, volunteers could be called upon to visit with one of the hospice patients.
Dysfunction at Oregon public defense agency revealed in memo
The meeting between Stephen Singer, the pugnacious head of the state’s public defense agency, and Oregon’s chief justice went off the rails almost immediately. Instead of untangling the growing crisis of defendants without legal representation in Marion County, Singer blew his top, according to an account of the April 28 virtual meeting from the chair of the commission that hired him.
philomathnews.com
Local firefighters knock down sizable wildfire
With conditions just right on Wednesday for a wildfire to break out, eight Benton County fire agencies were dispatched to an area east of Blodgett to knock down a blaze that had ignited in grass and brush. Capt. Rich Saalsaa of Philomath Fire & Rescue said the Oregon Department of...
kcfmradio.com
Rods N Rhodies; Sea Lion Caves Celebration; Black and White Recycling Event
September 9th and 10th is the annual Rods N Rhodies car show in old town. Last night at the City Council meeting the council approved the street closure that will affect Bay street from the Nopal and 1st Street intersection to the Siuslaw River Bridge for Saturday the 10th. The annual event brings in about 125 custom cars and also supports the Rods N Rhodies charity arm: Transportation Solutions. Transportation Solutions helps families with automotive repair needs in order to commute to and from employment as well as providing the ability to have safe transportation. The charity also sometimes helps individuals with needed repairs and each case is reviewed individually. Funds from the Rods N Rhodies shows goes to pay for those repairs using local businesses to perform them. Repairs can range from purchasing a new tire to engine and transmission repairs.
hh-today.com
New owner plans to divide business site
Except for a coffee kiosk, the southwest corner of Santiam Highway and Clay Street in Albany looks pretty empty most of the time. That might change under new ownership of the land. A real estate investment group named LRG and based in Walcut Creek, Calif., bought the commercial property this...
