Philomath, OR

beachconnection.net

Florence Festival Books Draws Hundreds of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept

(Florence, Oregon) – For 11 years now, bibliophiles of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
FLORENCE, OR
WWEEK

New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes

There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

WATCH: Brandon Dorlus is becoming Oregon's alpha on defense

Hear from Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus after Oregon's 10th fall camp practice. Dorlus opens up about his growth along the defense and becoming the team's alpha leader. Dorlus opens up about his teammates and the progress they and the defense are making through fall camp. Sign up for the...
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

PYAC needs coaches for fall sports programs

The Philomath Youth Activities Club needs coaches for its fall sports programs and is accepting applications, Executive Director Eddie Van Vlack said. The fall sports include volleyball (grades 4-8), tackle football (grades 5-8) and flag football (grades 3-4). Van Vlack said coaches are especially needed for seventh- and eighth-grade football and volleyball — those programs can’t be offered unless coaches are secured.
PHILOMATH, OR
philomathnews.com

Sheriff’s Office Back to School Supply Drive underway

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office’s 13th annual Back to School Supply Drive is in progress through Sept. 5. For those interested in donating to the supply drive, backpacks have historically been a large need for students of low-income families returning to school. Monetary donations will also be accepted. For example, just $30 can provide one student with supplies for an entire year.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
opb.org

University of Oregon Board appoints interim president

The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees appointed an interim president at its meeting Tuesday morning. UO Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips will serve as the university’s leader for now, after president Michael Schill announced his departure last week, after leading the university the last seven years. Schill is leaving UO to become Northwestern University’s president.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Andrew Boyle is a kicking rarity and is competing for all three starting roles

Oregon special teams coach Joe Lorig has opened up all three kicking competitions. Front and center for all three is Washington State transfer Andrew Boyle. Not many players across the country are capable of doing all three. Most place kickers also double as kickoff specialists, but it's not often they dabble in punting too.
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Remains of missing Eugene man found in the Willamette River

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday pulled the remains of a 36-year-old Eugene man who had gone missing in May from the Willamette River, the law enforcement agency reported. Justin Grossman had reportedly been camping on an island in the Willamette River and using a canoe to get...
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Samaritan Evergreen Hospice seeking volunteers

Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany is seeking volunteers to provide support to patients and their families. Hospice volunteers step in when the caregiver — often family or friends — needs a break to take care of themselves. Or, if the patient does not have family in the area, volunteers could be called upon to visit with one of the hospice patients.
ALBANY, OR
The Oregonian

Dysfunction at Oregon public defense agency revealed in memo

The meeting between Stephen Singer, the pugnacious head of the state’s public defense agency, and Oregon’s chief justice went off the rails almost immediately. Instead of untangling the growing crisis of defendants without legal representation in Marion County, Singer blew his top, according to an account of the April 28 virtual meeting from the chair of the commission that hired him.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Local firefighters knock down sizable wildfire

With conditions just right on Wednesday for a wildfire to break out, eight Benton County fire agencies were dispatched to an area east of Blodgett to knock down a blaze that had ignited in grass and brush. Capt. Rich Saalsaa of Philomath Fire & Rescue said the Oregon Department of...
BLODGETT, OR
kcfmradio.com

Rods N Rhodies; Sea Lion Caves Celebration; Black and White Recycling Event

September 9th and 10th is the annual Rods N Rhodies car show in old town. Last night at the City Council meeting the council approved the street closure that will affect Bay street from the Nopal and 1st Street intersection to the Siuslaw River Bridge for Saturday the 10th. The annual event brings in about 125 custom cars and also supports the Rods N Rhodies charity arm: Transportation Solutions. Transportation Solutions helps families with automotive repair needs in order to commute to and from employment as well as providing the ability to have safe transportation. The charity also sometimes helps individuals with needed repairs and each case is reviewed individually. Funds from the Rods N Rhodies shows goes to pay for those repairs using local businesses to perform them. Repairs can range from purchasing a new tire to engine and transmission repairs.
FLORENCE, OR
hh-today.com

New owner plans to divide business site

Except for a coffee kiosk, the southwest corner of Santiam Highway and Clay Street in Albany looks pretty empty most of the time. That might change under new ownership of the land. A real estate investment group named LRG and based in Walcut Creek, Calif., bought the commercial property this...
ALBANY, OR

