1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down.
Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway
An East Texas town is facing a whopper of a price tag to resurface eight blocks of roadway.
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank
Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish 'Kitchens' home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking.
Detour planned for State Highway 135 in Gregg County next week
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Drivers will have a detour starting next Wednesday as Texas Department of Transportation crews start resurfacing operations on State Highway 135. According to TxDOT, the SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk County line. Southbound traffic will remain open on SH 135 utilizing a lane shift.
City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to support their employees, the City of Tyler is allowing parents to bring their babies to work. The pilot program is designed to support employees of working families with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their infant children to work with them until they are about six months old.
City of Tyler proposes $9.48 million for street, traffic improvements ‘to keep you out of a jam’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler proposes $9.48 million in street and traffic improvements funded in the fiscal year 2023 budget and Half-Cent Sales Tax fund. This includes $2.06 million in projects to be paid for by the Quality Street Commitment Fund and $7,428,000 in improvements to be funded by the Half-Cent Sales […]
Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions ‘disastrous’
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county.
Crash on I-20 near Lindale leads to inside lane closure
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A crash along I-20 westbound in Smith County has led the inside lane to be closed to oncoming traffic. At around 2:40 p.m., the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler branch posted a tweet informing the public that a crash on I-20 westbound near mile marker 556, which is US 69 in Lindale, has led to the inside lane being closed to all oncoming traffic.
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Mineola are concerned about plans to demolish a home that sits in the city’s historic district off Johnson Street. The Kitchens house is important to locals because the Kitchens family was very instrumental over the years in bringing business and prosperity to the area. They were well liked and well respected.
Portion of W Marshall Ave. in Longview closed due to structure fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — According to the Longview Fire Department, a structure is on fire at 109 W. Marshall Ave. Officials say the roadway is blocked off and to use alternate route. CBS19 will update this article with more information.
Tyler woman dies after car overturns, catches fire
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman lost control of her vehicle Sunday afternoon and died after running off the road, according to a DPS release. DPS says Marcy Turner, 22, was eastbound on CR 334 about 5 miles southwest of Winona when she began to drift toward the south barrow ditch. She reportedly overcorrected and crashed into the north ditch, overturning the car, which caught fire.
easttexasradio.com
Missing Texas Teen Found
A 16-year-old Lindale-area girl reported missing on August 10 has been located in Kaufman County. Kaufman County Deputies transported Madison Adams to Child Protective Services.
Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. "We have way too many strays and owner surrenders," Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. "People aren't spaying and neutering their animals, and we're seeing the effects of that." Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
Oaklea Mansion an East Texas Treasure
Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.
countylinemagazine.com
GLOW RIDE to Coleman Park in Sulphur Springs
Please RSVP Here -> https://www.facebook.com/events/5569415306408621/. Join us on a lighted bike ride to Coleman Park. We meet at VR & ride as a group! Kayakers are also welcome to LIGHT UP THE LAKE!!
Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be aware of recent telephone scam
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the caller will say you have missed a court summons and have a warrant out for your arrest. The caller will then request payment over the phone by giving you […]
Boss the monkey update
Whitehouse to see new community center, other benefits from new budget. Whitehouse Mayor John Wansley gives us a look at what the new budget will provide for the city, including the new community center.
Jordan World Circus Bringing Circus Superstars to East Texas
This is the ULTIMATE in family fun and entertainment as The Jordan World Circus is bringing their sensational circus superstars to East Texas!. Friday, September 2nd in Longview, TX at the Longview Rodeo Arena with shows at 4:30pm and 7:00 pm. Saturday, September 3rd in Tyler, TX at the Oil...
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
