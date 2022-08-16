ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
cw39.com

Police arrest man they say shot at them, hitting patrol car

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man faces several charges after police said he shot at officer and a patrol car in the Heights on Tuesday. No officers were hurt by the gunfire, nor did they return fire. Police were able to arrest Ismel Birden, 34, a short time later. Officers...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
County
Harris County, TX
City
Pasadena, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Pasadena, TX
Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
cw39.com

HPD: Woman accused of ambush shooting turns herself in

HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman was shot and killed while holding a baby in her arms. Now Houston police have charged a woman with her murder. HPD says Tranisha Miller ambushed Chante Wilson on Faulkner on the southeast side a week ago. Thursday, police said Miller, 25, turned herself...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Officer rear-ended by another driver in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was rushed to a local hospital after his patrol car was rear-ended by another driver early Thursday, police said. This happened at about 5 a.m. on South Post Oak just south of Highway 90 in southwest Houston. Police said they detained the driver...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Tow Truck#Hov
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HARRIS COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTIES SHOOT AND KILL MAN WHO POINTED A GUN AT THEM

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said units responded to a call at the Frontier Inn in the 16520 block of I-45 at North Vista for a weapons disturbance just after 8:30 am this morning. When units arrived one of the persons pointed a gun at the deputies. Deputies opened fire killing the suspect. No officers were injured.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Driver killed in fatal crash on Highway 6 in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on Highway 6 on Tuesday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and U.S. 90A. Witnesses say the driver of a white sedan was killed in the crash. While it does appear...
SUGAR LAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cw39.com

Police identifies suspect in deadly bowling alley shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police has released the identification of their suspect in the shooting at a northwest Houston bowling alley last weekend that resulted in the death of a former Atascocita High School basketball player. Houston police said that they have charged Dionate D. Banks, 29, with murder on...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart

A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
CONROE, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy