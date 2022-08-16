Read full article on original website
Houston carjacking victim recalls night she thought would be her last, says she's lucky to be alive
When an armed suspect demanded the victim get out of her car, she said she didn't fight back but thought that night would be her last the moment he pulled her.
Wild video shows truck topple off Highway 225 in Pasadena
Luckily, no major injuries were reported on Thursday amid incoming storms, but this eerily reminiscent of a more tragic crash earlier this month.
Domino's employee shot multiple times when someone fires through window, Sugar Land police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Domino's employee was shot multiple times late Wednesday in Sugar Land. The unidentified man was working inside the pizza restaurant on Dairy Ashford when someone fired several shots through a window, according to Sugar Land police. The victim was rushed to a hospital in...
cw39.com
Police arrest man they say shot at them, hitting patrol car
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man faces several charges after police said he shot at officer and a patrol car in the Heights on Tuesday. No officers were hurt by the gunfire, nor did they return fire. Police were able to arrest Ismel Birden, 34, a short time later. Officers...
cw39.com
HPD: Woman accused of ambush shooting turns herself in
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman was shot and killed while holding a baby in her arms. Now Houston police have charged a woman with her murder. HPD says Tranisha Miller ambushed Chante Wilson on Faulkner on the southeast side a week ago. Thursday, police said Miller, 25, turned herself...
25-year-old woman wanted in death of mom who was shot while protecting baby in SE Houston, HPD says
Tranisha Latavia Miller is accused of killing Chante Wilson as the victim walked back from a store in southeast Houston.
HPD: Officer rear-ended by another driver in southwest Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was rushed to a local hospital after his patrol car was rear-ended by another driver early Thursday, police said. This happened at about 5 a.m. on South Post Oak just south of Highway 90 in southwest Houston. Police said they detained the driver...
Gunman shoots teen twice, then kicks him while on the ground, police say
HOUSTON — A 15-year-old boy is likely paralyzed after being shot twice in the back in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to police. This happened just after midnight near a gas station on Clearwood Street near Meldrum Lane. Houston police said the teen stopped at the gas station to...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HARRIS COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTIES SHOOT AND KILL MAN WHO POINTED A GUN AT THEM
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said units responded to a call at the Frontier Inn in the 16520 block of I-45 at North Vista for a weapons disturbance just after 8:30 am this morning. When units arrived one of the persons pointed a gun at the deputies. Deputies opened fire killing the suspect. No officers were injured.
15-year-old may be paralyzed after being shot twice near SE Houston convenience store, police say
The teen was shot as he left a corner store when his card got declined, police said. The shooter stood over him and kicked him a few times before running off.
Police searching for gunman who shot Domino's employee multiple times in Sugar Land
ABC13 spoke with police, who said the shooting was not the result of a robbery. Instead, they believe it was "personal in nature."
cw39.com
Driver killed in fatal crash on Highway 6 in Sugar Land
SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on Highway 6 on Tuesday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and U.S. 90A. Witnesses say the driver of a white sedan was killed in the crash. While it does appear...
Harris County cracking down on commercial truck after deadly crashes: 'Fix your trucks'
In wake of the recent deadly crashes, ABC13 caught up with deputies who make safety checks on hundreds of big rigs that roll through our roadways.
High-speed chase ends with car slamming into pole, killing the driver, police say
HOUSTON — A high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash in north Houston early Tuesday, according to police. This chase ended just before 1:30 a.m. on West Montgomery Road right off Ella Boulevard. Houston police said the chase started when officers spotted a red car driving with no headlights...
Click2Houston.com
‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’: Mom of man killed at Memorial-area bowling alley planning his funeral
HOUSTON – Family members are preparing funeral arrangements for a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in front of a Memorial area bowling alley on Sunday, Aug. 14. Medisha Bush spent Wednesday morning at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland picking out a burial plot for her son, Greg Shead Jr.
cw39.com
Police identifies suspect in deadly bowling alley shooting
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police has released the identification of their suspect in the shooting at a northwest Houston bowling alley last weekend that resulted in the death of a former Atascocita High School basketball player. Houston police said that they have charged Dionate D. Banks, 29, with murder on...
Six Years After A Harris County Constable Killed Ashtian Barnes, His Family Fights For Justice
Wednesday, Aug. 17, would have been Ashtian's 31st birthday. Instead of celebrating another birthday with their beloved brother and son, Ashtian's mother and sisters are still fighting for a sliver of justice. The post Six Years After A Harris County Constable Killed Ashtian Barnes, His Family Fights For Justice appeared first on NewsOne.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart
A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
Video shows child tumble out of moving car on I-69 feeder in southwest Houston
You can see an SUV taking a right turn. That's when the child rolled out onto the street, and the driver rushed out to scoop up the child.
HPD releases bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting in Missouri City area
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday released bodycam video showing the events leading up to officers from multiple agencies shooting a suspect who allegedly shot a Missouri City police officer. The incident started when officer Crystal Sepulveda, 29, and other officers with the Missouri City...
