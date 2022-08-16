Read full article on original website
Related
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins church to donate building for overflow homeless shelter
A local church is donating its building to serve as a shelter for those experiencing homelessness this winter. Vineyard Church said it wants its building as 1213 Riverside Avenue to be a seasonal overflow shelter, capable of serving 50 men experiencing homelessness. But the Coloradoan reports it’ll cost more than $1 million to turn it into shelter space. They have about half the funds from the state and federal COVID money, but they’ll ask city council for the remaining funds. Fort Collins Rescue Mission would operate the shelter in freezing temperatures after its Jefferson Street Shelter reaches capacity. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
1310kfka.com
3 head to prison for burglaries targeting Asian American-owned businesses
Three people are heading to prison on connection with burglaries that targeted Asian-American-owned businesses in Larimer County and Wyoming. Carlos Florez Molina was sentenced to 18 years in prison while Santiago Hoyos-Gaviria and Yenny Rhodas-Florez were sentenced to a decade behind bars, according to the Coloradoan. The trio pleaded guilty to more than two dozen burglaries at Asian American-owned businesses in Greeley, Fort Collins, Timnath, Estes Park, and other areas. The losses totaled nearly $1.5 million. A fourth suspect, Jhon Florez Molina who’s believed to be in Colombia hasn’t been arrested. Check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/ for more details.
It’s Been Over Two Decades Since This Last Happened in Downtown Loveland
Some like, and some do not like, the way downtown Loveland is growing. Soon there'll be construction happening along Fourth Street for the Draper Building and the renovations of the Elks building. This new change is about something old. You may have heard that downtown Loveland will soon have a...
1310kfka.com
August 16 – Greeley West Day
It’s Greeley West Day! Head coach John Hickey Jr and OC John Hickey Sr join Clark.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember having favorite parks to play at with my dad and little brother as a kid. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park," which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth. Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area. After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the...
Exciting video shows Weld County K9 rappelling down 2-story building
There's "Spider-Pig," and there is now "The Rappelling K9" too. Weld County K9 Kenzi recently learned some new skills with her deputy while attending Rocky Mountain Tactical Team Association annual conference in Park Meadows. According to the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, "The conference featured SWAT and K9 training at the Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Facility." Weld County Sheriff's Office posted video of the exciting exercise on Facebook. The exercise shown involved Kenzi rappelling out of a second-story window toward a would-be suspect.
CO 52 to close for two weeks in Weld County
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Highway 52 in Weld County will close for two weeks. CO 52 will be fully closed to thru traffic between CR 77 and CR 69 southeast of Keenesburg starting Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). CDOT said it...
RELATED PEOPLE
Broomfield records about a quarter of annual precipitation in one morning
About a quarter of the average precipitation in Broomfield fell in just a few hours Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
BRAUCHLER | Stats point to Boulder, not Aurora, for police bias
At the intersection of politics and the Rule of Law lies injustice. That injustice discredits our justice system and must be identified and rooted out. Just after — and as a result of — the George Floyd murder and Elijah McClain’s death, the Colorado legislature passed a sweeping law enforcement reform bill. The new law, C.R.S 24-31-113, states in part:
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons, Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
New challenges to Colorado cities that restrict gun purchases
Colorado cities and counties hoping to use home rule to impose new restrictive gun purchasing and ownership ordinances face new challenges.Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and the National Association filed three new lawsuits in U.S. District Court Thursday. They oppose the new rules in Boulder County, Boulder and Louisville which the groups say infringes on their plaintiffs' right to keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment.Recently a judge granted a temporary restraining order banning the Town of Superior from enforcing its new ordinance which moved to ban assault rifles, high capacity magazines and rapid fire trigger activators like bump stocks.The fight in Superior is being called "ground zero for gun control" by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's organization, Every Town for Gun Safety.RELATED: Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stageBoulder County's new laws go even further than Superior's. They ban the sale of guns to anyone under 21 and add a 10 day waiting period for a gun purchases.Leaders in Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette and Superior all passed gun control ordinances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greeley police need help identifying bank robbery suspect
The Greeley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect following a bank robbery Saturday.
aboutboulder.com
#1 Rated Restaurant Near the University of Colorado is Family Owned
In the neighborhood surrounding the University of Colorado, there are a lot of fantastic restaurants. Students at CU have access to a wide variety of high-quality options from which to choose. Trip Advisor ranked each of these restaurants based on their customers’ most recent reviews, and determined which establishment received the highest overall score. Rincon Argentino received the top score.
Johnstown is Getting Another Grocery Store at Ledge Rock Center
Over the past few years, the town of Johnstown has quickly grown with the addition of Scheels, Liberty Firearms, the development of Johnstown Plaza, and various housing projects. According to the United States Census, Johnstown has grown from a population of 9,887 in 2010 to 17,324 in April of 2020. More than two years have passed since the last census and it is predicted that Johnstown has approximately 18,204 residents as of July 1, 2021.
The World’s Biggest Pizza Party Is Coming To Northern Colorado
The world's biggest pizza party is coming to Northern Colorado. At the end of August, Project Pizza will attempt to break the record for the world's biggest pizza party - and you can help make history. About Project Pizza. Project Pizza is more than a business cranking out delicious wood-fired...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 injured, 1 arrested after Fort Collins police chase
A short police chase in Fort Collins ended with one suspect apprehended and two bystanders injured.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU ensures you’ll be out of a ‘high’ school forever
You might be thinking you’re officially making the transition from a high school to a “high” school, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Colorado’s history with cannabis dates back decades. In 1876, when Colorado officially became a state, cannabis and hemp were legal and commonly used both in medicinal contexts and recreationally. By 1929, following years of dramatic and racist rhetoric about cannabis and those who partook in using it, our state made the possession, distribution and sale of any cannabis a felony.
1310kfka.com
Weld RE-4 voters to see $271M bond measure on November ballot
Weld RE-4 School District voters will once again be faced with deciding whether they want to fund school construction and renovations this November. The school board voted 4-1 to include a $271 million bond measure on the ballot. They said the funds are desperately needed in the wake of rising enrollment and overcrowding in schools. The Greeley Tribune reports school board member Aaron Smith was the sole “no” vote, saying residents can’t afford a tax increase during this time of economic uncertainty. This is the second time in two years voters will be faced with the issue. Voters rejected a $179 million bond measure last year. For details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Greeley police search for bank robbery suspect
Greeley police are asking for help finding a bank robbery suspect who struck last weekend. The robbery happened at the First Bank near 10th Street and 43red Avenue on Aug. 13 before 11 a.m.Investigators said the man threatened the teller for money and then walked out. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at (970) 350-9605.
Comments / 0