Read full article on original website
Related
New challenges to Colorado cities that restrict gun purchases
Colorado cities and counties hoping to use home rule to impose new restrictive gun purchasing and ownership ordinances face new challenges.Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and the National Association filed three new lawsuits in U.S. District Court Thursday. They oppose the new rules in Boulder County, Boulder and Louisville which the groups say infringes on their plaintiffs' right to keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment.Recently a judge granted a temporary restraining order banning the Town of Superior from enforcing its new ordinance which moved to ban assault rifles, high capacity magazines and rapid fire trigger activators like bump stocks.The fight in Superior is being called "ground zero for gun control" by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's organization, Every Town for Gun Safety.RELATED: Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stageBoulder County's new laws go even further than Superior's. They ban the sale of guns to anyone under 21 and add a 10 day waiting period for a gun purchases.Leaders in Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette and Superior all passed gun control ordinances.
Colorado spends $70 million to electrify school buses, but GOP objects
In the next decade, Colorado hopes to replace its existing school buses with a new, greener fleet.Driving the news: The effort is starting with $65 million in state dollars and will get a boost from last year's $5 billion federal infrastructure bill, our education partners at Chalkbeat report.The money will buy electric buses, as well as those fueled by compressed natural gas and propane, which can travel longer ranges in rural communities.The federal effort prioritizes rural and tribal schools, while the state is giving first dibs to higher-poverty schools. New buses cost twice as much as traditional ones, but officials...
Colorado Daily
Boulder County commissioners place library district measure on ballot
This November, voters in Boulder and parts of Boulder County will be asked whether they want a property tax-funded library district. On Tuesday, the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved two resolutions that secure the library district’s place on the ballot. Following a public hearing, Boulder County...
denverite.com
That election mailer you’re about to get? You may have helped pay for it
The city of Denver sent out $995,054.94 this week to support the campaigns of candidates running in next year’s municipal election. That money is from the Fair Elections Fund, and there’s more on the way. Voters approved the fund in 2018 as part of a sweeping overhaul of Denver’s campaign finance rules, but it’s just coming online this summer. The goal is to encourage candidates to turn down big money donors. Officials also hope it will give a leg up to those with lower political profiles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
denverite.com
‘Colorado’s #1 eviction firm’ sued for ‘unfair, unconscionable and deceptive’ eviction practices
A Denver law firm that prides itself on helping landlords speedily boot tenants who are late on rent is under fire. A class action lawsuit filed against Tschetter Sulzer P.C. on Aug. 6 alleges the firm deceived Denver tenant Tina Franklin and over a hundred others facing eviction. The complaint states the firm mischaracterized the amount the tenants must pay to catch up on rent. The lawsuit was submitted to federal court by attorneys Steven Woodrow of Woodrow & Peluso, LLC and Jason Legg of Cadiz Law, LLC.
Westword
Councilmember Takes the Initiative to Propose Bill That Would Make Citizen Initiatives Tougher
Today, August 15, Denver City Council will vote on a bill that calls for amending the Denver City Charter to require that a specific percentage of the signatures required to get a citizen's initiative on the ballot be collected from each of the eleven Council districts. If it passes, it would land on the November 8 Denver ballot.
A shift in highway planning: no more capacity
"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
Denver school board meeting erupts in name calling, accusations of misconduct
In-fighting among Denver School Board members is intensifying, just a week before students in the state's largest school district head back to school. A board meeting last week to talk about "team building" devolved into an insult-trading, name-calling blowup."I want to know that you know what you did was wrong and that you apologize for it and that you're not going to do it again," Vice Chair Tay Anderson told Chair Sochi Gaytan. "I'm not apologizing for exposing your misogyny and your sexism," quipped Gaytan. The tension comes after months of animosity on the board that came to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Denver mayor's race just added its most prominent candidate yet, Kelly Brough
Kelly Brough filed paperwork Monday to run for Denver mayor in 2023, despite saying a year ago she had no plans to compete for the job.Why it matters: The former head of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Brough is the first big-name candidate to enter the wide-open race to replace Mayor Michael Hancock, who is term-limited after 12 years in the post.State of play: Brough's candidacy is not a surprise, even with her prior denials. When she stepped down as CEO of the chamber in June 2021, pundits suggested she'd be a strong candidate. She served as the city's...
iheart.com
Thurs Blogcast: Lauren Boebert's American Life; Fighting for Food Trucks
A listener asked by text what I think of the Republican Party turning into a "Trumpublican" Party. Putting aside Mr. Trump himself for a minute because I do think at some point the GOP will of necessity do what Laura Ingraham suggested a couple days ago and “turn the page on him”, I just don’t like populism. I support government based on principles. I’m not saying we had that before Trump. We certainly didn’t have it with him either. Remember that goals are not principles and sometimes, if you’re principled, you have to forego certain goals and trust that that sacrifice is worth it in the long run. Populists get things right sometimes, by accident, and they get things wrong the same way and for the same reason. They chase the short-term whims of the people which is almost always harmful to the long-term interests of a free country.
fowlertribune.com
Career CPW officer devoted life to working for Colorado’s wildlife, outdoor enthusiasts
As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America and the discovery ignited a passion in Keefer to help rescue it and other wildlife.
Two new Colorado River reservoirs are rising on the Front Range, are they the last of their kind?
As two major new water storage projects designed to capture the flows of the drought-strapped Colorado River are rising on Colorado’s urban Front Range, observers say they represent the end of an era on the river. The projects, Northern Water’s Chimney Hollow Reservoir west of Berthoud, and Denver Water’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1310kfka.com
3 head to prison for burglaries targeting Asian American-owned businesses
Three people are heading to prison on connection with burglaries that targeted Asian-American-owned businesses in Larimer County and Wyoming. Carlos Florez Molina was sentenced to 18 years in prison while Santiago Hoyos-Gaviria and Yenny Rhodas-Florez were sentenced to a decade behind bars, according to the Coloradoan. The trio pleaded guilty to more than two dozen burglaries at Asian American-owned businesses in Greeley, Fort Collins, Timnath, Estes Park, and other areas. The losses totaled nearly $1.5 million. A fourth suspect, Jhon Florez Molina who’s believed to be in Colombia hasn’t been arrested. Check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/ for more details.
BRAUCHLER | Stats point to Boulder, not Aurora, for police bias
At the intersection of politics and the Rule of Law lies injustice. That injustice discredits our justice system and must be identified and rooted out. Just after — and as a result of — the George Floyd murder and Elijah McClain’s death, the Colorado legislature passed a sweeping law enforcement reform bill. The new law, C.R.S 24-31-113, states in part:
Colorado AARP warns against upcoming Xcel natural gas price increase
Amidst one of the highest inflation rates in the nation, the Colorado chapter of America’s biggest group advocating for older people on Tuesday urged energy regulators to deny Xcel’s proposal to hike natural gas rates by nearly $189 million over three years. The rate hike, if approved, would...
denverite.com
Developers want to build 104 apartments where Denver’s old Greyhound maintenance building sits in Five Points
The old Greyhound Bus Lines maintenance building at 2450 Curtis Street may be torn down to make way for an apartment complex — if the city doesn’t decide to make the brick warehouse a historic landmark first. Back in June, the Denver firm Craine Architecture submitted plans to...
Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 each
The Denver City Council will consider Monday paying two people $64,001 each to settle yet another lawsuit against the Denver Police Department. Brian Loma and Mike Whitney, represented by Killmer, Lane and Newman LLP, claim in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court that Denver police violated their constitutional rights.
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: Aurora lawmakers insist homage to Native Americans is divisive, and an affront to God. Really.
Boy, was I ever wrong the past 834,423 times I said, “this was the wildest thing I’ve ever seen in Aurora.”. Monday night offered up the freakiest show on Colorado’s showiest city council — so far. On what looked to be a relative yawner for a...
Aurora may tell residents to ignore panhandlers’ pleas
An Aurora panhandler disrupts traffic.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday launching an educational campaign to convince residents not to give money to panhandlers. Instead, the city encourages the philanthropic set to donate to charity.
Comments / 1