Franklin News Post
Eagles, Knights face off for the first time since 2002
Franklin County resumes a football rivalry remembered by some, forgotten by others and experienced by a few tonight when the Eagles take on Cave Spring in a Virginia High School League (VHSL) Benefit Game at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Benefit Games are...
Tocoi Creek Toros Ready to Charge in Year 2
ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA – Tocoi Creek High School opened its doors for the first time last August and, despite incomplete facilities at the time, fielded a competitive football program. The Toros enjoyed an up-and-down season, as would be expected of a brand new program, but now they expect to ...
High school football: Chestatee optimistic about improvement in 2022
The new season brings a clean slate for Chestatee High football coach Shaun Conley. After posting three wins in 2021 and last making the playoffs six years ago, the War Eagles’ seventh-year coach feels like their program has enough experience to reach in-house expectations. “Our expectations are not based...
South Reporter
Experienced Blue Devils look for big season
Ashland Blue Devils are bringing a team with experience this year. “Ashland’s experienced team returns this year except for two seniors,” said Coach Christopher Suggs. “The team looks to bounce back stronger after a rough 2021 season.”. Coach Suggs said he wants to build his team nucleus.
Mazama’s road to another conference title has gotten tougher, but experienced Vikings appear up to the challenge
By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the Mazama Vikings of the Class 4A Big Sky Conference. MAZAMA TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHVic Lease, 10th season (68-20) PAST 4 ...
