Franklin News Post

Eagles, Knights face off for the first time since 2002

Franklin County resumes a football rivalry remembered by some, forgotten by others and experienced by a few tonight when the Eagles take on Cave Spring in a Virginia High School League (VHSL) Benefit Game at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Benefit Games are...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Scorebook Live

Tocoi Creek Toros Ready to Charge in Year 2

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA – Tocoi Creek High School opened its doors for the first time last August and, despite incomplete facilities at the time, fielded a competitive football program. The Toros enjoyed an up-and-down season, as would be expected of a brand new program, but now they expect to ...
HIGH SCHOOL
South Reporter

Experienced Blue Devils look for big season

Ashland Blue Devils are bringing a team with experience this year. “Ashland’s experienced team returns this year except for two seniors,” said Coach Christopher Suggs. “The team looks to bounce back stronger after a rough 2021 season.”. Coach Suggs said he wants to build his team nucleus.
ASHLAND, MS
