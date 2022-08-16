Read full article on original website
New Hire For Georgia Sheriff’s Office Has Social Media Risking It All And Shooting Their Shot
Social media users are confessing their crimes for a newly minted employee of Georgia’s Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. “Sheriff David Davis adds to the force [by] swearing in new deputies and E-911 staff during a special ceremony at the Bibb …
'Out to victimize the community': Houston County Sheriff's Office dealing with uptick in gang violence
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say gang violence in Houston County is evolving and growing, and now, the Houston County Sheriff's Office says they're dealing with it. Two Houston County deputies just got back from the Georgia Gangs Investigation Conference. During that conference, they met with other gang investigators...
Monroe County Police receive online threat against school
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday morning, the Monroe County Sheriff's office says it received report of a threat against an unnamed school on Snapchat. Their statement says someone was planning to commit a violent act between 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. at a school. A student at one...
Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
Murder of brothers in Georgia remains unsolved after 3 years
GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking to the public for help solving the 2019 murder of a pair of siblings from Georgia. The agency is asking anyone with information about the killings to come forward. A $5,000 reward is available. On July 13, 2019, brothers Kevin Kind, age 41, and Cedric […]
Georgia man arrested for operating chop shop — multiple firearms, over $75,000 seized
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency. Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug....
WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
18-year-old killed in Macon shooting
MACON — An 18-year-old was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon and died at the hospital Wednesday evening. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim an aggravated assault that took place in the area of Nisbet Drive died at the hospital. The original shooting was called into the...
Monroe County Fire Department raising payment for volunteers
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Until now, Monroe County's volunteer firefighters received $600 stipends twice a year, no matter how many fires they responded to. Now, they will get paid for training plus another $10 an hour for each call made. Chief Matt Jackson says volunteers will now be considered...
Georgia: Officials investigating death of nine-month-old
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Aug. 16, according to the Bibby County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received report of a nine-month-old found unresponsive after traveling with its Mom and two other siblings this past Tuesday. The nine-month-old was transported to the hospital by […]
Warner Robins Police Department adding new cameras throughout city
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins was just designated as a Smart City. The first phase in the designation will focus on public safety. According to Warner Robins Mayor Larhonda Patrick, the city has grown so fast the number of law enforcement is lacking. That’s why the Warner Robins Police Department is focusing on alternatives to help decrease crime.
BSCO arrests man with codeine, marijuana, stolen gun, $25K
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on numerous drug and gun-related charges after serving two search warrants at homes on Elpis St. and Christian Ave. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit, Gang Unit, and Sheriff’s Response Team Units served...
Monroe County deputies arrest 2 in drug bust at auto repair shop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies have arrested two people Thursday in a drug investigation at Forsyth Tire and Auto located at 596 Indian Springs Drive in Forsyth. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies began an investigation and found out that the...
Warner Robins Police Department to place license plate-reading cameras around city to reduce crime
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police will soon be able to take photographs of your license plate with several new roadside cameras. Warner Robins is officially a "smart community." This means the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation chose the city for a "Digital Twin Project." The goal is to...
Man identified who died in tire explosion at Dublin business
DUBLIN, Ga. — A man is dead after a tire exploded in his face at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin, according to Dublin Police Chief Keith Moon. He says it happened this afternoon at the Duncan Tire Company on Telfair Street. Allegedly, a employee was working on a tire...
32-year-old employee dies when tire he’s working on explodes, Georgia officials say
A Georgia man died after a tire that he was working on exploded, news outlets reported. The 32-year-old was working at a tire shop when a tire came apart from the rim, the Dublin Police Department said. The car part then hit and killed him on Wednesday, Aug. 17, WMGT and WGXA reported.
5 qualify for Macon Water Authority, including man who vacated the seat
Voters of Macon Water Authority District 2 will have five candidates on the ballot during the special election Nov. 8, including the man who resigned the seat to qualify for a failed bid for MWA chairman. Desmond D. Brown leads the ballot by alphabetical order ahead of Lindsay Holliday, Jeffery...
'He would receive money... do part of a job, and then disappear': Macon pastor faces fraud charges in Louisiana
MACON, Ga. — A sheriff in Louisiana says a Macon pastor took money from people to repair hurricane damage on their homes, but never finished the work. The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office says Jimmy Collins Jr. was arrested Monday on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. They say...
VERIFY: No, signs to prosecute panhandlers are not a violation of First Amendment rights
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Panhandling, by definition, is "begging," but courts have said for years that panhandling is free speech protected by the First Amendment. Signs around Warner Robins discourage the act in some areas and warns panhandlers could be prosecuted. High traffic areas around the international city are...
