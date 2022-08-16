Read full article on original website
Related
Animal shelters overwhelmed as more and more people surrender their pets
(CBS News) -- Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog. "We had to make a decision about, you...
dailyphew.com
Cat Jumps Straight Into His Owner’s Arms After Being Lost For 536 Days
We love cats not only because they’re cute and awesome and perfect, but also because they’re independent little explorers who love going on adventures of their own. However, it sometimes poses problems for their owners who are worried sick at home not knowing when their furry friend is coming back home. This is why animal activists have long been encouraging people to microchip their pets – this way, there’s a far greater chance to reunite with your beloved friend if it goes missing.
pethelpful.com
Cat Waltzes Into Pet Friendly Hotel Like He Owns the Joint and We're Here For It
In the last several years, treating a pet like a child or a sibling is becoming a more and more common practice. As a result, many businesses and travel destinations are changing their rules. Pet-friendly is the new normal!. Luckily for one stray cat, though, these new rules apply to...
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Vets Keep In Their At-Home Pet Emergency Kits
Obviously, no one wants to think about any bad happening to their pet, yet setting up your own at-home animal first aid kit can help you stay prepared in the event of an emergency or accident. According to Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center’s emergency and critical care service in New York City, a pet emergency kit is also a great thing to have with you if you’re going out of town with your furry friend or leaving them with a pet sitter.
'He Gives Me Purpose': Dapper Yorkshire Terrier Wins Pet of the Week
This week's top dog is emotional support animal Cooper who his owner says has made a "remarkable difference" in her life.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue Adoptable Pets - August 11, 2022
Augusta is a puppy ready to learn all the cool things the world has to offer. She doesn't care about cats and gets along with other dogs. Augusta is a little shy at first meeting new people but if they sit and let her approach them, she warms up quickly - especially if they give her lots of pets and scratches. She has lots of energy and will get the zoomies too, but Augusta's foster home says she is "definitely a couch potato". Even though she's a puppy and doesn't know many commands, Augusta is a pro at car rides, house training and crate training. She's pretty good on a leash too! Looking for a young and fun pup to hang out with you? August might be the one! Apply to meet her today!
dailyphew.com
Rescued Dog Who Lost Her Puppies Adopts Three Orphaned Kittens
In Rocky Point, a dog they named “Georgia” was discovered residing at a petrol station. She was discovered and sent to the shelter by the Sunshine Dog Rescue crew from Phoenix. They discovered Georgia was expecting, but regrettably, none of the puppies made it. They were all born...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Websites for Dog Lovers With Pet Care Questions
If you own a dog, you'll likely have dozens of questions regarding pet care. From shedding to weird behavior, several things concern pet parents. While thousands of websites share pet care advice, you can’t rely on every one of them. So, here we take a look at the ten...
petpress.net
How to Pet a Cat: 5 Ways To Make Your Cat Purr
Do you want to get closer to your feline friend? Then cat petting is a great way to do it! Not only will your cat appreciate the affection, but you’ll also get to enjoy the novelty of petting a soft, fluffy animal. No one can resist a purring kitty,...
People
Pet Owners Say Their Pups Can Play with This Dog Toy Set for Hours — and They're Just $2 Apiece Right Now
People who love dogs also tend to love spoiling them. After all, dogs are loyal companions, ready to greet you when you get home at the end of a long day. So there really never is a wrong time to treat your pup to some brand new toys, and shoppers are loving a 10-piece dog toy set from Amazon that you can snag on sale right now.
Comments / 0