Animals

Cat Jumps Straight Into His Owner’s Arms After Being Lost For 536 Days

We love cats not only because they’re cute and awesome and perfect, but also because they’re independent little explorers who love going on adventures of their own. However, it sometimes poses problems for their owners who are worried sick at home not knowing when their furry friend is coming back home. This is why animal activists have long been encouraging people to microchip their pets – this way, there’s a far greater chance to reunite with your beloved friend if it goes missing.
What Vets Keep In Their At-Home Pet Emergency Kits

Obviously, no one wants to think about any bad happening to their pet, yet setting up your own at-home animal first aid kit can help you stay prepared in the event of an emergency or accident. According to Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center’s emergency and critical care service in New York City, a pet emergency kit is also a great thing to have with you if you’re going out of town with your furry friend or leaving them with a pet sitter.
Black Dog Animal Rescue Adoptable Pets - August 11, 2022

Augusta is a puppy ready to learn all the cool things the world has to offer. She doesn't care about cats and gets along with other dogs. Augusta is a little shy at first meeting new people but if they sit and let her approach them, she warms up quickly - especially if they give her lots of pets and scratches. She has lots of energy and will get the zoomies too, but Augusta's foster home says she is "definitely a couch potato". Even though she's a puppy and doesn't know many commands, Augusta is a pro at car rides, house training and crate training. She's pretty good on a leash too! Looking for a young and fun pup to hang out with you? August might be the one! Apply to meet her today!
Rescued Dog Who Lost Her Puppies Adopts Three Orphaned Kittens

In Rocky Point, a dog they named “Georgia” was discovered residing at a petrol station. She was discovered and sent to the shelter by the Sunshine Dog Rescue crew from Phoenix. They discovered Georgia was expecting, but regrettably, none of the puppies made it. They were all born...
The 10 Best Websites for Dog Lovers With Pet Care Questions

If you own a dog, you'll likely have dozens of questions regarding pet care. From shedding to weird behavior, several things concern pet parents. While thousands of websites share pet care advice, you can’t rely on every one of them. So, here we take a look at the ten...
How to Pet a Cat: 5 Ways To Make Your Cat Purr

Do you want to get closer to your feline friend? Then cat petting is a great way to do it! Not only will your cat appreciate the affection, but you’ll also get to enjoy the novelty of petting a soft, fluffy animal. No one can resist a purring kitty,...
