abc17news.com
Tracking late afternoon storms Friday
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the lower 60s. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds and warm with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and storms return by late afternoon or early evening and could bring isolated gusty winds. EXTENDED: After another beautiful day, we drop back into the lower 60s with...
abc17news.com
Tracking soaking rain and a mild week ahead
TODAY: This morning, showers and storms are ongoing along an upper level boundary draped across mid-Missouri. This boundary will slowly work south, while rain will move along the boundary in a general west to east fashion. This will bring the possibility for more than an inch of rain almost areawide. By noon, the heaviest rainfall will have translated south with the boundary. Later in the afternoon and evening the area is left with straggling showers. Rain and subsequent cloud cover keeps us cool today. Highs are likely anywhere from low-to-mid 70s areawide.
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri kid in competition for best mullet in country
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s all business up front and a party in the back. We’re talking about mullets of course. And right now, 25 kids from across the country are vying for the title of “best mullet” in the USA. Zander Trainer is one...
KMBC.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol finds owner of large tortoise found near Raymore
RAYMORE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled its 'GREEN ALERT' Thursday. A Green Alert is the code for a found tortoise. MSHP Troop A sent out the tweet in jest Thursday afternoon after they found what appeared to be a massive turtle near Raymore. The tweet...
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Report: Missouri Fisherman are Being Injured by Flying Carp
If you go fishing in Missouri, beware of flying carp. This is a real warning thanks to an invasive species that is apparently in need of being removed from Missouri's rivers. I saw the Kansas City Star share a story based on a press release by the Missouri Department of Conservation. As soon as I found out that flying carp were involved, I had to know more. Here's the lowdown. They have targeted 15,000 pounds of invasive carp that need to go. There are multitudes of reasons, but one key phrase proves I'm not making up this flying fish tale (no pun intended):
Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave
Bohnert doubted it, but still curious, he went to the cave site near his rural Missouri home. That’s when he saw the picture one of the rescuers took.
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
KSNB Local4
Missouri man injured in semi-motorcycle crash in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Missouri man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Grand Island. It happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 34 and South Locust. According to Grand Island Police, a semi truck and trailer were traveling westbound on Hwy...
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation plans major invasive fish removal project for lower Grand River
The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to remove invasive Asian carp from the lower Grand River in a project to serve research and fisheries management. From Sept. 12-16, MDC will close to boaters the Brunswick Access and the final eight miles of the river before it flows into the Missouri River. Crews will net and remove the carp working with a commercial fisherman and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The fish will be utilized as commercial food, feed, and bait products. Anglers will benefit because desired native fish from buffalo and paddlefish to flathead and channel catfish will have less competition for food and space.
mymoinfo.com
Stressed Out Missouri Farmers Have Someone to Call Now
(Farmington) Farmers and ranchers can use more than just a helping hand when stress on the farm becomes too much to handle. In several instances, they could use a helping ear and reassuring voice on the other end of the phone. The Missouri Department of Agriculture has launched the Missouri...
kttn.com
Audio: Some school bus law changes to take effect in Missouri
Several new Missouri laws will be going into effect on August 28th, with changes coming to the rules regarding how school children are bused around our state. A new rule modifies the definition of “school bus” to include only vehicles designed for carrying more than 10 passengers, including the driver. It also allows school districts the authority to use vehicles other than school buses, meaning vehicles designed for carrying 10 or fewer passengers including the driver, to transport school children.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL ENCOURAGES PUBLIC TO PARTICIPATE IN SURVEY
Missouri State Highway Patrol superintendent Colonel Eric T. Olson invites the public to take part in a public opinion survey regarding safety and security, officers’ attitudes and competency, overall agency performance, and concerns regarding crime and social issues. The 2022 Public Opinion Survey opened August 16, and runs until...
The Ride no more: City makes major changes to bus system, rebrands to Go St. Joe
St. Joseph city officials have helped to make some changes to the city's transit system. City Manager Bryan Carter says the buses that travel around the city have gone through a major revision. "Might have noticed over the last week you're seeing some new branding on the busses, you know...
Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull Canceled
The 2022 Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull scheduled for today has been canceled. All requests for refunds must be made within 30 days of the canceled event, the Fair noted.
One Dead, Nine Injured In Gas Explosion At Missouri Home
A gas explosion Monday at a southeast Missouri home killed one person and injured nine others, authorities said. The explosion happened around 7 a.m. in Wyatt, a town of about 280 people that's about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of St. Louis, Capt. Barry Morgan with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said. He said authorities were trying to determine whether a water heater or stove were to blame.
