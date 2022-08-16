ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

NFM buries time capsule on Tuesday, 3 News Now joins in the fun

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PaY8n_0hJmj1xm00

NFM is celebrating its 85th anniversary and planning ahead for its centennial with a time capsule that was buried on Tuesday.

Governor Ricketts, Congressman Don Bacon and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert put items in the capsule.

So did 3 News Now.

Ricketts spoke about the legacy established by NFM's founder — Mrs. B. — in 1937.

“This is a great American story that demonstrates why this is the greatest nation in the world. Because of the opportunity for people like Rose Blumkin," said Ricketts.

The capsule will be dug up in 15 years when NFM turns 100.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rose, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfm#American
Catfish 100.1

Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!

That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

First look at Gretna Crossing Park

Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
GRETNA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy