fox5ny.com
NYC cracks down on unused outdoor dining sheds
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams announced a crackdown on unused outdoor dining sheds across New York City, but made clear that "outdoor dining is here to stay." Using a sledgehammer, Adams took a ceremonial first hack at an unused structure in Midtown at a press conference on Thursday. "The...
fox5ny.com
Polio has been circulating in NYC area for months: CDC
NEW YORK - According to a new report from the CDC, the poliovirus has been circulating in our area for quite some time. Officials now believe that this version of the poliovirus was present in Orange County as early as April, and they think it's been circulating widely globally for a year.
fox5ny.com
Rockland County declarers water emergency, restricts usage
NEW YORK - Rockland County has issued a Stage II water emergency beginning Thursday due to dry conditions that have led to low water levels in the Ramapo River, one of the main water supply sources for the county. "Dry conditions have led to unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo...
fox5ny.com
2 human West Nile virus cases reported in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City's Health Department has announced that two human cases of West Nile virus have been found. One is in Brooklyn, and the other is in Queens. Authorities also say the virus has been detected in a record number of mosquitoes this year. Most people infected...
fox5ny.com
Calls for justice for MTA worker who was assaulted in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Family members and transit union workers rallied Tuesday in support of Anthony Nelson, the MTA worker assaulted so badly while on the job last Thursday that he ended up in the hospital. According to the NYPD, Nelson tried to stop a man from harassing other customers when...
fox5ny.com
NYC Sanitation Commissioner Tisch
New York City Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch talks about the weekly curbside composting program starting on Oct. 3, 2022, in Queens. The Sanitation Department will collect leaf yard waste, food scraps, and food-soiled paper from all residential buildings, including single-family homes, small apartment buildings, and multi-unit residential buildings.
fox5ny.com
New York City program helps provide ID cards to migrants
Many of the migrants arriving almost every day now in New York City are in need of some sort of identification card. New York City has a program that allows any New Yorker to obtain one, regardless of immigration status.
fox5ny.com
NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'
NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
fox5ny.com
Election 2022: NYC Democratic primary highlights
NEW YORK - New Yorkers are headed to the polls for the second primary this year to vote on state Senate and congressional races. Earlier this year, the state's highest court ruled that the district maps drawn by Democrats in the state Senate were unconstitutional, splitting New York's primaries. The new maps created competitive districts, pitting some incumbents against each other and reshuffled district lines.
fox5ny.com
Rockland County issues water restrictions due to low levels of Ramapo River
Rockland County has declared a Stage II water emergency, enacting mandatory limits on water usage thanks to limited rainfall and recurrent heat waves. Now, the county is taking proactive measures to preserve water usage.
fox5ny.com
Bronx woman recaptured after escaping from police precinct: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has arrested a woman who escaped from their custody in the Bronx on Wednesday night. Police say 33-year-old Christina Evans slipped out of her handcuffs and took off through the back of the 44th Precinct in the Concourse section while waiting to be processed.
fox5ny.com
Increase in package thefts on Upper West Side
New York City residents who don't live in buildings with doormen are complaining about their packages being stolen, after several recent incidents on the Upper West Side. So how are those thieves getting in and what can you do to protect your property? FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis takes a closer look.
fox5ny.com
NJ man laid off during pandemic now mowing lawns for the elderly and veterans for free
NEW JERSEY - Two years ago Brian Schwartz, a former ad agency vice-president from Wayne, New Jersey started mowing lawns for free after being laid off due to the pandemic crisis in the summer of 2020. "I was just keeping myself busy in a difficult time in history and doing...
fox5ny.com
AMT theater is NYC's first off-Broadway theater to open since the pandemic
For the first time since the pandemic began, a new off-Broadway theater is opening in New York City. Seating 99 people, the AMT Theater is currently holding performances for its first in-house production. FOX 5 NY goes behind the curtain for a sneak peek.
fox5ny.com
First suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding the first suspect identified in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens over the past weekend. Police are seeking Austin Amos, 20, in connection with the death of taxi cab driver Kutin Gyimah, 52. Gyimah...
fox5ny.com
Good food and drinks at Bartaco
Every day is taco Tuesday at Bartaco, which has locations in New York, Connecticut, and several more states. Christal Young sampled the cocktails and eats at the location in Port Chester.
fox5ny.com
Hit-and-run driver hits pedestrian in Queens
NEW YORK - A car slammed into a pedestrian in Queens early Tuesday and just kept going, police said. A gray Honda sedan struck a 45-year-old man who was crossing Roosevelt Avenue near 76th Street in Jackson Heights just after 2 a.m., the NYPD said. The driver did not stay at the scene.
fox5ny.com
Rudy Giuliani criminal probe
New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is a target of a criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. Giuliani responded to the news on his radio show.
fox5ny.com
Bronx child hospitalized after falling from window
NEW YORK - A 3-year-old child was hospitalized after falling out of a window in the Bronx on Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at a building on Sheridan Avenue, according to authorities. The child, reportedly a 3-year-old girl, fell out of a window and dropped 1 story...
fox5ny.com
Suspect arrested in 'I hate Mexicans' subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train earlier this month. Authorities charged Brianna Rodriguez, 21, of Brooklyn, with assault as a hate crime and assault. Police said Rodriguez sat down next to a woman who was...
