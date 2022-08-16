Read full article on original website
Oklahoma kids, teens make USA Mullet Championships finals
Six Oklahoma boys are finalists in the USA Mullet Championships - and they need your help to win!
KWTX
Fugitive broke into home through doggy door, Oklahoma woman says
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A fugitive out of Grayson County was arrested Wednesday morning after an overnight manhunt in Marshall County. Bobbi Weeks said her husband Lance saw a man with dark hair walking in front of their porch Wednesday morning. He went inside and called 911. “The cops...
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
New record set at Lake Murray State Park Golf Course
Officials say this is the second record broken at Lake Murray State Park's Golf Course this year.
KTEN.com
Five notable Ardmore boxers showcased and honored
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Decades of history has been made at the Eastside Renaissance recreation center in downtown Ardmore. Now, five notable boxers who all trained in this same ring are being honored where it all began. Gene Armstrong, Joe Lewis, Gary Raymond, Kermit Cain and Eric Fields are...
Jackpot worth over $360,000 won at casino near Oklahoma/Texas border
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is hitting a lottery jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars or pulling the lever of a slot machine and seeing the triple sevens come across your screen and screaming jackpot at you with bright lights and sounds. That dream was a reality...
madillrecord.net
New coffee shop just 'Three Doors Down'
Greg Upchurch held a soft opening for the Greg’s Rocking Goat Coffee shop on August 14. The soft opening was invite only, but went well for the business and guests. The soft opening provided the eatery a controlled environment for the first day and allowed guests an inside look before the grand opening.
Oklahoma school closes due to COVID-19 cases
Although students haven't been back in class for long, an Oklahoma school district says it is already dealing with COVID-19.
easttexasradio.com
One In Custody, One At Large After Woman Beaten In Whitesboro
L-R Jesse Mitcheson, Clay Jones Grayson County Sheriff courtesy KXII. Grayson County Deputies responded to a home in Whitesboro and found a woman with serious bodily injuries. The victim said she argued with two men that had beaten her. She suffered injuries to her face and head and had lacerations to her leg from a knife. They arrested Jesse Mitcheson, 27, and issued a warrant for Clay Jones, 25, who had fled the scene before deputies arrived.
KTEN.com
Choctaw Nation to bid for broadband funds
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden last November is providing one billion dollars for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. Rob Griffin, the tribal broadband coordinator for the Choctaw Nation, believes the funding will help create equal access for all. "We can build an...
KXII.com
Sherman Police search for forgery suspect
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a forgery suspect. Police said the person in the photo is the suspect in a Forgery of Financial Instrument investigation. They pointed out that although the suspect made efforts to hide his face, his...
KXII.com
Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
KTEN.com
Durant police search for drive-by gunman
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant police are searching for the gunman in a drive-by shooting. Friday morning's incident followed an argument at a home on Mississippi Street. Detective Brandon Mitchell said the suspect drove away... then returned a short time later. "We had an individual who was Dumpster-diving in...
KTEN.com
Durant opens first new elementary school since 1968
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) – Three years of planning is finally coming to fruition for the Durant Independent School District. George Washington Elementary School is now complete and ready for the next wave of elementary schoolers. “It’s a 97,000 square foot facility," said Superintendent Duane Merideth. "It is the first...
KXII.com
Coalgate Wildcats
COALGATE, Okla. (KXII) - The Coalgate Wildcats believe they can be a playoff team heading into the 2022 season. This team has suffered through three losing seasons since going 10-2 back in 2018. But this team returns a nice nucleus of players that showed some improvement last year in a tough district. And now, they are ready to take the next step.
madillrecord.net
Community assists in arrest of dangerous fugitive
A Grayson County man is in jail after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. On the night of August 16, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to assist with searching for Clay Jones. Jones, a 25-year-old male from Whitesboro, Texas, was...
KXII.com
Grayson County school districts receive TEA accountability ratings
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grades are in across the state of Texas, including Grayson County. The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for the last school year. The ratings are available on TEA’S website for parents to view. Just like the students, schools were given a letter grade...
KXII.com
Gunter Tigers
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers are coming off another great season with the idea that they would like to take it one step further in 2022. Gunter made it all the way to the state championship game last year, coming up just one win short of another gold ball. This year, the Tigers return tons of talent and have plenty of fuel to the fire as they reload for another big season.
Texas executes man for slaying of real estate agent in a Dallas-area model home
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection at...
