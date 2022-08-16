ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West’s Yeezy GAP line is being displayed in giant trash bags

By Jovita Trujillo
 2 days ago

Kanye West Yeezy GAP line has people confused. On Monday, a tweet by Owen Lang went viral showing what looks like giant trash bags stuffed with Yeezy clothes without any organization. “This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers, and this is how he wanted it,” they wrote. “They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything.”



It should be noted that other Twitter users have said the clothes were folded, and the employees were willing to help look for sizes.


The dumpster diving theme has been apparent throughout the release. At the end of July they launched at a series of dumpster-style pop-ups across the US and at GAP’s Times Square store.

As for why the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian is selling clothes in trash bags? People are speculating it’s his “fascination” with the homeless. Last week he shared a post on Instagram that said “Look to the children Look to the homeless As the biggest inspiration for all design.”


There has been a discourse on Twitter, with many accusing him of fetishizing the unhoused. “Balenciaga & Kanye’s fetish with the homeless as “fashion muses” it’s everything that is wrong with billionaires…they no longer see the plight of people, they don’t see humans that are suffering, they see opportunities to be ‘edgy’ and profit from it…it’s disgusting,” wrote one user.

“I don’t think this choice is related to a fetishization of the homeless. I think Kanye chooses to have them sitting in black bags in the middle of the store as a testament to the fact that he does not need fancy displays to sell a product, as a contrast to the rest of the industry,” another argued.


Martha Stewart reveals how she feels about Pete Davidson following his split from Kim Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian targeted by designer who claims her work wasn’t tagged in one of her Instagram posts

Serena Williams discusses with Selena Gomez how she stays mentally in shape


Ye used to actually work at the GAP and his 2004 song “Spaceship” is all about his disdain towards the experience. “Being that Ye’ has spoke about his history working for GAP. I get it, it’s a dig to the corporation, not the employees or customers,” wrote Twitter user Shay B.

But if Ye is making a dig at the corporation, isn’t he also making it harder for the employees? “But it’s directly impacting the customers who have to rummage through the bags and employees that either have to deal with customer rage over not being helped OR have to rummage through the bags with them, He made it harder on everyone BUT the corporation.” responded user Jimmi newjawns.

