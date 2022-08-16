ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Blair Co. increasing security to courtrooms and offices

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODruA_0hJmiIqf00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–New security upgrades are coming to courtrooms and offices in Blair County.

The commissioner has announced plans to add solid core doors to the offices of four Magisterial District Judges.

This goes along with the county’s annual security upgrades to their buildings. The security upgrades are primarily funded through grants from the Administrative Offices of Pennsylvania Courts.

Contour Airlines offers flights from Altoona to Philadelphia

Blair County Commissioner Amy Webster said the door upgrades would be more secure and enhanced. The new doors will protect the judges and the people coming into the courtrooms.

The doors’ costs between $1,500 to $2,500. Webster said that they believed the doors were the biggest priority and will continue to adjust upgrades as time goes by.

“As different needs arrive and issues arise, we assess those,” Webster said. “There’s a security committee and a safety committee; we look at all these things, put them all together, and prioritize the most important thing to do this year. And just deal with them as we can.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The hope is to have the doors installed by the end of the year. It’s not clear whether any other security upgrades are being done at the moment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Police plan ‘active shooter’ drill in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans have been made for an active shooter drill/training to take place at the Curwensville High School next week, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The drill and training will involve the state police and numerous government agencies from across Clearfield County. It is scheduled for Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County offers senior citizens in-home COVID vaccine

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, with locations in Clearfield and Frenchville, is making it more convenient than ever for seniors to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. Nurses at the clinic are offering in-home vaccinations for qualifying senior citizens, free of charge. This service is offered in partnership with the Clearfield County Area […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County officials gather to highlight aggressive driving

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In Clearfield County, numerous officials gathered together to discuss the impacts of aggressive driving behaviors. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Lawrence Township Police Department, and the Highway Safety Network stressed that aggressive driving is causing more accidents and creating a dangerous environment. “Aggressive driving is a serious problem […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, PA
County
Blair County, PA
City
Webster, PA
Blair County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WTAJ

AASD is giving staff $1k as a retention bonus

Editors note: This story previously reported all Altoona Area School District employees would receive the $1,000 bonus. It has since been corrected to explain the bonus would go to employees covered by Act 93. BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One Altoona school has approved retention bonuses for faculty and staff. On Monday, Aug. 15, the […]
WTAJ

Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Photos: Fire destroys farm building in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A farm building in Bedford County was destroyed Thursday morning in a fire. Crews were sent to the blaze at 1484 Corley Road in Juniata Township. The building was reportedly storing hay. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Alum Bank Volunteer Fire Company and Shawnee Valley […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blair Co#Contour Airlines#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Centre County Commission discusses Bellefonte warehouse plans

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre County Planning Commission took a look at the recently resubmitted warehouse plan Tuesday, but some boxes still need to be checked before moving forward. During the meeting on Aug. 17, The Fulfillment Center Warehouse plans were reviewed, over four months after being withdrawn. Multiple things still need to […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pa State Police charge trooper with DUI

YORK, Pa (WTAJ) – A state trooper has been charged with a DUI after he was found driving under the influence during his shift. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against York County trooper, Joshua M. Ravel on Thursday, Aug. 18. Ravel was assigned to Troop J and found to be under the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Jake Corman to host monthly Veterans Service Officer Day

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman`s (R-Bellefonte) monthly Veterans Service Officer Day is scheduled for this Friday, August 19. The meeting will take place at his Bellefonte Office, which is located at 236 Match Factory Place. A member of a local veteran service organization will be available to assist veterans […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Firehouse Subs coming to Altoona this fall

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Altoona, Firehouse Subs is coming soon to the Logan Plank Cross. That’s right sandwich lovers, the successful chain is making its way to Altoona to share its subs with the 814 community. Owners and operators of the Johnstown Firehouse Subs, Melissa (Missy) Kreutzberger and Joanne Lysinger, will be running […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Traffic pattern to switch on Route 22 in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Wednesday, August 17 that traffic patterns will switch during the rehabilitation project on Route 22. The switch will happen on Wednesday, August 24. The rehabilitation project included several interchanges in Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny townships in Cambria County. On Wednesday, the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Williamsburg Fire Dept. receives grain bin rescue tool and training

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Williamsburg Fire Department has a new tool to help with farm rescues. The department was given a grain rescue tube and auger from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. On Thursday, Aug. 18 the department held a training simulation to showcase how the machine works. The machine was gifted as […]
WILLIAMSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County DA receives opioid litigation settlement

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following more than two years of litigation, Clearfield County District Attorney (DA) Ryan Sayers announced that his office will be receiving $561,000 from his opioid lawsuit. The proceeds from the lawsuit, which was against certain companies that were involved in driving the opioid crisis, will be distributed from a trust […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Stalemate: funding the Walker Township Fire Company

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — “When somebody dials 911, they’re having the worst day of their life potentially,” Chris Harter, president of the Walker Township Fire Company said. “It would be a shame if we’re not able to get there to help them because of finances.”  Harter said this is the reality the fire company […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pa Department of Education visits Bedford County Technical Center

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The PA Department of Education visited the Bedford County Technical Center to welcome students during their orientation. On Thursday, August 18 the department met with students and the school to celebrate the investments made into Pennsylvania’s schools through Governor Tom Wolf’s final enacted budget. Continuing his commitment to creating multiple […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Resurfacing project to begin in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on a project that will resurface three miles of roadway on Route 26 in Huntingdon Borough and Smithfield Township. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work on the ADA […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy