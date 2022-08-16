Read full article on original website
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
Aurora Police: Man dies after hit-and-run on Peoria
A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross N Peoria Street in Aurora on Tuesday night. Aurora Police Department says the driver of a vehicle never stopped, and investigators are searching for both now. According to the APD press release, police responded to the deadly hit-and-run on Peoria near E 17th Ave just before 11 p.m. The victim was found lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators initially determined the victim was trying to cross the street just north of 17th when he was hit by a black or gray Honda Pilot that was speeding south on Peoria. The driver of the Honda did not stop and continued south on Peoria.Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and could be eligible for up to $2,000 reward.APD says this was the 31st traffic-related death in the city in 2022.
Challengers Sports Bar shooting in Aurora now a homicide investigation
A shooting that left a man seriously injured in the parking lot of an Aurora sports bar earlier this week is now being investigated as a homicide, the Aurora Police Department said Thursday.
2 injured, 1 arrested after Fort Collins police chase
A short police chase in Fort Collins ended with one suspect apprehended and two bystanders injured.
Deceased person pulled from South Platte River in Denver
A deceased person was found in the South Platte River near the intersection of W. 13th Avenue and Zuni Street on Thursday morning, according to Denver police.
Juvenile turns himself into police, facing 1st-degree murder charge
A 17-year-old is in custody after turning himself in Tuesday night and is facing a first-degree murder charge, the Aurora Police Department said.
SUV lands in creek near US 6 in Clear Creek Canyon
Eastbound U.S. 6 has reopened through Clear Creek Canyon after a 2002 Ford SUV ended up in Clear Creek.
Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area. After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the...
Fiery late-night crash leaves 2 dead in Aurora
A two-vehicle crash that occurred overnight in Aurora left both drivers dead at the scene.
9News
Possible plea deal in high-profile Denver murder case
On February 20, 2021, 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales was shot in the head while stopped at a light at Colfax and I-25. She died two days later.
2 eastbound I-70 lanes reopened in Denver following emergency bridge repairs
UPDATE: The Colorado Department of Transportation has reopened two eastbound I-70 lanes following emergency bridge repairs.
Westword
Fatal Crash Victim's Mom on Being Re-Traumatized by Denver Police
By mid-August, 55 people had been killed in Denver traffic accidents during 2022 — including Maximilian Ryan, who died after his car plunged into the South Platte River on May 4. Ryan's death at age 25 was heartbreaking for his mother, Molly Ryan KillsEnemy, but she says the tragedy was compounded by her interactions with the Denver Police Department.
Mountain town road rage leads to stabbing with 'large butterfly knife' in Colorado
According to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, a road rage incident led to a case of first-degree assault on August 11, with one man allegedly stabbing another man with what has been described as a "large butterfly knife." Emergency responders were dispatched to the mountain town scene of the...
Greeley police search for bank robbery suspect
Greeley police are asking for help finding a bank robbery suspect who struck last weekend. The robbery happened at the First Bank near 10th Street and 43red Avenue on Aug. 13 before 11 a.m.Investigators said the man threatened the teller for money and then walked out. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at (970) 350-9605.
Possible plea deal in killing of 32-year-old woman
DENVER — On February 20, 2021, 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales was shot in the head while stopped at a light at Colfax and I-25. She died two days later. Denver Police arrested 18-year-old Neshan Johnson and an unnamed 14-year-old. According to court documents, the two teenagers were in the car ahead of Cabriales and thought she hit their car from behind. Court documents say the 14-year-old then grabbed a semi-automatic weapon and fired 15 to 20 shots into Cabriales' car.
Weld County K-9 rappels from window
Last week, a police K9 went on a new adventure, rappelling out of a second-story window.
Denver caretaker charged after victim found in 'horrific' state
Denver prosecutors on Wednesday charged a caregiver who was responsible for an intellectually and developmentally disabled man with criminal negligence after police found the victim severely malnourished, naked and covered in feces in 2019. Michael R. Hill, 40, was the host home provider and caretaker for the victim from October...
9News
LoDo police shooting: Body camera footage released
A grand jury will decide if the LoDo police shooting in July was justified. The Denver DA made the rare decision after seeing body camera footage from the incident.
Greeley police need help identifying bank robbery suspect
The Greeley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect following a bank robbery Saturday.
