ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Hannaford Supermarkets announces new tuition reimbursement program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets is offering a new tuition reimbursement program for both its full and part-time associates. The new Groceries to Grads tuition reimbursement program now offers associates more than $5,000 dollars in tuition funds annually. Full time workers are eligible for up to $5,250 dollars. Part-time...
BANGOR, ME
railfan.com

Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch

ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
ROCKLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Littleton, ME
Orono, ME
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Maine Sports
City
Sweden, ME
State
Maine State
City
Orono, ME
Z107.3

Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend

Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

4th Earthquake in Washington County in a Week

When did Washington County become California? For the 4th time in a week, a earthquake rattled Washington County, and all the earthquakes have been centered around Centerville, Maine. The latest earthquake measured 3.0 on the Richter Scale and occurred at 2:55 a.m. this morning, August 17th. It was centered 2...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Idalski
Person
Molly Engstrom
Person
Troy Terry
The Maine Writer

Solar power in Maine

With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor School Dept. passes revised dress code

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Committee passed an update to its dress code policy at Wednesday’s meeting. The revision was developed by a group including administration, parents and students. Among the changes is a provision that states “bra/tank top straps and visible waistbands do not constitute excessive...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Officials assess potential dangers at Holbrook Middle School

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Every time there is a school shooting tragedy, we have a responsibility to learn from them. That’s what RSU 63 Superintendent of Schools Jared Fulgoni told TV5. We were invited on a walk through of Holbrook Middle School in Holden Tuesday morning. School staff, along...
HOLDEN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augustana University#Usa Hockey#The University Of Maine#St Cloud University#Team Usa
94.9 HOM

Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine

Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
ROCKLAND, ME
WDEA AM 1370

This Lavish AirBnb Rental In Bar Harbor, Maine Will Cost You $812 Per Night

When most people are searching for places to stay in Maine, they're balancing comfort and price. But there are others where price is no factor at all, it's all about what you're getting and the location. If that speaks to your soul, there's a lavish and exclusive rental property awaiting you in Bar Harbor. It's called Bayside Manor and it's the most expensive AirBnb rental listed in Maine.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Q106.5

Orrington’s Wiswell Farm Owners Say Thank You, Bye to Customers

After more than 40 years in business, the owners of the Wiswell Farm Greenhouse in Orrington are calling it a career. The Wiswell Farm is hard to miss, as you enter Orrington on the River Road, also known as Route 15. There's the big white farmhouse, the small piece of white picket fencing, and the huge historic white barn. On the side of the barn is an 80-foot mural of the town's history, celebrating its bicentennial. Ask anyone who visits Orrington and that's likely the first thing they'll mention. That barn, by the way, was built in 1872, and the farmhouse has been home to 9 generations of the Wiswell family. It's the only residence that's still occupied by descendants of the town's original settlers.
ORRINGTON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Sweden
lcnme.com

WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension

The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
ALNA, ME
Z107.3

Check Out The Progress Of Bangor’s New Transportation Station

Things are moving right along with the construction of Bangor's new Transportation Station down by Pickering Square. According to the City of Bangor website, the City voted to construct the new Transportation Station back in December of 2020, and began construction work at the site in the summer of 2021.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Millinocket cleans up tenting sites

MILLINOCKET— Yesterday there was a joint effort by multiple organizations to clean up littered tent sites. Known locally as the “Monkey Trails”, members of the East Millinocket Police Department, Maine Forest Rangers, Millinocket Public Works and Councilor Bragdon all took part in the cleanup of the tent site location that had become littered with trash, personal belongings, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
MILLINOCKET, ME
penbaypilot.com

Steel-Pro to move Rockland business to Union, construct new facilities

Steel-Pro Incorporated, currently based in Rockland, has purchased approximately 12 acres in Union and intends to relocate its manufacturing business there for increased production space. “We are excited to bring our company and employee-owners to the town of Union and look forward to building our new, state-of-the-art, facility in the...
ROCKLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy