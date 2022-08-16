ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver police body cam footage released from LoDo shooting that injured 6 bystanders

By Esteban L. Hernandez, Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFcm6_0hJmhzKL00

Body camera footage from a July 17 police shooting released on Tuesday depicts a chaotic scene as Denver officers opened fire on a man seen raising his hands before turning his back to draw his handgun and throwing it to the ground.

Why it matters: Dozens of people were standing in front of downtown Denver's Larimer Beer Hall seconds before the gunfire. At least two officers have said they believed they had a clear shot at the suspect without passersby behind him, Denver police Cmdr. Matt Clark said during a press conference last month.

State of play: Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Tuesday announced her office will ask a grand jury to investigate the shooting, opening the possibility that the officers involved could face charges.

What's new: Body cam footage from July shows 21-year-old suspect Jordan Waddy first caught officers' attention when he and another man repeatedly punched a separate person on a sidewalk near 20th and Larimer streets in the Lower Downtown neighborhood.

  • Waddy then walks briskly in the opposite direction as several officers approach.
  • Once confronted, Waddy appears to raise his hands before turning his back to reach into his sweatshirt pocket, grab it by the barrel and drop it on the ground.
  • Multiple officers fire at Waddy — forcing him to fall.
  • Numerous bystanders are seen crouching mere feet from the suspect as he was shot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNDqv_0hJmhzKL00 Video screenshot via Denver Police Department

Details: Three uniformed officers shot at Waddy seven times, Clark said in a pre-recorded video released on Tuesday along with the footage.

  • Clark said one officer shot four rounds, another fired two, and a third fired a single round.
  • The officer who shot at Waddy once did so while a crowd was standing behind the suspect, but Clark said the officer told investigators he worked to get a clear line of sight before firing. Clark said the officer shot at Waddy after seeing the gun's muzzle pointing in the direction of other officers.
  • Clark said there was no evidence Waddy shot his handgun, which was loaded and recovered at the scene.

Yes, but: None of the officers involved in the July 17 shooting have been identified.

  • The city's public safety office said it would offer no additional comments.

Of note : Audio is missing during key moments in the body cam footage due to "a 30-second video buffer," according to DPD spokesperson Kurt Barnes, who explained: "Once the officer activates the camera ... the camera starts recording both audio and video."

Patrol officers involved in the shooting were monitoring crowds as bars closed in the area, Clark said in the pre-recorded video.

  • The body camera footage was released in accordance with state law, which mandates unedited video related to officer misconduct complaints be released 21 days after such an incident, per Denver's public safety office.

Context: The department has offered scant details about the shooting.

  • Waddy was injured but survived and now faces multiple charges .
  • Several witnesses say officers shot "randomly" into a packed street known for its nightlife.
  • Denver police said three officers are on modified duty, meaning a non-patrol assignment.

What they're saying: As previously reported , police have said that "in the moment, they were doing what they could to stop violence and ensure safety downtown," though they acknowledged "something could have been done differently."

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Denver

Denver police officers identified in LoDo shooting

The three Denver police officers involved in last month's downtown shooting that left six bystanders injured have all worked for the agency for three years or fewer, Axios Denver has learned.What's new: Officers Meagan Lieberson, Brandon Ramos and Kenneth Rowland joined the force in 2019, and had never previously fired their weapons in the line of duty, Denver's safety department spokesperson Andrea Webber tells us. Footage from Lieberson's body-worn camera revealed that Rowland fired one of the first shots after the barrel of suspect Jordan Waddy's gun appeared to briefly point in his direction. The shot came as Waddy attempted to toss his gun from his sweatshirt pocket.Of note: A police department spokesperson tells Axios Denver that the officers are on modified duty, and will be released back on patrol "when the department deems them ready to go back." Keep reading: Police body cam footage released after LoDo shooting that injured 6 bystanders
Axios Denver

What a grand jury means for the Denver police shooting

A grand jury tasked with investigating last month's police shooting in LoDo is part of a larger trend of intensifying scrutiny when officers use force, national policing experts tell Axios Denver.Driving the news: The grand jury will review facts and evidence to determine whether the officers involved should face criminal charges. "Utilizing grand juries has become a stronger way to go," national police procedures expert Timothy Dimoff says.It provides a chance for a largely non-prejudicial group of people to make a decision rather than it falling solely on a prosecutor, who often works in tandem with police, Dimoff adds.Why it...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Grand jury called to investigate Denver police shooting

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Tuesday said her office will ask a grand jury to investigate the July 17 police shooting in Lower Downtown Denver that left six injured bystanders and a man targeted by police.Why it matters: The investigation has the potential to lead to charges against the officers involved in the incident.In her statement McCann noted the "high" public interest in the shooting, as Denver police have offered few details about how the bystanders were injured. Her announcement coincides with the expected release of body-camera footage from the day of the shooting.Catch up quick: The incident happened after officers opened fire on a man later identified as 21-year-old Jordan Waddy near the intersection of 20th and Larimer streets. Police said Waddy pointed a handgun at them. He was injured, along with six bystanders, but survived and now faces multiple charges from McCann's office.At least two bystanders have publicly said they were shot at by police. Of note: McCann said until the the grand jury's work is complete, her office will have no further comment on the investigation.Other public officials have said the incident has "shaken trust" in the city's police department.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver suburbs lose police chiefs

Nine police chiefs in departments surrounding Denver have left their posts this past year through retirements, reassignments or firings. Why it matters: Police chiefs implement and oversee policies and rules for rank-and-file officers, and each one is often the face of their agency. Departments across the country are struggling with staffing shortages, while crime across the country rises to historic levels. Driving the news: Nine local chiefs have left their jobs since August 2021, the Denver Post reported. They include chiefs in municipalities as large as Aurora, home to nearly 390,000 residents, and as small as Morrison, which...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Axios Denver

Denver restarts search for its next independent monitor

The group tasked with finding Denver's next independent monitor says a candidate should be selected by mid-November, after a nearly two-year gap.Driving the news: The Citizen Oversight Board, a nine-member group responsible for appointing the monitor, announced Aug. 5 that it was again accepting applications for the position.The previous three finalists were not the right fit for the city, the board claimed.Why it matters: The monitor serves as the city's top law enforcement watchdog, overseeing complaints made about the fire, police and sheriff's departments.The position has been vacant for over a year, though Gregg Crittenden has served as interim director...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver police chief calls on public to do more to curb crime

Denver Police chief Paul Pazen on Tuesday urged the public to contact their elected officials with their concerns over rising crime rates.Driving the news: Pazen said the city has recorded 60 homicides so far this year, and is on pace to not only exceed last year's total (96), but break Denver's all-time annual high of 100 homicides set in 1981. The police chief said homicides are having a disproportionate impact on African American, Asian American and Latino residents, who make up 85% of murder victims in Denver.What he's saying: Pazen blamed repeat offenders for driving up the city's crime, and...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Scoop: Denver sheriff suspended after punching inmate 17 times

A sheriff's deputy was suspended in late July for inappropriate use of force after hitting an inmate multiple times in the head at the Downtown Detention Center, according to records obtained by Axios Denver.State of play: A review from the city's public safety department found that Denver Deputy Sheriff Michael Pablo violated department rules on use of force when he struck an inmate approximately 17 times with his fist in September 2021. Pablo said he hit the inmate out of fear for his own safety after the inmate reached out toward Pablo and another deputy's neck and chest area, per...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

3 must-see murals in Denver

The large-scale artwork found throughout parts of the city like LoDo, the River North and Santa Fe art districts, helps shape Denver's urban character.There are dozens of murals citywide, but here are three you should visit this weekend — or any time, really."Confluent People" by Emanuel MartinezLocated along the Little Raven Street underpass at Speer Boulevard, the work of Martinez, who has several murals in Denver, depicts people of different ethnicities wearing similar, aviator-style shades.Martinez told CPR News in 2016 that the work's name is a nod to nearby Confluence Park, an iconic setting in its own right. The artist...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Mccann
Axios Denver

Colorado spends $70 million to electrify school buses, but GOP objects

In the next decade, Colorado hopes to replace its existing school buses with a new, greener fleet.Driving the news: The effort is starting with $65 million in state dollars and will get a boost from last year's $5 billion federal infrastructure bill, our education partners at Chalkbeat report.The money will buy electric buses, as well as those fueled by compressed natural gas and propane, which can travel longer ranges in rural communities.The federal effort prioritizes rural and tribal schools, while the state is giving first dibs to higher-poverty schools. New buses cost twice as much as traditional ones, but officials...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

These sinks at the Denver Art Museum can sing

The Denver Art Museum's "Singing Sinks" piece is back after a five-year hiatus. Details: The faucets — found in the bathrooms of the Sie Welcome Center on Level 2 of the freshly renovated Martin Building — belt out a harmonious chorus of "Row Row Row Your Boat" as you wash your hands. Each sink is equipped with an interactive sound system that pipes in the music through the drain, offering a "voice in the plumbing" effect.The installation was created by longtime Colorado artist Jim Green and debuted at the museum in 2002.Of note: The DAM was recently cited as having one of the "Best Museum Bathrooms" in the country by the American Alliance of Museums, thanks in large part to its serenading sinks.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Meet Eugenia Di Girolamo, Denver’s first chief urban designer

Eugenia Di Girolamo has only been in Denver for two weeks, but she’s already starting to get a feel for the city’s architectural character. Driving the news: Di Girolamo, who most recently worked as deputy director for urban design in New York City’s planning office, was hired this summer as Denver’s first chief urban designer. Why it matters: As Denver continues to grow, Di Girolamo will be tasked with creating a longterm plan for how the city will develop for its residents.The vision will need to take into account new, existing and sometimes historic properties and places, while looking...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Sun Valley mural by Mexican artist is restored after whitewashing

David Ocelotl Garcia's first mural is hidden no more.Driving the news: The local artist recently completed the first restoration phase for a mural called "Huitzilopochtli" in Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood.The colorful art, which Garcia dedicated to his late mother, covered a wall along a former community center at 2895 West 8th Ave., and was completed in 2007. Yes, but: In April 2020, it was painted over by new building tenants, who operate a marijuana dispensary.Garcia completed the three-week process of removing the white paint blanketing his mural last month. It now must be repainted in some areas to be completely...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Downtown Denver#Violent Crime#Waddy Seven
Axios Denver

The Denver mayor's race just added its most prominent candidate yet, Kelly Brough

Kelly Brough filed paperwork Monday to run for Denver mayor in 2023, despite saying a year ago she had no plans to compete for the job.Why it matters: The former head of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Brough is the first big-name candidate to enter the wide-open race to replace Mayor Michael Hancock, who is term-limited after 12 years in the post.State of play: Brough's candidacy is not a surprise, even with her prior denials. When she stepped down as CEO of the chamber in June 2021, pundits suggested she'd be a strong candidate. She served as the city's...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Flooding in Denver results in at least 29 rescues

Heavy rain flooded several streets across the Denver area on Sunday, resulting in dozens of service calls to the city's fire department. No injuries were reported.Driving the news: Flooding struck residential streets and highways, with parts of the metro area seeing as much as 1.61 inches in about 20 minutes, and some areas seeing up to three-quarter-inch hailstones.Some areas near and around Denver got as much as 1.85 inches of total rain, according to the National Weather Service.The Safeway location in the Mayfair neighborhood was evacuated after its roof collapsed due to water damage, according to a witness.Meanwhile, video posted...
DENVER, CO
Axios

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Denver starting at $340k

Whether you're on the hunt for a cozy condo or a modern mansion, this week's roundup runs the gamut. Why we love it: This light-filled one-bedroom condo is tucked inside a 19th century Victorian. Neighborhood: Capitol Hill. Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 629 square feet. Listed by: Zahra Al-Arahawi at...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver's ban on LoDo food trucks may be permanent to crack down on crime

You may need to trek a bit farther to find a food truck if you leave downtown Denver's buzziest bars hungry. What's happening: The city has temporarily banned truck operators from serving late-night bites along certain stretches of LoDo to break up crowds and crack down on downtown crime. Blocks included fall between 19th and 20th streets along Blake Street, 19th and 21st on Market Street, and 20th and 21st on Larimer Street.The ban, which has spurred backlash from business owners, could be a "permanent change," a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department tells Axios Denver. Why it matters: The...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Axios Denver

How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado

The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios review of federal filings, tax records and other documents reveals. The heirs to the Walmart fortune have infused tens of millions of dollars into the state's most prominent institutions — government agencies, schools, sports teams, media outlets and nonprofits.Ann Walton Kroenke, a cousin to Rob Walton, is married to the owner of the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

7 new Colorado craft breweries opening in 2022

More than a half-dozen new Colorado breweries started pouring beer in recent weeks or plan to open their doors by the end of the year.Why it matters: In the face of economic headwinds, the craft beer industry continues to see opportunities as people return to taprooms in the post-pandemic times.What to know: Here's a look at the new beer landscape.Westbound & Down, the Idaho Springs-based beer maker, recently opened an outpost at Dairy Block in downtown Denver. It's a pop-up, but the brewery is hoping to make it permanent in 2023.Brix Brew & Tap in downtown Greeley is now pouring...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Advice for how to keep squirrels from your garden and bird feeders

This week, I came face to face with his nemesis. And it had one of my red tomatoes in its mouth.What's happening: The damn squirrels are at it again, this time looting tomatoes — the precious few left unscathed after the recent hail storm — from the garden.They even ate a watermelon on the vine, and they're after the bird feeder, too.Why it matters: The fruit of our garden labor this time of year is like gold in Colorado. It's not easy to grow a cornucopia out here, given the weather (hail in August?!) and other plant maladies.What to...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Axios Denver

These 4 Denver ballot measures on sidewalks, education and more are set for 2022 election

The signatures are in. Denver voters will weigh four citizen-led initiatives in this November's midterm, the city's elections division tells us. Why it matters: The ballot questions mostly seek to increase taxes and fees to cover the cost of the proposals.In recent elections, Denver residents voted openly for tax hikes, but this year's ballot, which comes at a time of economic constraint, may test voters' mood.Details: From mitigating the effects of climate change to protecting low-income residents, the local measures vary widely.1. My Spark Denver, which made the ballot Friday, would use a 4.5% sales tax on marijuana products and...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy