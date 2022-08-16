WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Football practice at Letcher Central takes on a different meaning now than it did coming out of dead period. “It was hard to even think about playing football for a couple of weeks,” said Cougars head coach Junior Matthews. “I think our kids need it, I think our community needs it. Needs a distraction so we decided we were going to get back out and get after it.”

