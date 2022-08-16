ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Midwest Charity Classic for EKY flood relief cancelled

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The charity game featuring top players from across the country has been cancelled. The Midwest Charity Classic, which pledged to donate all proceeds to Eastern Kentucky flood relief, has been cancelled, WYMT confirms with the family of Reed Sheppard. Top recruits including Sheppard, Robert Dillingham, Lyon...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Rep. Andy Barr meets with ARH employees impacted by eastern Ky. flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH is continuing to help eastern Kentucky by collecting donations and supplies. Congressman Andy Barr met with ARH employees on Thursday, including one who has lost everything. Brian Lucas, who’s the clinical engineering director at ARH, lives in Letcher County. He was home when flood waters...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Pikeville, KY
Government
County
Pike County, KY
City
Harlan, KY
City
Belfry, KY
City
Pikeville, KY
Pike County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Pikeville Panthers

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers are heading into the season as state champions, looking to repeat for the first time since the eighties. Pikeville graduated 15 seniors, but an even bigger senior class steps in to fill their shoes. “There’s young guys this year that are even stepping up...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Breathitt County Bobcats

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bobcats are one of many teams hit hard by recent flooding, but with the help of people from all over, they will take the field this fall. Breathitt County’s football field was underwater on the morning of July 28, 2022. Individuals and football programs gave their time and resources to ensure the Bobcats could play this season.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pike#East Ridge
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Hazard Bulldogs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a loss to eventual 1A champions Pikeville, returning senior Max Johnson and the Bulldogs got right to work this offseason. “The games are won Monday through Thursday, not just on Friday so you got to come in and work every single day,” said senior wide receiver and running back Max Johnson. “You got to work like someone is chasing you.”
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

FEMA expands Mobile Recovery Centers to two new counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that they are expanding the number of Mobile Recovery Centers throughout Eastern Kentucky. The two new locations, opening Thursday, will be in Leslie County and Martin County. The Leslie County center will be at Leslie County 911...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Docket for the week of August 15-19

Lawrence County Docket for the week of August 15-19 INADEQUATE SILENCER (MUFFLER) FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. POSSESSING LICENSE WHEN PRIVILEGES ARE REVOKED/SUS. COMMONWEALTH VS. GILLUM, JOE. (PRETRIAL CONFERENCE) COMMONWEALTH VS. CORDLE, DUSTIN T. (PRETRIAL CONFERENCE) COMMONWEALTH VS. ROBERTS, CASANDRA L. (PRETRIAL CONFERENCE) COMMONWEALTH VS. YOUNG, TIMOTHY...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Perry Central Commodores

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a promising 2021 season and an exciting summer, the Perry Central Commodores are ready to put down the anchor in 2022. “It’s going to go well where we’re going to come together as a family and where we’re gonna work as a team and where we’re gonna progress throughout the season and we’re gonna get better everyday,” said senior center Lucas Gibson.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Letcher Central Cougars

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Football practice at Letcher Central takes on a different meaning now than it did coming out of dead period. “It was hard to even think about playing football for a couple of weeks,” said Cougars head coach Junior Matthews. “I think our kids need it, I think our community needs it. Needs a distraction so we decided we were going to get back out and get after it.”
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Experts can help save heirlooms damaged in Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Experts who are visiting disaster centers in Kentucky can help people whose heirlooms and keepsakes were damaged in recent flooding. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help save photos, artwork, quilts, important documents and other items.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Shelby Valley Wildcats

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the return of key players and a ton of young talent, Shelby Valley looks to get over the hump in the district. The Wildcats return Russ Osbourne, the junior quarterback with a dual threat capability hoping to leave a mark that opponents never forget.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Richmond Police Dept. donates cruiser, collects supplies for flood-ravaged EKY

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has called on all Kentuckians to help as flood clean-up and recovery efforts continue in eastern Kentucky. When it comes to a natural disaster, like we saw in Eastern Kentucky, every bit of aid can help, and it doesn’t matter where it comes from. Richmond Police officers decided that they wanted to do what they could to help out, so they called for donations.
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Eastern Kentucky flooding: FEMA starting door-to-door inspections

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Special Federal Emergency Management Agency inspection teams will begin door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have tried to contact survivors three or more times and haven’t heard back. FEMA says teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, to target areas with limited cellular...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy