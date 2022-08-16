Read full article on original website
Midwest Charity Classic for EKY flood relief cancelled
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The charity game featuring top players from across the country has been cancelled. The Midwest Charity Classic, which pledged to donate all proceeds to Eastern Kentucky flood relief, has been cancelled, WYMT confirms with the family of Reed Sheppard. Top recruits including Sheppard, Robert Dillingham, Lyon...
Preseason Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 announced
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Football is back, as well as the WYMT Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10.
Beshear updates on eastern Ky. flooding include $6.7 million donated to Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – During his regular weekly press conference on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll from the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky last month remains at 39, while two Breathitt County women are still missing. The deaths have occurred in five counties: 8 in Breathitt,...
Rep. Andy Barr meets with ARH employees impacted by eastern Ky. flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH is continuing to help eastern Kentucky by collecting donations and supplies. Congressman Andy Barr met with ARH employees on Thursday, including one who has lost everything. Brian Lucas, who’s the clinical engineering director at ARH, lives in Letcher County. He was home when flood waters...
Reed Sheppard will not be granted waiver to play in flood relief game
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After previously announcing a charity game featuring the nation’s top recruits, North Laurel’s reed Sheppard will not be allowed to play. Sheppard and Lyon County’s Travis Perry will not be granted waivers to play in the charity game per the KHSAA. The game,...
Gov. Beshear provides update on eastern Ky. flood recovery
The death toll remains at 39 and officials are still looking for two women from Breathitt County, 60-year-old Vanessa Baker, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff.
Pigskin Previews 2022: Pikeville Panthers
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers are heading into the season as state champions, looking to repeat for the first time since the eighties. Pikeville graduated 15 seniors, but an even bigger senior class steps in to fill their shoes. “There’s young guys this year that are even stepping up...
Pigskin Previews 2022: Breathitt County Bobcats
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bobcats are one of many teams hit hard by recent flooding, but with the help of people from all over, they will take the field this fall. Breathitt County’s football field was underwater on the morning of July 28, 2022. Individuals and football programs gave their time and resources to ensure the Bobcats could play this season.
Pigskin Previews 2022: Hazard Bulldogs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a loss to eventual 1A champions Pikeville, returning senior Max Johnson and the Bulldogs got right to work this offseason. “The games are won Monday through Thursday, not just on Friday so you got to come in and work every single day,” said senior wide receiver and running back Max Johnson. “You got to work like someone is chasing you.”
Eastern Kentucky flood survivor credits her faith when moving forward
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The power of water may be a difficult concept for some to understand, but not for Billie Marshall. It's an all-too-familiar force for her. "You hardly can take it in," the Breathitt County native said. The house she and her husband shared for nearly a...
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
FEMA expands Mobile Recovery Centers to two new counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that they are expanding the number of Mobile Recovery Centers throughout Eastern Kentucky. The two new locations, opening Thursday, will be in Leslie County and Martin County. The Leslie County center will be at Leslie County 911...
Lawrence County Docket for the week of August 15-19
Lawrence County Docket for the week of August 15-19 INADEQUATE SILENCER (MUFFLER) FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. POSSESSING LICENSE WHEN PRIVILEGES ARE REVOKED/SUS. COMMONWEALTH VS. GILLUM, JOE. (PRETRIAL CONFERENCE) COMMONWEALTH VS. CORDLE, DUSTIN T. (PRETRIAL CONFERENCE) COMMONWEALTH VS. ROBERTS, CASANDRA L. (PRETRIAL CONFERENCE) COMMONWEALTH VS. YOUNG, TIMOTHY...
Pigskin Previews 2022: Perry Central Commodores
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a promising 2021 season and an exciting summer, the Perry Central Commodores are ready to put down the anchor in 2022. “It’s going to go well where we’re going to come together as a family and where we’re gonna work as a team and where we’re gonna progress throughout the season and we’re gonna get better everyday,” said senior center Lucas Gibson.
Pigskin Previews 2022: Letcher Central Cougars
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Football practice at Letcher Central takes on a different meaning now than it did coming out of dead period. “It was hard to even think about playing football for a couple of weeks,” said Cougars head coach Junior Matthews. “I think our kids need it, I think our community needs it. Needs a distraction so we decided we were going to get back out and get after it.”
Experts can help save heirlooms damaged in Kentucky flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Experts who are visiting disaster centers in Kentucky can help people whose heirlooms and keepsakes were damaged in recent flooding. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help save photos, artwork, quilts, important documents and other items.
Pigskin Previews 2022: Shelby Valley Wildcats
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the return of key players and a ton of young talent, Shelby Valley looks to get over the hump in the district. The Wildcats return Russ Osbourne, the junior quarterback with a dual threat capability hoping to leave a mark that opponents never forget.
Central Ky. lawyers to provide free services in Letcher County to help with FEMA denials
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people are now trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild in eastern Kentucky. FEMA agents are on site in several flood-ravaged communities offering assistance. FEMA said they’ve approved more than 5,200 applications so far. They’ve approved more than $42 million toward housing...
Richmond Police Dept. donates cruiser, collects supplies for flood-ravaged EKY
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has called on all Kentuckians to help as flood clean-up and recovery efforts continue in eastern Kentucky. When it comes to a natural disaster, like we saw in Eastern Kentucky, every bit of aid can help, and it doesn’t matter where it comes from. Richmond Police officers decided that they wanted to do what they could to help out, so they called for donations.
Eastern Kentucky flooding: FEMA starting door-to-door inspections
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Special Federal Emergency Management Agency inspection teams will begin door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have tried to contact survivors three or more times and haven’t heard back. FEMA says teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, to target areas with limited cellular...
