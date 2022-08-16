ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford Courant

Connecticut developer gets prison for $4 million COVID relief fraud

By Edmund H. Mahony, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

A real estate developer in Stamford was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison Tuesday for stealing nearly $2 million in emergency COVID relief loans and spending tens of thousands of dollars on pricey automobiles and rent on his luxury apartment.

Moustapha Diakhate, a 47-year old native of Senegal, filed phony applications in an attempt to defraud the government of more than $4 million in forgivable small business loans through the pandemic Paycheck Protection Program , but a collection of banks disbursing money on the government’s behalf were able to claw back all but about $1.6 million, federal prosecutors said.

Diakhate, whose lawyer said he is the son of a prominent government officer in Senegal, also was ordered in Hartford by U.S. District Judge Michael Shea to repay about $1.7 million.

Diakhate once tried to redevelop an old mill in Ansonia, but the project failed in 2017 when he defaulted on a loan.

Federal prosecutors said in court filings that Diakhate used several partnerships in multiple applications to the U.S. Small Business Administration for loans authorized by the CARES Act to help businesses and their employees affected by pandemic business dislocations.

“Instead, through what the defense acknowledges was simple greed, he made repeated efforts to steal and literally did steal from banks far more than he would have been able to get through conventional bank robbery,” prosecutors said in a court filing.

Diakhate used some of the money to pay off the loan on a Porsche and buy two German sedans. He also bought a $50,000 certificate of deposit with PPP funds. He was accused of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on himself and disbursing it to people and entities with relationship to his business interests.

Diakhate’s lawyer said he “worked his way up through a series of menial jobs to ownership and management of real estate companies. As this Court has noted of similar success stories in other sentencings, Mr. Diakhate realized the American Dream of self-sufficiency through hard work and determination to succeed.”

Comments / 1

Related
Register Citizen

Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT
WestfairOnline

Medical board disciplines two Fairfield County doctors

The Connecticut Medical Examining Board has imposed disciplinary action against two Fairfield County doctors. According to a Connecticut Health I-Team report, Dr. Paul Aiello, a radiologist with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health, was fined $5,000 and had his medical license reprimanded for erroneously diagnosing a patient’s vaginal ultrasound results as “unremarkable” in 2019 when the woman had cancer. The patient later filed a complaint that stated Aiello’s mistake delayed her cancer diagnosis and she later needed a hysterectomy and chemotherapy.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Automobile#Prison#Public Health
NBC Connecticut

Stamford Man Fraudulently Obtains Over $4 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds

A Stamford man has been sentenced to prison time for his role in fraudulently obtaining more than $4 million in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the Dept. of Justice. Officials said 46-year-old Moustapha Diakhate maintained ownership or management interest in certain small business entities. Starting in March 2020, Diakhate allegedly provided Citibank and M&T Bank with false and fraudulent information during the PPP loan application process to obtain funding for each of his six entities, court documents show.
STAMFORD, CT
wshu.org

New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection

CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
Daily Voice

No, A Serial Killer Is Not Terrorizing Middletown, Police Reassure Public

Police are reassuring the public that a serial killer is not on the loose in the Hudson Valley, despite social media posts to the contrary. In Orange County, the Middletown Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday, Aug. 16, to address bogus posts warning of a “serial killer or abductor” who is supposedly targeting women in Middletown.
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy