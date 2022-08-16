ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

OCPD: 1 Injured Following SE OKC Crash

An accident has been reported in southeast Oklahoma City near South Harrah Road and Southeast 104th Street. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the accident involved a two-vehicle collision. One person was transported to the hospital with "very minor injuries." This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Moore, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Norman, OK
KOCO

Eastbound I-40 reopens after overnight crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash caused the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 to be closed for several hours early Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a box-truck driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a concrete barrier near Sooner Road. Crews closed the eastbound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

High-Speed Chase Results In Deadly Crash Monday Night

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person died and two others were injured Monday when a chase down Interstate 35 ended in a violent crash. Trooper Eric Foster said the chase started just before 9:00pm in Southeast Oklahoma City, moved all the way down to Norman. According to OHP, troopers attempted...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Suspect In SW OKC Road Rage Shooting Arrested

A suspect in connection with an Oklahoma City shooting that killed one woman and wounded a 16-year-old has been arrested. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the suspect, 34-year old Darius Roshone Clark, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree-murder by Missouri law enforcement. Police also said they recovered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Edmond Police Investigating Stolen Car Submerged In Shallow Pond

Some Edmond residents not only noticed their neighborhood pond was low but saw an SUV poking out of the shallow water. The lack of rain is exposing what lies beyond the surface. “It's like we have our own Lake Mead situation here as the drought continues and the water levels...
EDMOND, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Foster
News On 6

Pursuit Leads To Crash, Death In Cleveland County

One person is dead following a crash Monday night in Cleveland County. The incident started as a chase just before 9 p.m. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got on I-35 and began traveling southbound. The...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KFOR

FBI searching for Shawnee bank robbery suspect

FBI investigators say the bank robber was described as an older white female, approximately 5’2” to 5’3”, slender/thin build, in her 60s or 70s, who wore a pink colored plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, eye glasses, and a hat with a round blue rim.
SHAWNEE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohp
News On 6

Canadian Co. Sheriff, El Reno Police Seize 60,000 Fentanyl Pills

A major drug bust by the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office and El Reno Police. Around 60,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop Monday evening. El Reno Police say fentanyl is a growing problem both here in Oklahoma and nationwide. “We received a call from the Canadian County...
EL RENO, OK
KTEN.com

Crash leaves Blanchard woman dead; husband arrested

ARDMORE, Okla. — A Blanchard, Oklahoma, man faces multiple charges after a weekend crash that left his wife dead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Joshua Childers, 31, was driving a pickup truck on U.S. 70 near Lake Murray Drive in Ardmore when he crashed on Saturday night. His wife,...
BLANCHARD, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOCO

Crews responding after vehicle hits boy in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after a vehicle hit a boy in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire department officials. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and North Peniel Avenue, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The boy's condition has not been released. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Seminole crash leaves four people injured

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
SEMINOLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy