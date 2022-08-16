Read full article on original website
Nearly Century Old Bridges In Creek County Being Replaced Due To Safety Issues
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. - Three old bridges in Creek County are being replaced because they're not safe for some vehicles. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone showed us more.
okcfox.com
City of Norman considering legal action against Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is considering its legal options when it comes to a new turnpike project that will go through a chunk of the city. A memo was sent to city councilors last week from the city attorney, Kathryn Walker, that said the City had hired outside counsel to evaluate the possibility of legal action in July.
KOCO
Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
KOCO
Eastbound I-40 reopens after overnight crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash caused the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 to be closed for several hours early Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a box-truck driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a concrete barrier near Sooner Road. Crews closed the eastbound...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City officials investigating housing development for allegedly stealing water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City officials are investigating a housing development for allegedly stealing drinking water to fill a pond. This is still an ongoing investigation on a subdivision near Memorial and Frisco Rd. in NW Oklahoma City. City officials tell Fox 25 that this is particularly concerning...
Purcell Register
News from the City of Purcell
It is unlawful for any person to throw, place or deposit any rubbish, trash, slop, garbage, filthy substance, grass, weeds, tree, brush, or any other refuse or waste matter in any street, avenue, alley, or in any ditch or watercourse, or upon the premises of another, or upon any public ground in this city.
Edmond Police Investigating Stolen Car Submerged In Shallow Pond
Some Edmond residents not only noticed their neighborhood pond was low but saw an SUV poking out of the shallow water. The lack of rain is exposing what lies beyond the surface. “It's like we have our own Lake Mead situation here as the drought continues and the water levels...
Suspect, Victims Identified Following Pursuit, Crash In Cleveland County
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety identified the people involved in a pursuit that led to a crash Monday night in Cleveland County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck driven by 30-year-old Alex Aaron Carpenter in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got...
News On 6
OCPD: 1 Injured Following SE OKC Crash
An accident has been reported in southeast Oklahoma City near South Harrah Road and Southeast 104th Street. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the accident involved a two-vehicle collision. One person was transported to the hospital with "very minor injuries." This is a developing story.
Moore City Council extends city-wide police surveillance system
The City of Moore City Council voted to purchase more surveillance cameras, and passed an ordinance on cemetery decorations. The post Moore City Council extends city-wide police surveillance system appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Hit And Run
Oklahoma City police are investigating a hit and run accident near NE 19th St. and Martin Luther King. One person who was on foot was hit by a car and taken to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive. Police describe the suspect vehicle as a grey car.
KOCO
75-year-old woman dies after vehicle collides with train in eastern Oklahoma
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 75-year-old woman died after her vehicle collided with a train Monday afternoon in eastern Oklahoma. Around 12:30 p.m., a woman was driving a Ford Escape on Creager Road just west of Alt-U.S. 75 near Beggs when the vehicle collided with a train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KXII.com
Seminole crash leaves four people injured
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Luxury neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
We have had 24 days of triple digit heat in Oklahoma and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use.
1 Dead After Freight Train & Car Collision In Beggs
One person has died after a freight train collided with a car on Monday, BNSF Railway said. BNSF said the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in Beggs. There were no injuries to the crew but the driver of the car suffered fatal injuries, according to BNSF. This is a developing...
okcfox.com
Edmond Police Department pull stolen SUV from pond near 15th and Kelly
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are working a scene near 15th and Kelly to retrieve an SUV from a pond. The pond is near the Hidden Prairie Neighborhood. Someone noticed the SUV on Tuesday morning after the water levels in the pond got low due to the drought.
'Did she get out of her cuffs?': Officers panic as woman fires AR-15 from patrol car
A detained woman escaped her handcuffs and shot a deputy and civilian through the window of a patrol car in Blanchard, Oklahoma.
News On 6
Clean Up Efforts Continue After Oil Spill Near Cushing
Clean up efforts near Cushing are still underway after a 42,000 gallon oil spill happened more than a month ago. The cleanup is happening at Skull Creek after a pipeline owned by Holly Energy Partners leaked on July 8, releasing about 1,000 barrels of crude oil into the creek. The...
KOCO
Restoration work planned for Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City could be getting restored. The OKC City Council wants to accept bids for the cleaning, waxing and repairing of the monument in Bricktown. It includes 45 bronze sculptures commemorating the Land Run of 1889. The monument is 1.5...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Woman sold truck to a buyer using a fake title
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who allegedly sold a truck to someone using a fake title. Police are looking for the woman seen on the top of this page. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Tips can also be...
