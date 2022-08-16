ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, OK

City of Norman considering legal action against Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is considering its legal options when it comes to a new turnpike project that will go through a chunk of the city. A memo was sent to city councilors last week from the city attorney, Kathryn Walker, that said the City had hired outside counsel to evaluate the possibility of legal action in July.
Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
Eastbound I-40 reopens after overnight crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash caused the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 to be closed for several hours early Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a box-truck driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a concrete barrier near Sooner Road. Crews closed the eastbound...
News from the City of Purcell

It is unlawful for any person to throw, place or deposit any rubbish, trash, slop, garbage, filthy substance, grass, weeds, tree, brush, or any other refuse or waste matter in any street, avenue, alley, or in any ditch or watercourse, or upon the premises of another, or upon any public ground in this city.
OCPD: 1 Injured Following SE OKC Crash

An accident has been reported in southeast Oklahoma City near South Harrah Road and Southeast 104th Street. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the accident involved a two-vehicle collision. One person was transported to the hospital with "very minor injuries." This is a developing story.
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Hit And Run

Oklahoma City police are investigating a hit and run accident near NE 19th St. and Martin Luther King. One person who was on foot was hit by a car and taken to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive. Police describe the suspect vehicle as a grey car.
Seminole crash leaves four people injured

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
News On 6

Clean Up Efforts Continue After Oil Spill Near Cushing

Clean up efforts near Cushing are still underway after a 42,000 gallon oil spill happened more than a month ago. The cleanup is happening at Skull Creek after a pipeline owned by Holly Energy Partners leaked on July 8, releasing about 1,000 barrels of crude oil into the creek. The...
