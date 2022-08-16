Vertigo Releasing has acquired Phyllis Nagy’s “Call Jane,” starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver, for U.K. and Ireland distribution. The film explores the true story of the Janes, an underground collective of women, who in Chicago during the 1960s, came together to secretly provide nearly 12,000 women and girls with safe and secure abortions. It follows Joy (Banks), a suburban wife, and mother to a smart teenage daughter, whose happy life is derailed when her much wanted pregnancy becomes life threatening. The cast also includes Chris Messina and Kate Mara. The film had a stellar festival run, including play dates at Sundance and...

