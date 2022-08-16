ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sigourney Weaver, Elizabeth Banks’ ‘Call Jane’ Acquired by Vertigo Releasing for U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertigo Releasing has acquired Phyllis Nagy’s “Call Jane,” starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver, for U.K. and Ireland distribution. The film explores the true story of the Janes, an underground collective of women, who in Chicago during the 1960s, came together to secretly provide nearly 12,000 women and girls with safe and secure abortions. It follows Joy (Banks), a suburban wife, and mother to a smart teenage daughter, whose happy life is derailed when her much wanted pregnancy becomes life threatening. The cast also includes Chris Messina and Kate Mara. The film had a stellar festival run, including play dates at Sundance and...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ming-Na Wen Hopeful for Continuation of Divisive Star Wars Project

Star Wars fans hold The Mandalorian in such high regard that many believe the MandoVerse can do no wrong. Well, The Book of Boba Fett pretty much proved that even the shared universe revolving around Mando and Grogu is vulnerable to occasional failures and not everything is going to be a smash hit.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Community Policy