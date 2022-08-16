ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Students urged not to panic but seek advice if they miss first-choice courses

By Aine Fo
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQYea_0hJmhO6o00

Students who miss out on their first choices for university when A-level results are published this week have been urged not to panic and instead turn to teachers for advice and support.

Tens of thousands of pupils across England , Wales and Northern Ireland are due to find out on Thursday how they did in the first exams held since the coronavirus pandemic.

It is expected grades will go down overall compared with last year, when students were assessed by teachers, but should still be higher than in 2019.

This year’s race for university places is expected to be one of the most competitive yet, with almost 40% of students thought likely to make use of the clearing system to find a place on a course.

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas) has acknowledged that offer-making has been “more conservative” this year, with the chief executive Clare Marchant warning results day will not be a “pain-free” experience for students.

On Sunday, Ofqual – the exams regulator in England – and Ucas sent a letter to students reassuring them that most will still secure their first choice of university.

Students who do not find a place on their first-choice course have been advised by a headteachers’ union to avoid panicking and instead seek advice.

Geoff Barton , general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said pupils should remember that their teachers are “very experienced in providing advice and support” around other options.

He said: “Universities made their offers with all these factors in mind and where students miss places on their first-choice courses, there will be many other options available.

“We would urge students in this situation not to panic and to talk to their school or college where their teachers are very experienced in providing advice and support.”

He said it was “important to bear in mind that this cohort has been more disrupted than any set of students since the second world war”, having spent recent years “under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic which has had a massively disruptive impact on their learning”.

We would urge students in this situation not to panic and to talk to their school or college where their teachers are very experienced in providing advice and support

Geoff Barton, ASCL general secretary

Mr Barton said the decision for this year’s grades to reflect a midway point between 2021 and 2019 is one adaptation that has been made “to try to mitigate the learning disruption in as much as this is possible”.

But he warned that the impact on learning and results was “likely to be uneven depending on how different schools, colleges and communities have been affected”.

He said the increased competition for the most selective universities and courses was “because of a rise in the number of 18-year-olds and has nothing to do with adjustments in grading standards”.

He added: “Universities made their offers with all these factors in mind and where students miss places on their first-choice courses there will be many other options available.

“We would urge students in this situation not to panic and to talk to their school or college where their teachers are very experienced in providing advice and support.”

Students can use the clearing process to see what courses or universities might be available to them if they need a plan B.

Ucas has created a series of podcasts to help students prepare for exam results day and said it will have more than 250 people supporting students on its different channels on Thursday.

Students can visit www.ucas.com/contactus to find out more.

Pupils in Scotland received the results of their Higher examinations last week, with the pass rate down on last year but slightly above pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

A-level results day: Pupils told to prepare for ‘disappointment’ amid ‘grade inflation’ crackdown

Pupils receiving their A-level results this week should be prepared to be possibly rejected by their preferred universities, a higher education regulator has warned.There will be a huge rise in applicants failing to secure places on courses at their first-preference universities after they receive their exam results, the Office for Students (OfS) has predicted.Exam boards have been ordered by Ofqual to crack down on what the government department deems to be grade inflation as a result of pupils using predicted grades given by teachers for the two years that exams were cancelled during the Covid pandemic.Even the highest achievers...
BUSINESS
The Independent

College student wins university place after switching from make-up to forensics

A college student who trained as a make-up artist but could not get a job has won a place at university after switching to study forensic investigation.Megan Jowitt spent two years completing a make-up course after leaving school but struggled to get her career off the ground.The 20-year-old, from Bristol, then began an apprenticeship in marketing but felt it was not for her so two years ago switched to study the newly launched BTec in forensics and criminology at South Gloucestershire and Stroud College (SGS) in Filton, near Bristol.I am so glad that I found this programme. I have loved...
COLLEGES
The Independent

A-level grades down on last year but remain higher than pre-pandemic

A-level grades received by UK students are down on the past two years but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.Hundreds of thousands of pupils across England, Wales and Northern Ireland got results on Thursday, having sat exams for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.Grades had been expected to drop back from 2021 levels – when pupils were assessed by their teachers – as part of a transition year which saw marks aiming to reflect a midway point between last year and 2019.The Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) said the overall pass rate – the proportion of entries graded A* to...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#College
BBC

A-levels: Students told most will get first-choice university place

Teenagers applying to go to university are being reassured that most of them will get their first choice place. England, Wales and Northern Ireland A-level grades are expected to fall when results are announced on Thursday. But the BBC has seen a letter being sent to students from exams regulator...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
EDUCATION
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn

Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.People over the age of five who are classed as most at risk from the virus will be eligible, as will their household contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and carers aged 16 or over.The UK became the first nation to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Disabled woman ‘humiliated’ as pilot tells passengers wheelchair is reason for delay

A Jet2 customer has accused the airline of leaving her “humiliated” after a pilot repeatedly stated that her wheelchair was the cause of a flight delay.Geraldine Freeman, was traveling from Bristol to the Canary island of Tenerife in July when the incident took place.Ms Freeman, who is based in Swindon, told BBC Radio Wiltshire she was treated in a "very undignified way," during a journey that was "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating”.She alleges that a cabin crew member said “in the event of an emergency, they wouldn’t be coming back for me”, making her feel as though her life...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Last person living in ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ is refusing to move

The last person living in what’s been dubbed Britain’s loneliest street is refusing to move out, even though the buildings are due to be demolished.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the only resident in 128 flats in Stanhope Place, in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in Scotland, after the last of about 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes in the road are all scheduled to be pulled down because the council wants to redevelop the area.But Mr Wisniewski says the offer from North Lanarkshire council officials of £35,000 plus two years’ rent to move would not be...
ECONOMY
BBC

Lack of secure accommodation for children a scandal, judge says

A judge has blasted a shortage of accommodation for troubled children as a "national scandal" after being told there were just two places free for 62 youngsters in England and Wales. Mr Justice Francis said those in crisis with behavioural difficulties were not being "properly provided for". He raised concern...
KIDS
BBC

A-levels: Wales top grades dip after exams return

Top grades at A-level have dipped since 2021, after pupils sat summer exams for the first time in three years. However, more than 40.9% of grades were A* and A, still well up on the pre-Covid pandemic figure for 2019, when exams were last held. Thousands of pupils have been...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Students accepted on UK degree courses down on 2021 but second highest on record

The number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has fallen this year, Ucas figures show.A total of 425,830 people have had places confirmed – down 2% on the same point last year, according to data published by the university admissions service.In 2021, a record 435,430 people, from the UK and overseas, had places confirmed.This year’s figure is the second highest on record, and up 16,870 compared with 2019 when exams were last held.Ucas said 19% more 18-year-olds in the UK achieved a place at either their first or insurance choice this year, compared with 2019.The number of students...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Students should turn to apprenticeships to ease soaring demand for degrees, Ucas boss warns

More students should be steered towards apprenticeships than traditional degrees to bring down soaring demand for higher education places, the head of the university admissions service has warned.Clare Marchant, the chief executive of Ucas, told The Independent the number of university applicants was expected to hit 1 million in the next few years – up from a record 700,000 this year.She said making sure students were not all funnelled into traditional three-year degrees could help to manage rocketing demand. Many universities offer higher and degree apprenticeships, which allow students to gain a qualification equivalent to either part of an undergraduate...
COLLEGES
BBC

'Don't panic but don't dither over clearing'

As the national A-level results picture emerges, we've been hearing from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) about what students who haven't got a place should do next. "Don't panic but don't dither" is the advice from Edward Peck, deputy chair of Ucas, who is urging students to make...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

A-level results day will 'not be pain-free', admissions chief warns with lower results expected and 40,000 students set to miss their university place of choice

A-level results day will 'not be pain-free' according to the admissions chief as 40,000 students are set to miss their university place. Ucas chief executive Clare Marchant said the government's policy of lowering grade inflation so that results return to pre-lockdown levels was necessary. One estimate shows there will be...
BUSINESS
The Independent

English literature drops out of top 10 most popular A-levels for first time

English literature has fallen out of the top 10 most popular subjects at A-level for the first time.It saw the biggest drop in candidates for a single subject with more than 1,000 entries, falling by 9.4% from 39,492 in 2021 to 35,791 this year.The figures on Thursday, as students received their exam results across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, came after a headteachers’ union warned that urgent action was needed to “stop the spiral of decline” in the popularity of the subject.English literature has been in the top 10 for as long as we looked back and so this is...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

796K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy