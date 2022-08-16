ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital closing down its cancer center

By Brianna Willis, 23ABC, Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AYGg_0hJmh5QG00

Patients at the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Cancer Center received a letter at the end of last month where they learned that the cancer center will no longer be providing treatment to people in the area.

The letter reads in part “recently, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital learned that our clinical partnership at City of Hope are no longer able to support the RRH Cancer Center, due to a shortage of oncologists.”

The letter continues to say "in light of this loss, we have examined the program from every angle to see if there is any way to maintain it. We love our patients, and we don’t want to discontinue our cancer treatment and support. But our conclusion is that we can not provide the comprehensive care that you and the community need in a cancer center without support from a partner."

Karen St. Leger, a cancer patient at the hospital says when she got the letter she thought about the patients who are dealing with cancer diagnoses right now.

“What about the 50-year-old man that’s going to find out he has prostate cancer? Where are they going to go, Bakersfield? That’s 100 miles. So, people who are on maintenance after they have surgery or after they’ve taken care of their cancer, there’s maintenance, like you might have to have chemo. That could be 4 or 5 times a week, radiation. They gonna drive back and forth, three or four times a week.”

One person who works directly with the hospital and spoke with 23ABC on the condition of anonymity expressed disappointment in the decision to close the cancer center, saying it will have a dramatic impact on those most vulnerable in Ridgecrest, a community that has already suffered following the July 2019 earthquakes that devastated the area.

And St. Leger says she just wants anyone to help if they can.

“If anybody out there has the power to help fix this, keep the oncology department, please do. You could be the next mother or grandmother that has a kid that’s 7- or 8 years old and things happen, and they could be diagnosed. What are you going to do?

St. Leger says she’s been following up with the hospital to understand why they are losing this department and she was told it was a decision by the board of directors.

23ABC also reached out to the hospital and cancer center for a response but have not heard back.

Comments / 3

Linda Katz
2d ago

thanks Ridgecrest people will have to move driving back forth with Gass as hi as it is not very good hospital anyway.bad rep

Reply
3
Related
KGET

Human remains found in eastern Kern County, KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found decomposed human remains between the Mojave and Rosamond areas. Deputies were dispatched to the desert area near Sierra Highway and Backus Road to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Antelope Valley Press

More airshow performers announced

EDWARDS AFB — The list of displays and performers for the Aerospace Valley Air Show continues to grow, with organizers announcing representations from local industry and historical organizations. The Aerospace Valley Air Show will be held, Oct. 15 and 16 at Edwards Air Force Base. It’s a mammoth event...
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Prostate Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Radiation#Diseases#General Health#City Of Hope#The Rrh Cancer Center
Fox40

Buried in backyard: Missing woman’s remains located decade later, suspect arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Desiree Thompson went missing from a city in eastern Kern County, a number of possibilities were bandied about as weeks then months passed. Did she leave town? Had she been kidnapped? Murdered? If so, where was the body? Buried somewhere in the vast desert surrounding California City, small in population but comprising an enormous 200 square miles?
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Second arrest made in connection to death of Lake Isabella baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second arrest was made in connection to the death of a Lake Isabella baby that occurred in January, according to inmate records. Inmate records show Jeffrey Sullins, 30, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning. He has been charged with second-degree murder, willful cruelty to a child, and assault of […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Tehechapi News

6 inmates injured in riot at California Correctional Institution

Six inmates were injured and taken to hospitals Thursday after a riot broke out on a yard at California Correctional Institution, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. No staff members were hurt in the incident that began at 10:37 a.m. CDCR officials said chemical agents and less-lethal...
TEHACHAPI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
KGET

Ridgecrest man struck by train, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified a man who was struck by a train and died. David Lynn Parsons, 60, was struck by a train and found on July 14 on Truxtun Avenue south of Baker Street just before 1:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said the […]
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy