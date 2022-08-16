EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Emergency response teams from around the Chippewa Valley took part in a mock airport disaster drill. The drill took place at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport from around 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. This drill is an effort to better prepare first responders in the event of an airplane mass casualty incident. At the time of the drill, people were asked not to call 9-1-1 to report or ask about an incident at the airport as it was a planned training.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO