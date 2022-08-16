Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Meet to Eat fundraiser across Western Wis.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Eight restaurants are taking part in a fundraiser Thursday night. Harms Way Bar & Grill, Frog Hop, Lucy’s Delicatessen, Old Abe’s Supper Club, River Inn, The Sandbar & Grill, Xpeditions Coffee Company, and Z’s Restaurant are helping out the Open Door Clinic in Chippewa Falls with its annual Meet to Eat fundraiser.
WEAU-TV 13
Cop on a Rooftop event to support Special Olympics Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Don’t be alarmed if you see police officers during your coffee run Friday morning. The 10th Annual Cop on a Rooftop event with Dunkin’ Donuts is continuing the tradition of raising funds and spreading awareness for Special Olympics Wisconsin Friday morning. Local law enforcement and Special Olympic athletes will be staked out on Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops across Wisconsin, including the Hastings Way and Clairemont Avenue locations in Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls School vandalized, delaying the building’s start date
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Forrest Street Elementary in Black River Falls was vandalized on August 10, delaying the building’s start to the school year. Forrest Street Elementary was scheduled to finish renovations before the start of the school year on September 1, but now the building will have to miss the anticipated opening date.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for August 18th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week 1 of Prep Football kicks off with Chippewa Falls vs Holmen, Menomonie vs Rice Lake, Hudson vs. Marshfield, River Falls vs Wisconsin Rapids (Lincoln), and Elk Mound vs Spooner. Somerset High honors their late head coach Bruce Larson. 14U Eau Claire Babe Ruth takes on West Fargo. Green Bay preseason previews and Brewers take on the Dodgers.
wglr.com
‘Really disheartening’: Vandalism at western Wisconsin elementary school delays construction into school year
Forrest Street Elementary was under construction all summer. Crews planned to be wrapped up with work in time for the first day of school in September. Because of the vandalism, that start date is no longer possible. Black River Falls Superintendent Shelly Severson calls it a frustrating setback. “The idea...
WEAU-TV 13
Evers approves bridge rehabilitation project in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A bridge rehabilitation project is set to soon be underway in Chippewa County. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $686,635 million contract with prime contractor Pheifer Bros. Construction Co. of Neenah for a rehabilitation project in Chippewa County on the Wisconsin Highway 27 bridge over Big Drywood Creek between Cadott, Wis. and Cornell, Wis.
ABC7 Chicago
8-year-old Wisconsin boy reaches top 25 of kids USA Mullet Championship
MENOMONIE, Wis. -- An 8-year-old from Wisconsin with a rockstar 'do is advancing in the kids division of the USA Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, also known as "Mullet Boy," got the chance to show off his hairstyle Thursday night when he threw the opening pitch at a local baseball game, WEAU reported.
WEAU-TV 13
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
winonaradio.com
Fatal Accident Said to be Caused by Distracted Driving
(KWNO)- A 3-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 35 a week ago was caused by one driver looking at her phone, says the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office. Just before 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 10th, Buffalo Couty Sherriff’s office received a 911 call of a 3-vehicle accident on Hwy 35 at the intersection of Henry Ln in Milton Township.
WEAU-TV 13
12th Annual Clay Shoot for Scouting Preview
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 12th annual Clay Shoot for Scouting put on by the Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America will be held Thursday, September 8th at the Eau Claire Rod & Gun Club. Scout Executive Tim Molepske and Chair of the Clay Shoot for Scouting Tim...
WEAU-TV 13
No injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Pepin County, WSP squad damaged
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries are reported after a three-vehicle crash in Pepin County Thursday. According to a media release from Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 18, 2022, around 11:43 a.m. the Pepin County Dispatch center received a report of a non-injury, three-vehicle, crash on US Highway 10 at the intersection of County Road P, involving a squad car from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
WEAU-TV 13
Algae bloom has closed down Lake Altoona Beach for over 40 days
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The beach season is almost over and the Lake Altoona Beach has been closed now for 41 days as of this week. It’s the most days so far in the beach’s history, with the last record being at 28 days. “That’s more than half...
WEAU-TV 13
Airport disaster drill at CVRA
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Emergency response teams from around the Chippewa Valley took part in a mock airport disaster drill. The drill took place at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport from around 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. This drill is an effort to better prepare first responders in the event of an airplane mass casualty incident. At the time of the drill, people were asked not to call 9-1-1 to report or ask about an incident at the airport as it was a planned training.
WEAU-TV 13
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Driving impaired has the potential to result in serious consequences. From now through Labor Day law enforcement agencies in Wis. are focusing on raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers will be working with law enforcement officers across the state for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
Volume One
WOODN'T YA KNOW? The Carve-In Chippewa Event will be in EC
In Outlander, the historical drama time-traveling novel and television series, the main character Jamie, throughout the years, holds onto a toy snake carved for him out of wood by his older brother William, who tragically died of smallpox at age 11. Today, in the Chippewa Valley, members of the West...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine to hold groundbreaking on new site
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, Surgical Management Professionals, is set to break ground on a new clinic and ambulatory surgery center in Rice Lake, Wis. According to a media release from CVOSM, a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be held Monday, Aug....
WEAU-TV 13
Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
spectrumnews1.com
Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?
Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
WEAU-TV 13
The Reboot Social is ready to open after facing delays
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new arcade bar in downtown Eau Claire is almost ready to open its doors after a few setbacks. The Reboot Social is a new arcade bar that will be opening Labor Day weekend. Co-owner, Ian Prock, said it will be full of entertainment. “It’s three...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, August 17th 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the 2022 prep football season ready to kickoff Thursday, SportScene 13 highlights some of the 2021 season’s best plays. Plus, the 15U Eau Claire A’s finish up pool play in the Babe Ruth World Series.
