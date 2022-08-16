Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
websterontheweb.com
Barry’s Old School Irish honored … AGAIN
Barry’s Old School Irish is making Webster proud again. Our authentic little Irish pub, located smack dab in the middle of the Village of Webster, has already racked up numerous accolades from places like the Irish Post and TripAdvisor, which have both named Barry’s one of the best Irish pubs in the United States. Today, Danny and Jessica Barry can add yet another distinction to the list.
websterontheweb.com
Jazz Festival and mini street fair come to Webster Village this weekend
Get ready to dance in the streets and in the pubs this weekend, when the Webster Jazz Festival returns to the village, with great music, food, drink, a mini-street fair and — this year — t-shirts!. The Webster Jazz Festival will stretch over two days this Friday and...
wdkx.com
Click Here To See Wednesday’s 3 PM Babyface Contest Photo Winner
If so call 222-1039 to claim your tickets to see Babyface at the Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival, August 27th at Frontier Field!
Goodwill hosting ‘Thrift Crawl’ to bring awareness to sustainable shopping
The crawl kicks off at Goodwill of the Finger Lakes Headquarters at 451 South Clinton Avenue in Rochester.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
macaronikid.com
Duds for Love Bugs Annual Sale
Back to school season means shopping for clothes! With the prices increasing everywhere and kids growing like weeds over the summer, what better way to prepare for the fall and winter seasons than consignment shopping. Duds for Love Bugs is having their annual sale August 26-28, 2022! Full Schedule here.
Local pastor to jump through burning wall on bicycle in ‘Stop the Violence’ event
This weekend’s event at Frontier Field is a 'Spiritual Renewal' celebration, that will feature music, food and a fiery performance by a local pastor.
monroecounty.gov
Wegmans Concerts by the Shore Continues Wednesday, August 17 With Performance by 'Mambo Kings'
Concert begins at 7:00 p.m. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello announced today that the popular summer concert series, Concerts by the Shore, continues at Ontario Beach Park this Wednesday, August 17, at 7:00 p.m. featuring latin jazz band, Mambo Kings. The concert is free to the public.
visitfingerlakes.com
Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!
Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Juneteenth Spoof”: Former RFD captain ‘did not think party was inappropriate’
The veteran firefighter also recalled seeing a game of cornhole set up, with local female politician Rachel Barnhart's face as one of the targets.
iheart.com
Couple Issues Statement in Defense of Allegedly Racist Party
A Rochester dentist and his wife accused of hosting a racist party last month that some city firefighters were forced to attend are defending themselves against the accusation. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, say through their attorney they have lived in and supported a diverse Rochester community for...
Pick your own steak at Sackett’s Table in Seneca Falls (Dining Out Review)
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Though merely a side dish, the summer vegetable succotash at Sackett’s Table in Seneca Falls was as much of a feature as the grilled halibut fillet that sat on it. Bright red in hue and flecked with yellow corn kernels, the flavors were fresh...
khn.org
Her Brother Landed in a Nursing Home. She Was Sued Over His Bill.
Medical Issue: None. She was billed for her brother’s care. What Happened: Lucille Brooks was stunned to discover a nursing home in Monroe County, New York, was suing her. She had never been a patient there. Nor had her husband. “I thought this was crazy,” she said, figuring it had to be a mistake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local leader helping turn Rochester kids away from violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say bullets were fired into a home in Rochester's 19th Ward early Wednesday morning - a reminder that the city remains in a gun violence state of emergency. Neither the two adults nor two children sleeping in the home on Earnestine Street were hurt, according...
iheart.com
RFD Captain Retires Amid Racist Party Allegations
The Rochester fire captain who took his crew to an allegedly racist party last month has chosen to retire rather than be fired by the city. Mayor Malik Evans says Captain Jeffrey Krywy was told Friday the civil service investigation was concluded and he would have to leave the service.
visitrochester.com
How to Spend Labor Day Weekend in Rochester
Unofficially known as the last weekend of summer, Rochester offers a variety of fun ways to celebrate the 3 day Labor Day weekend. Check out this list of just some of the ways you can enjoy Labor Day in Rochester, NY. August 11-September 5 | Wickham Farms. Visit Wickham Farms...
localsyr.com
Liverpool couple gets married in courthouse instead of having their ‘fairytale wedding’ due to high inflation
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First the pandemic forced couples to push back their weddings to now cutting back on expenses for their big day because of rising inflation. The cost of getting married is costing couples more than they expected. Many of them are now shifting to a smaller...
beckersdental.com
New York hockey team, hospital cut ties with dentist accused of hosting racist Juneteenth party
The Rochester (N.Y.) Amerks hockey team and Highland Hospital in Rochester have cut ties with a dentist accused of hosting a racist and misogynistic Juneteenth party at his home with his wife, WHAM, an ABC affiliate, reported Aug. 12. Nicholas Nicosia, DDS, is the owner of Nicosia Dental in Rochester....
Rochester Area Crime Stoppers start annual K-9 initiative fundraiser
Last year's fundraiser "exceeded expectations," according to representatives from RACS.
iheart.com
New Law Targets Rochester Business Illegally Selling Marijuana
There is a new law on the books on Rochester targeting businesses that have been illegally selling marijuana. The state hasn't licensed any recreational marijuana dispensaries yet, but some businesses have been distributing weed under a loophole in the law that made it legal to give away small amounts. Some...
Comments / 1