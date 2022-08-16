ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

websterontheweb.com

Barry’s Old School Irish honored … AGAIN

Barry’s Old School Irish is making Webster proud again. Our authentic little Irish pub, located smack dab in the middle of the Village of Webster, has already racked up numerous accolades from places like the Irish Post and TripAdvisor, which have both named Barry’s one of the best Irish pubs in the United States. Today, Danny and Jessica Barry can add yet another distinction to the list.
WEBSTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

Jazz Festival and mini street fair come to Webster Village this weekend

Get ready to dance in the streets and in the pubs this weekend, when the Webster Jazz Festival returns to the village, with great music, food, drink, a mini-street fair and — this year — t-shirts!. The Webster Jazz Festival will stretch over two days this Friday and...
City
Webster, NY
macaronikid.com

Duds for Love Bugs Annual Sale

Back to school season means shopping for clothes! With the prices increasing everywhere and kids growing like weeds over the summer, what better way to prepare for the fall and winter seasons than consignment shopping. Duds for Love Bugs is having their annual sale August 26-28, 2022! Full Schedule here.
ROCHESTER, NY
visitfingerlakes.com

Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!

Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
CANANDAIGUA, NY
iheart.com

Couple Issues Statement in Defense of Allegedly Racist Party

A Rochester dentist and his wife accused of hosting a racist party last month that some city firefighters were forced to attend are defending themselves against the accusation. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, say through their attorney they have lived in and supported a diverse Rochester community for...
ROCHESTER, NY
khn.org

Her Brother Landed in a Nursing Home. She Was Sued Over His Bill.

Medical Issue: None. She was billed for her brother’s care. What Happened: Lucille Brooks was stunned to discover a nursing home in Monroe County, New York, was suing her. She had never been a patient there. Nor had her husband. “I thought this was crazy,” she said, figuring it had to be a mistake.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Local leader helping turn Rochester kids away from violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say bullets were fired into a home in Rochester's 19th Ward early Wednesday morning - a reminder that the city remains in a gun violence state of emergency. Neither the two adults nor two children sleeping in the home on Earnestine Street were hurt, according...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

RFD Captain Retires Amid Racist Party Allegations

The Rochester fire captain who took his crew to an allegedly racist party last month has chosen to retire rather than be fired by the city. Mayor Malik Evans says Captain Jeffrey Krywy was told Friday the civil service investigation was concluded and he would have to leave the service.
ROCHESTER, NY
visitrochester.com

How to Spend Labor Day Weekend in Rochester

Unofficially known as the last weekend of summer, Rochester offers a variety of fun ways to celebrate the 3 day Labor Day weekend. Check out this list of just some of the ways you can enjoy Labor Day in Rochester, NY. August 11-September 5 | Wickham Farms. Visit Wickham Farms...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

New Law Targets Rochester Business Illegally Selling Marijuana

There is a new law on the books on Rochester targeting businesses that have been illegally selling marijuana. The state hasn't licensed any recreational marijuana dispensaries yet, but some businesses have been distributing weed under a loophole in the law that made it legal to give away small amounts. Some...
ROCHESTER, NY

