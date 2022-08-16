Read full article on original website
ctbites.com
Call, Respond, Then Run to RSVP for Beautiful French in West Cornwall
Several months ago, I’m certain my reaction to my dear friend, Katy, mentioning RSVP was something like, “Yeah. That means respond.” If we’re being technical, it’s actually “répondez s'il vous plait” or translated from French to English, “respond, if you please.”
‘Sporting’ A Fresh Coat Of Paint, The Sportsman’s Cafe Has Reopened In Pittsfield
As I wrote on Tuesday, the Pecks Rd. area of Pittsfield is coming back to life! "Old Man Jeff's BBQ Company" announced their soon-to-be-open restaurant in the old PortSmitts, and now... Ladies And Gentlemen, Sporties is BACK!. I had a chance to speak to Jonathan "Griff" Griffin, on Thursday who...
‘Taste of Northampton’ bringing food, drink and music to downtown Sept. 10
Come next month, Pioneer Valley residents will once again get a taste of Northampton. Or rather, a Taste of Northampton. Featuring food vendors and restaurants from across the city, beer and cider from local brewers, and live music, the “Taste” event that in its heyday drew throngs of people to the city center will make its triumphant return on Sept. 10.
A Historic Landmark Starting To Spark Some New Light In Adams
If you grew up in Adams like I have for 20 plus years, then you are probably well familiar with a piece of history in our town. Located in the heart of downtown Adams, built in 1937 to replace the former Atlas Theater that burned-down previously. Now I'm not trying to giveaway my full age or anything like that, but sadly I was not even thought of when The Adams Theater was in full swing back in the golden era. However my parents who were kids in the 1960s, have some fond memories of going to Matinees every weekend.
Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)
As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Miami City Ballet; Grow Show at BBG; Stephane Wrembel at Clark; Lapsed Quaker Ware book; Avalanche Art Space opening; Jewish World of Elvis Presley book talk
Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival presents Miami City Ballet. BECKET— The tenth and final week of the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2022 welcomes Miami City Ballet to the Ted Shawn Theatre from August 24-28. These performances will see the theater’s new orchestra pit used for the first time. Week 10 of the Festival will also feature several one-night-only performances on the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage, including Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective, Boston Dance Theater, Kayla Hamilton, and Yin Yue Dance Company (YYDC).
Six Breathtaking Western Massachusetts Apple Orchards Perfect for Fall Adventures
As the final days of summer loom on the horizon, the prospects of cooler temperatures are ahead and fall is on our doorstep. While most of us hate to leave the summer season behind, Berkshire County residents are lucky to enjoy some pretty spectacular months during the fall season. The...
iBerkshires.com
Love Fuels Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13s' Run to World Series Semis
HENRICO, Va. — On Thursday night, the Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars will get down to business. On Wednesday afternoon, the mood was light as the squad held what is sure to be its last full practice of the season. They kidded one another about their shoes, they reminisced...
Local farms begin selling apples ahead of season
A sign that fall is not that far off... early apples are here!
6 Restaurants in Pittsfield Are Essential Must-Visits in the Berkshires
The Berkshires has a lot of attractive restaurants throughout its place in western Massachusetts. It has so many around the region, sometimes it can be tough to narrow down just the right spot to make your way to for a fantastic meal. Of course, if you stick to the heart of the Berkshires in Pittsfield, you have six great options.
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Mail-in ballot applications available; MASS MoCA announces fall events; Jewish Federation concert; AugustFest at Hunt Library
Vote-by-mail applications for September 6 Primary Election now available. Great Barrington — Registered voters who wish to vote by mail in the September 6 state primary election have until August 29 at 5 p.m. to return their vote-by-mail application to the Town Clerk’s office. The state sends vote-by-mail...
Berkshire County cafe, market reopening after 2 years
The Store at Five Corners is reopening under new ownership on August 16. The cafe and market, located at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown, closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From Harry Potter To Leaf Peeping Mt. Greylock Has Put Berkshire County On The Map
So many people enjoy Greylock Mountain pretty much all year long. There are so many things to do from camping, hiking, the scenery, Cross-country skiing, Hiking, Hunting, Mountain biking, Snowmobiling, Educational programs, and Leaf peeping. At 3,491 feet, Mount Greylock is the highest point here in Massachusetts. This wonderful area...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson Valley under drought watch (video)
ALBANY – The State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties with the exception of Westchester. That county remains at normal status due to the satisfactory storage levels. All other counties – Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Columbia and Greene are...
Powerful Storm Rips Thru Festival in Albany – Aftermath Photos Here!
Intense Storm Unloads on Festival in Albany - Check Out the Damage in the Gallery Below. It was all hands on deck shortly after 5 pm when a fast-moving, intense thunderstorm rocked festival goers, vendors, and even performers at the free Food Festival on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.
iBerkshires.com
Family Affair: Pittsfield Babe Ruth All-Stars Backed by Parents, Wider Community
HENRICO, Va. — Robert Gyurjan says he is fortunate. And he is … if good fortune means driving 500 miles from home and paying for a hotel room where you can work late into the night on a computer keyboard. "i'm lucky enough that I can work remotely,"...
Here are the Penalties for Breaking Pittsfield’s Water Restriction Rules
You would have to be living under a rock not to know that it has been mighty dry lately, not just in the Berkshires but throughout many areas throughout the country. I live in Pittsfield which is one of the municipalities in Berkshire County that has been under water restrictions over the past couple of weeks due to the recent drought conditions. It's unfortunate that there are restrictions but I totally get it.
From the Fairways: Wyckoff pro Mike Bergeron offers mid-season putting advice
In the midst of his third season as head professional at Wyckoff Country Club in Holyoke, Mike Bergeron took a break in his busy schedule to chat up this columnist with a golf tip for the week. “I was once asked by an uncle of mine when I was a...
westernmassnews.com
‘Severe’ drought conditions impacting area landscapers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With western Massachusetts now experiencing ‘severe’ drought conditions, we wanted to know how this is impacting local landscapers and their customers. “It’s horrible. Everything is brown and looks not good at all,” said Isabel Ayala of Chicopee. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor...
