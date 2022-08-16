ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Live 95.9

A Historic Landmark Starting To Spark Some New Light In Adams

If you grew up in Adams like I have for 20 plus years, then you are probably well familiar with a piece of history in our town. Located in the heart of downtown Adams, built in 1937 to replace the former Atlas Theater that burned-down previously. Now I'm not trying to giveaway my full age or anything like that, but sadly I was not even thought of when The Adams Theater was in full swing back in the golden era. However my parents who were kids in the 1960s, have some fond memories of going to Matinees every weekend.
ADAMS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monterey, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Great Barrington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Live 95.9

Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)

As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Miami City Ballet; Grow Show at BBG; Stephane Wrembel at Clark; Lapsed Quaker Ware book; Avalanche Art Space opening; Jewish World of Elvis Presley book talk

Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival presents Miami City Ballet. BECKET— The tenth and final week of the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2022 welcomes Miami City Ballet to the Ted Shawn Theatre from August 24-28. These performances will see the theater’s new orchestra pit used for the first time. Week 10 of the Festival will also feature several one-night-only performances on the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage, including Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective, Boston Dance Theater, Kayla Hamilton, and Yin Yue Dance Company (YYDC).
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Love Fuels Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13s' Run to World Series Semis

HENRICO, Va. — On Thursday night, the Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars will get down to business. On Wednesday afternoon, the mood was light as the squad held what is sure to be its last full practice of the season. They kidded one another about their shoes, they reminisced...
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Worker Bee#Reproduction#Latin
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Mail-in ballot applications available; MASS MoCA announces fall events; Jewish Federation concert; AugustFest at Hunt Library

Vote-by-mail applications for September 6 Primary Election now available. Great Barrington — Registered voters who wish to vote by mail in the September 6 state primary election have until August 29 at 5 p.m. to return their vote-by-mail application to the Town Clerk’s office. The state sends vote-by-mail...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson Valley under drought watch (video)

ALBANY – The State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties with the exception of Westchester. That county remains at normal status due to the satisfactory storage levels. All other counties – Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Columbia and Greene are...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNAW 94.7

Here are the Penalties for Breaking Pittsfield’s Water Restriction Rules

You would have to be living under a rock not to know that it has been mighty dry lately, not just in the Berkshires but throughout many areas throughout the country. I live in Pittsfield which is one of the municipalities in Berkshire County that has been under water restrictions over the past couple of weeks due to the recent drought conditions. It's unfortunate that there are restrictions but I totally get it.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

‘Severe’ drought conditions impacting area landscapers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With western Massachusetts now experiencing ‘severe’ drought conditions, we wanted to know how this is impacting local landscapers and their customers. “It’s horrible. Everything is brown and looks not good at all,” said Isabel Ayala of Chicopee. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy