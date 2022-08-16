Read full article on original website
Related
aspenpublicradio.org
1A Remaking America: Wildfires are becoming more intense. Are communities ready?
Wildfires are a growing threat in the American West, with climate change making them more intense and more frequent. The risk worldwide of highly devastating fires could increase by up to 57 percent by the end of the century, according to a report from the UN Environment Programme. Boulder County,...
aspenpublicradio.org
A monkey at a zoo in California dials makes a call to 911
Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. To 911 operators, every call counts. So when they got a call from a central California zoo and the line dropped, dispatchers tried to call back. They investigated and found no prime suspects, but a primate suspect. A capuchin monkey had made that call, grabbing a phone from a golf cart. On social media, the sheriff's office concluded it was a classic case of monkey see, monkey do. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Comments / 0