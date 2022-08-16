ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

We’re Having Prime Day Deja Vu With $60 Kindle Deal on Amazon

By Patrick Hearn
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wCe5_0hJmfXJ300

Prime Day is one of the best times to snag a deal on a Kindle. The other best time, apparently, is right now. The Kindle with a built-in front light is on sale for just $60 and includes three months of Kindle Unlimited. That means you can pick up an e-reader and more books than you hope to read in a lifetime for less than a PS5 game.

The Kindle deal won’t last long since stock will likely sell out quickly. If you need a way to downsize your bookshelves into something lightweight and portable, it’s hard to go wrong with a Kindle. Even book purists can get behind the Kindle deal, as it looks like reading from paper.

Please note that this deal specifically covers the white, ad-supported Kindle. As a reference point, the exact same black Kindle is currently selling at the full price of $89.99. In addition, premium Kindles such as the Paperwhite are also on sale today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xoaO_0hJmfXJ300

Kindle

Price: $59.99
Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite

Price: $109.99 (orig. $139.99) 21% OFF
Buy Now

What Makes the Kindle Deal Great

  • Originally $90, now only $60
  • 33% off its original price
  • Instant savings of $30
  • Free shipping for Prime members
  • Three free months of Kindle Unlimited, another $30 value

What We Love About the Kindle

There’s something about the smell of books that’s easy to love, but those old books also take up a lot of space. And tend to be expensive. If you love reading but lack the budget or the space to have a proper library, the Kindle lets you store thousands of books on something the size of a small tablet.

A single charge will last for weeks of constant use, and it only takes a few hours to recharge once the battery dies. Avid readers will find themselves glued to the screen, and if you’re ever wonder what book you’d like to take to a deserted island, good news: the Kindle lets you take nearly your entire library.

The display has a resolution of 167 pixels per inch to give the illusion of reading on a real piece of paper, and you can adjust the brightness to your preference. It works great in direct sunlight or in the dark after you go to bed.

Perhaps one of the best features is that you can pair a set of Bluetooth headphones to your Kindle and enjoy audiobooks on it, too (although they take up more space than an ebook).

You can customize your Kindle to your own tastes with covers and protective cases. Although there is same-day delivery, if you don’t want to wait to start reading, the Kindle App on your iOS or Android device will let you dive into books immediately and then sync to where you left off as soon as your Kindle arrives.

Read More: The 24 Best Kindle Accessories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18r3NI_0hJmfXJ300

Kindle

Price: $59.99
Buy Now

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022

Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We recently reviewed...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

These Top Security Cameras Don’t Require a Subscription, Letting You Save Money While Staying Safe

Home security systems deter intruders, plain and simple. It’s been reported that 60% percent of burglars will avoid houses with home security cameras.  Thankfully, putting together a home security system is more affordable than ever. Many home security cameras and video doorbells cost under $100 but can significantly up your home’s security and protect you and your valuables. So, how come everybody doesn’t have a security camera at home? Well, one pesky inconvenience often deters people from getting or using a home security system: subscriptions. Many home security cameras and video doorbells keep features within their subscription. Even though subscriptions are...
ELECTRONICS
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Kindle#Kindle Books#Kindle Paperwhite#Kindle Deal#Kindles#Instant
ZDNet

Best Buy's anniversary sale is here, and these are our top deal picks

Best Buy has been around for a really long time (since it was called Sound of Music in 1966), so it comes as no surprise that they want to celebrate their success by helping customers find products they love. So, they're hosting an Anniversary Sale! The catch is that you have until August 14 to pick up these fan-favorite items.
SHOPPING
Android Police

What is Amazon Outlet?

An Amazon Prime membership isn't the only way to score good discounts and quick shipping on your shopping list. Meet Amazon Outlet, which is quickly becoming the preferred place for shoppers to grab highly discounted deals. Amazon Outlet carries overstocked and clearance items in various categories such as furniture, toys, electronics, home appliances, clothing, and automotive. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Outlet program.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy