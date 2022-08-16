Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?Brown on ClevelandEuclid, OH
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Michael Stanley Band’s historic Blossom run
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It was 40 years ago chants of “MSB! MSB!” filled Blossom Music Center as the Michael Stanley Band began the greatest run of shows that has ever taken place at the venue. Starting the night of Aug. 25, Michael Stanley Band played four shows...
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'Walking In Memphis'
One of the most popular and beloved songs of the last few decades was written and produced by a guy from Cleveland, Ohio. Singer/songwriter Marc Cohn is the creator of Walking in Memphis, one of the biggest ‘recent classic’ songs around. If you’ve listened to adult contemporary radio...
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spotted at Ohio café
The Kardashian clan is no stranger to Cleveland.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Slovenian Sausage
Did you know that Ohio is home to THE Slovenian Sausage Festival? Hosted at the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (yes, in Cleveland) the event is set for September, and it’s already in its 18th year. So many questions. But, this is a food column. So questions about...
Own a piece of local ski hill history
Here is your chance to own a piece of local ski hill history.
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: Goodtime III by Thomas Mulready
A ride on the Goodtime III takes you up the Cuyahoga River for views of downtown, the river, the lake, our famous bridges and every architectural marvel imaginable. The narrated cruise highlights the history of Cleveland in surprising candor and detail as you peruse million dollar views that the rest of the world can only dream of.
Cleveland Scene
Expect an 'Unreasonably Cold and Snowy' Winter in Cleveland, Almanac Says
Get your coats and shovels ready, Cleveland. We're in for it now. After a summer with heat and drought conditions, we'll get to enjoy just a bit of fall before the winter rocks us once more. The Old Farmers' Almanac released its predictions for the upcoming winter season, and Cleveland falls into the "Unreasonably Cold and Snowy" category.
New brewery, pizza fest, best delis list make our WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Larder and Jack’s make a national list of best Jewish delis, Bummin’ Beaver Brewery opens this week and Akron Pizza Fest is set. Here’s our 5-minute food-drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills. Best Jewish delis list includes 2 NE Ohio eateries. A...
Cleveland Scene
The Reserve, Formerly Umami, Opens in Chagrin Falls on Tuesday, August 23rd
At long last, The Reserve (42 N. Main St., 440-318-1492) in Chagrin Falls will open its doors on Tuesday, August 23rd. The restaurant replaces Umami, which closed this past winter after 14 years. Back in May, owners Mike Mendlovic and Nikki Williams revealed their plans for this small but mighty...
tmpresale.com
Nancy Wilson’s Heart at MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage in Northfield Oct 22, 2022 – pre-sale code
WiseGuys has the Nancy Wilson’s Heart presale password!! While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to order Nancy Wilson’s Heart performance tickets before the general public!!!. You don’t want to miss Nancy Wilson’s Heart’s show in Northfield, OH do you? Tickets will sell out fast...
Best sub sandwich shops in Greater Cleveland: Vote for your favorite (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Looking for a great sub sandwich? So are we. Let’s face it – it doesn’t take a lot of effort to throw some meat and cheese on a roll and call it a sub. But to create a crave-worthy sandwich stuffed with meats, cheeses, crisp veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and sauce takes finesse.
‘Frozen’ at Playhouse Square isn’t just a musical, it’s an experience
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disney’s “Frozen” isn’t just a musical. It’s an experience. So, if the prospect of sharing the theater with hundreds of kids dressed up as a princess or a snowman, listening to those kids sing along to songs they know by heart and sitting through a show that’s more style over substance makes you a bit uneasy, you’re best to, well, let it go. Because you’d be missing out on a magical night at the theater.
Clap, cheer and whistle, as this news is all good: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- There is very real suffering and trouble in this world and in every community that I know of. At the same time, it is important to note the moments when the sun breaks through the clouds and people meet -- and exceed -- our expectations. Some do so instinctively and others with great effort.
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
freshwatercleveland.com
Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: LAND studio, Refugee Response, Metroparks, FreshWater, and more
Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]. The organization committed to bringing public art to...
LIST: The Northeast Ohio businesses approved for Type C sports gambling licenses
The Ohio Casino Control Commission passed a resolution Wednesday that approved a slew of Ohio businesses that sought a Type C sports betting license — many right here in Northeast Ohio.
Ohio’s luxury motor coach resorts offer unique RV experience: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have been to about 150 campsites since they started living out of their RV full-time, and their recent stay at Hearthside Grove Lake Erie stood out from the mix. The luxury motor coach resort, located at Geneva-on-the-Lake, offered more than gravel driveways and...
coolcleveland.com
Pagan Pride Festival Is back in Bedford for Three Days
Once again, Pagan Pride returns to the downtown square in Bedford, attracting self-identified witches, nature worshippers, psychics, artists and hippies, among others — anyone whose path includes respecting the Earth and all those who live on it. The theme is appropriately, “A New Beginning,” something we’re all looking at...
Guardians score 6 runs in 8th
All-Star José Ramírez blooped a go-ahead, two-run double as the Cleveland Guardians scored six runs with two outs in the eighth inning, rallying for a 8-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.
