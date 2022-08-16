ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
PWMania

WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster

A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Skip Bayless’ shocking Bronny James comments

It’s no secret that Skip Bayless is a notorious LeBron James hater. The Fox Sports personality is one of the NBA superstar’s harshest critics and has been throughout his lengthy career. But now, it seems that Bayless’ hate has reached a new level as he’s taken to criticizing James’ son, Bronny.
MMAmania.com

Video: Max Holloway ‘knocked out’ for first time in UFC career, fans cry early stoppage

What does it take to knockout former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway?. About seven Gs, give or take a few hundred knots. That was a lesson the Hawaiian mixed martial arts (MMA) icon learned when he went airborne with the Navy Blue Angels earlier this week, complete with “Danger Zone” soundtrack by 80’s movie crooner, Kenny Loggins.
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down

Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Burglarized In Oakland, Security Footage Released

Sasha Banks revealed via her Instagram Stories Tuesday night that a burglar broke into her car while she was in Oakland, California. In the first video, an annoyed Banks could be heard yelling "Five minutes in Oakland. Just five minutes!" as she shared a close-up shot of the back of her SUV with a broken window.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his personal life pretty private, though the former Ohio State standout reportedly has a longterm girlfriend. According to reports, Elliott has been dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have been dating since at least last season, when reports first surfaced...
MMAmania.com

Evander Holyfield shares important update on Mike Tyson trilogy (Video)

Former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield made his return to the “sweet science” against ex-UFC titleholder Vitor Belfort last September in Florida and “Real Deal” got knocked out by “The Phenom” in what is best described as the closest thing to a snuff film without losing a pulse (watch highlights here).
stillrealtous.com

Booker T Says Former WWE Star Needs To Shut His Mouth

Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE you never know who might return to the company as fans have seen some familiar faces on WWE programming recently. It seems that Triple H is bringing released stars back into the fold, and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush recently teased a possible return when he posted several photos of his time working as Bobby Lashley’s managed on the main roster.
bjpenndotcom

Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”

Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Teases New Merchandise

Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac teased some of her new merchandise with tweet on Tuesday night. She referenced the ongoing drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in her online message. "Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement

On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
hotnewhiphop.com

Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees

Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
