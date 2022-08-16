ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Ex-FBI agent sentenced for gambling undercover cash in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - A federal judge in Nevada rejected recommendations for probation and sentenced an ex-FBI agent from New York to three months in custody for using government money he received for an undercover operation to gamble in Las Vegas. U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro told the former...
8 News Now

Metro police arrest ‘prolific’ auto theft suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested a 36-year-old man last week after months of investigation into auto-theft related crimes allegedly connected to him. Detectives had been investigating Parker Leonard for several months and said he had evaded officers who were trying to stop him two separate times. Leonard was arrested Aug. 11 after a […]
8 News Now

2 CCSD bus drivers attacked in separate incidents, district says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has reported two separate incidents of attacks on bus drivers this week. The district said CCSD police are investigating an assault on a bus driver on Wednesday night involving several adults near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. The district also received a separate report of an […]
