SheKnows
General Hospital Shocker: Cody’s Mother Is Who?!?
Viewers got one heck of a shock today when General Hospital’s Cody Bell revealed that he was not Katherine Bell’s son as some fans mused, but Dominique Baldwin’s! Now, to be fair, they weren’t far off, seeing as how the two women are half-sisters. On top...
Is Carly Being Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL? — Laura Wright Speaks Out!
When news broke that Laura Wright had caught COVID, many viewers immediately wondered if Carly would be recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL, even if only temporarily while the actress was required to isolate as she recovered. While there has been no official announcement from the soap or ABC, Wright herself reassured her fans via social media not to worry.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: What Happened to Flo Fulton?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Flo Fulton hasn't been seen in a while, leaving fans wondering where she is.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Mishael Morgan Leaving Again?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are worried about Mishael Morgan's status with the show after rumors circulate she's leaving again.
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey ‘Still Feeling Bad’ as They Recover From COVID: Will Carly Have to Be Recast?
Thankfully, there’s a silver lining to the very dark cloud. Leave it to Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey to make the best of a bad situation. Late last week, she shared via an Instagram story that they had tested positive for COVID. “Amazing vacation” in Colorado, she said. “Not so amazing ending.”
Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1
This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast
If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
Yikes! General Hospital’s Nicholas Alexander Chavez ‘Fell Faster Than Spencer Did for Trina’
Never let it be said that General Hospital’s Nicholas Alexander Chavez is even remotely dull! Sure, Spencer may have all that Cassadine money and Esme drama, but from rock climbing to road trips to poetry, his portrayer has made it clear he’s out living his best life. And now he can add jumping from a plane to that list of incredible experiences.
Bold & Beautiful’s Quinn Is Out: Does That Mean Carter’s Days Are Numbered as Well?
After a cryptic social media post left fans on tenterhooks amid concern that the Bold & Beautiful star was on her way out, Rena Sofer confirmed her exit as Quinn in a subsequent post and explained her reasons for leaving. It seemed a shocking development, but then again, maybe not...
Rena Sofer is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital fans want her back as Lois Cerillo
Rena Softer fans want her to return to General Hospital. General Hospital fans have been discussing for some time on social media how they want Rena Sofer to return as Lois Cerrillo. Now that the actress has left The Bold and the Beautiful and her character Quinn Fuller behind GH fans are once more hoping she will come back to Port Charles. According to Soap Hub Sofer tweeted that her last day on the soap was Friday August 5.
Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face
Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
Sydney Mikayla’s General Hospital Co-Stars Cheer Her Big Announcement
Trina’s former portrayer took to Instagram to break the news. Sydney Mikayla will be back on TV soon; you just, uh, won’t be able to see her. She recently shared via an Instagram post that she had landed a role in an animated show that isn’t just any old animated show.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Are Worried Mark Grossman is Leaving
'The Young and the Restless' fans love Mark Grossman as Adam Newman and they're starting to worry he's leaving the soap.
‘General Hospital’ Casting Shakeups: Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman Out
'General Hospital' is undergoing massive casting shakeups with Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman reportedly on their way out.
General Hospital Preview: Carly Vows to Get Back Everything She Lost — and Sonny Stuns Nina With a Question
Several relationships are tested in Port Charles. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of August 8 – 12, it may be the end of the line for Cody and Britt, who have barely gotten started. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. Last...
General Hospital Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed
Months after the death of Lindsey Pearlman, new details have emerged surrounding her passing. The General Hospital star's death—which was confirmed on Feb. 18 after she went missing—was ruled a suicide, according to a coroner's report obtained by E! News on Aug. 16. Per a missing persons alert...
Rebecca Balding dead at 73: Charmed and Soap star passes after secret battle with cancer
REBECCA Balding, star of Soap and Charmed, has died aged 73. She passed away following a battle with ovarian cancer. The veteran stage and screen actress' husband James L. Conway confirmed to Deadline that Rebecca passed on July 18 in Park City, Utah. On Soap, Rebecca playing the recurring character...
How Zende Became A Forrester On The Bold And The Beautiful
Zende Forrester Dominguez was originally introduced to "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2001 as a small child — though that wasn't always his name. The character was originally played by child actor Daniel Smith, before being rapidly aged in 2015 (via Soaps in Depth). From there Rome Flynn took on the role until 2017 when the character was written off the show. In 2020, Delon de Metz reprised the role and has portrayed Zende ever since.
‘General Hospital’: Most Fans Agree That Cody Needs to Go
'General Hospital' character Cody Bell has only been on the show for two months and fans aren't warming up to him.
