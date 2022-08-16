Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Machine Gun Kelly zip-lines across stadium, smashes wine glass into his own face and declares "I'm rich, bitch!" at homecoming show
Machine Gun Kelly pulled out all the stops on the final night of his North American Mainstream Sellout tour
See Stunning Pics From Machine Gun Kelly’s Cleveland Homecoming Gig
Machine Gun Kelly returned to Cleveland last week to entertain his hometown audience on the rapper-turned-rock star's "Mainstream Sellout Tour." The trek concluded its North American run with the gig at the Ohio city's FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday (Aug. 13). The sold-out show was emotional for the musician. "i typed...
Machine Gun Kelly shows off bloody face after smashing wine glass on stage
Machine Gun Kelly is giving ”Bloody Valentine” a whole new meaning. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, the rocker shared videos of his face gushing with blood – after he smashed a wine glass over his head during his latest “Mainstream Sellout” tour stop over the weekend. “Oh my God, Cleveland,” MGK, 32, said in one of the clips. “That was f–king insane.” He then gave fans a closer look at the bloodied gash, saying, “They didn’t tell you I went back to the stadium at 5 am and tried to sleep in the middle of the field LMAO,” referencing the FirstEnergy...
Someone Made Slipknot’s Mick Thomson Fight Machine Gun Kelly in a Video Game
It's no secret that Machine Gun Kelly has had some beef with Slipknot in the past, particularly with frontman Corey Taylor. MGK is a playable character in this year's installment of the WWE video game WWE 2k22, and someone created a Mick Thomson character and recorded the two going at it.
WWE・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
guitar.com
Machine Gun Kelly doesn’t flinch at venue’s $70,000 overtime fees – or when smashing glass with his face (again)
Machine Gun Kelly got the world talking once again as he was captured smashing a glass in his face (for the second time in just months) to express his feelings about the concert venue’s overtime fees. At his hometown show in Cleveland on August 13 as part of his...
Video Appears to Show Motley Crue Using Backing Track for Drums
Footage from Motley Crue's show in Kansas City, Mo. on July 19 appears to show the band utilizing a backing track for drums, as evidenced by a missed count-in to "Looks That Kill" as Tommy Lee scrambles to sit behind his kit in time. After the first few dates of...
Grammy-nominated rapper kidnapped from brewery and shot
A member of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots was kidnapped at gunpoint outside his brewery in Atlanta on Wednesday (17 August).Melvin Adams, famously known by his stage name Fish Scales, was leaving Atlantucky Brewery which he co-owns with the rest of Nappy Roots when he was approached by two male suspects, according to the police.The robbers allegedly forced Adams into his white Mercedes-Benz SUV at gunpoint, ordering him to drive them to Hapeville.When the rapper tried to escape, one of his kidnappers shot him in the leg, police said. The suspects then fled the scene. They got away...
Mötley Crüe Confused for Their Hair Metal Parody Foes Steel Panther on Prime Video Doc Poster
Click here to read the full article. During those hazy, heady, hair-heavy days of glam metal in the Eighties, one could maybe be forgiven for occasionally mistaking one massive-mulleted band for another at first glance. But 40 years later, it looks like Amazon Prime Video has committed the victimless — but instantly meme-able — sin of not just confusing two groups, but two groups from two completely different eras also don’t exactly have the best relationship: The poster for the 2020 doc Rock ‘n Roll Icon: Mötley Crüe does not feature a photo of Mötley Crüe, but rather contemporary hair...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kenny Mason Returns With ‘Pup Pack EP’ Via RCA Records
Coming off of his 'Stick' collaboration with Dreamville, Atlanta artist Kenny Mason is back with his own EP!
NME
Members of Metallica, AC/DC and Travis Barker added to Taylor Hawkins tribute gigs
New artists have joined the bill for the forthcoming tribute gigs for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with livestream details also announced. Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. Last week, Foo Fighters announced that, together...
KISS Rocker Gene Simmons Turns Down ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Offer
For the last 17 years, Dancing with the Stars captivated audiences by showing them a different side of some of the most famous celebrities today. While some contestants had backgrounds in dance, most of them were complete novices when it came to intricate and sometimes intimate routines. Having a great balance between competition and entertainment, Dancing with the Stars has a staggering 31 seasons. Always trying to draw new talent to the show, the bassist for the iconic band KISS, Gene Simmons, recently tweeted about the show asking him to join the cast. Although only 72 years old, the singer surprisingly turned down the invitation.
guitar.com
Joseph Quinn also blasted Black Sabbath and Slayer to prepare for his role on Stranger Things
Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn has revealed Black Sabbath and Slayer were among his listening choices while preparing for the role of Eddie Munson. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Quinn discussed the bands he listened to to get into the mindset to the Master Of Puppets shredder. “I listened to Master Of Reality by Black Sabbath over and over,” he explained. “Master Of Puppets as well, Slayer…all that kind of stuff. That was my way into that whole world, really. Black Sabbath were my guys, and Led Zeppelin too, but I guess they’re less metal.”
Comments / 0