Saint Louis, MO

Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly shows off bloody face after smashing wine glass on stage

Machine Gun Kelly is giving ”Bloody Valentine” a whole new meaning. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, the rocker shared videos of his face gushing with blood – after he smashed a wine glass over his head during his latest “Mainstream Sellout” tour stop over the weekend. “Oh my God, Cleveland,” MGK, 32, said in one of the clips. “That was f–king insane.” He then gave fans a closer look at the bloodied gash, saying, “They didn’t tell you I went back to the stadium at 5 am and tried to sleep in the middle of the field LMAO,” referencing the FirstEnergy...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Grammy-nominated rapper kidnapped from brewery and shot

A member of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots was kidnapped at gunpoint outside his brewery in Atlanta on Wednesday (17 August).Melvin Adams, famously known by his stage name Fish Scales, was leaving Atlantucky Brewery which he co-owns with the rest of Nappy Roots when he was approached by two male suspects, according to the police.The robbers allegedly forced Adams into his white Mercedes-Benz SUV at gunpoint, ordering him to drive them to Hapeville.When the rapper tried to escape, one of his kidnappers shot him in the leg, police said. The suspects then fled the scene. They got away...
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

Mötley Crüe Confused for Their Hair Metal Parody Foes Steel Panther on Prime Video Doc Poster

Click here to read the full article. During those hazy, heady, hair-heavy days of glam metal in the Eighties, one could maybe be forgiven for occasionally mistaking one massive-mulleted band for another at first glance. But 40 years later, it looks like Amazon Prime Video has committed the victimless — but instantly meme-able — sin of not just confusing two groups, but two groups from two completely different eras also don’t exactly have the best relationship: The poster for the 2020 doc Rock ‘n Roll Icon: Mötley Crüe does not feature a photo of Mötley Crüe, but rather contemporary hair...
ROCK MUSIC
Outsider.com

KISS Rocker Gene Simmons Turns Down ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Offer

For the last 17 years, Dancing with the Stars captivated audiences by showing them a different side of some of the most famous celebrities today. While some contestants had backgrounds in dance, most of them were complete novices when it came to intricate and sometimes intimate routines. Having a great balance between competition and entertainment, Dancing with the Stars has a staggering 31 seasons. Always trying to draw new talent to the show, the bassist for the iconic band KISS, Gene Simmons, recently tweeted about the show asking him to join the cast. Although only 72 years old, the singer surprisingly turned down the invitation.
THEATER & DANCE
guitar.com

Joseph Quinn also blasted Black Sabbath and Slayer to prepare for his role on Stranger Things

Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn has revealed Black Sabbath and Slayer were among his listening choices while preparing for the role of Eddie Munson. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Quinn discussed the bands he listened to to get into the mindset to the Master Of Puppets shredder. “I listened to Master Of Reality by Black Sabbath over and over,” he explained. “Master Of Puppets as well, Slayer…all that kind of stuff. That was my way into that whole world, really. Black Sabbath were my guys, and Led Zeppelin too, but I guess they’re less metal.”
MUSIC

