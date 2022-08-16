For the last 17 years, Dancing with the Stars captivated audiences by showing them a different side of some of the most famous celebrities today. While some contestants had backgrounds in dance, most of them were complete novices when it came to intricate and sometimes intimate routines. Having a great balance between competition and entertainment, Dancing with the Stars has a staggering 31 seasons. Always trying to draw new talent to the show, the bassist for the iconic band KISS, Gene Simmons, recently tweeted about the show asking him to join the cast. Although only 72 years old, the singer surprisingly turned down the invitation.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO