First off, the vaccine should just be available. Second, this weekend monkey pox vaccines will be available during Pride weekend. I won’t lie to you. Monkey Pox scares the hell out of me as I’m sure it does others. This vaccine should be available period to everyone. I do want all of my friends and family to be safe, so if you feel led to get the vaccine, keep your eyes peeled for places to go. It’s ok to be outside and have fun, just stay safe.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO