South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
Monkey Pox Vaccine Available In Charlotte This Weekend During Pride
First off, the vaccine should just be available. Second, this weekend monkey pox vaccines will be available during Pride weekend. I won’t lie to you. Monkey Pox scares the hell out of me as I’m sure it does others. This vaccine should be available period to everyone. I do want all of my friends and family to be safe, so if you feel led to get the vaccine, keep your eyes peeled for places to go. It’s ok to be outside and have fun, just stay safe.
Friday Night Lights: Local High School Football Games for Friday, August 19th
Get ready for those Friday Night Lights as High School Football kicks off tonight! Check out a complete listing of North Carolina and South Carolina High School Football games below. Which team are you going for this season. Which game are you going to tonight?. CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 15:...
Gastonia Honey Hunters Holding Food Drive At Saturday’s Game
Although baseball isn’t my favorite sport, it is fun to see a game live. This weekend in Gastonia you can catch a game and help some folks in our community. Come out to Caromont Health Park Saturday night, August 20th, to see some great Gastonia Honey Hunter’s Baseball and support Crisis Assistance Ministry Food Pantry.
