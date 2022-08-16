Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Boat fire on Lake Hartwell sends one person to hospital, official says
ANDERSON, S.C. — A boat caught fire on Lake Hartwell Wednesday night, sending one person to the hospital, officials said. Williford Fire Chief Scott Covert said firefighters arrived at about 8:20 p.m. at a dock off Providence Church Road, in Anderson County, to find a boat fully engulfed in flames.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Groce Meadow Road
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When drivers brought Groce Meadow Road to our attention, it wasn’t just about the patches and potholes. They also had concerns about the bridge and conditions during winter snows. This road sits between Milford Church Road and Mountainview Road, in Greenville County. It runs...
WYFF4.com
A woman is dead following a traffic stop at a McDonald's in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon at a McDonald's in Greenville County, according to Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis with Greenville County Coroner's Office. The woman is in her 20s and is believed to be from Georgia, Ellis said. According to Ellis,...
Overturned tractor-trailer closes ramp in Spartanburg Co.
An exit ramp is closed after a truck overturned in Spartanburg County.
Motorcyclist flees deputies, drives into Lake Hartwell
Deputies said they're searching for a person who led them on a chase on what was believed to be a stolen motorcycle early Wednesday morning before driving into Lake Hartwell.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Motorcyclist drives into water, swims away during attempted traffic stop
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who drove a motorcycle into water and swam away from a deputy during an attempted traffic stop on Tuesday night. According to deputies, a person was riding a motorcycle that matched the body...
AOL Corp
Motorcyclist drives into lake and vanishes while fleeing deputy, South Carolina cops say
A motorcyclist vanished after driving into a popular South Carolina lake, news outlets reported. Officials said a deputy was pursuing the motorcycle when the rider turned toward a boat ramp on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “After attempting to stop, the deputy observed the driver accelerate the motorcycle, driving down the boat...
Fire damages multiple units at apartment building in Anderson County
A fire at an Upstate apartment building resulted in heavy damage of multiple units. The fire started around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on Tabitha Court in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Woman shoots self during traffic stop in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have determined a driver shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday. Deputies said a traffic stop was initiated around 2:30 p.m. on White Horse Road and during the stop, a gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to multi-story structure fire in Anderson County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews responding to a fire near Tabitha Court in Anderson County. Officials said crews from Center Rock and Centerville Fire Departments are working to extinguish the fire. They added that crews arrived at around 3:20 p.m and left the scene just after 7:00 p.m.
Student hit while walking home in Spartanburg Co.
A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Standoff over at Greenville McDonald's after gunshot during traffic stop, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — 3:45 p.m. Update:Sky 4 video over the scene showed four deputies with weapons drawn and body armor approaching the vehicle. They broke the passenger side window. Minutes later, deputies lowered their weapons and moved away from the vehicle as the emergency appeared to be over.
Body found along Greenville Co. road
A body was found Wednesday afternoon near a Greenville County road.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago. Deputies say Norman Ivan De La Rosa was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a dark blue shirt on Tuesday, August 2. De La...
Earthquake reported in Anderson Co.
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
Apartments damaged by fire in Anderson Co.
A fire damaged an apartment building Tuesday afternoon in Anderson County.
Body found in Greenville's Parker Community
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue, after a body was found near the roadway in the Parker Community.
thejournalonline.com
Strikes railroad crossing arm – Lebby St.
A car left the roadway and crashed into a railroad crossing arm mechanism Tuesday afternoon on Lebby Street in Pelzer. Medshore ambulance service and West Pelzer firefighters responded to the call. There were no injuries.
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
