epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Turn Me On, Dammit! Free Online
Cast: Helene Bergsholm Malin Bjørhovde Beate Støfring Matias Myren Lars Nordtvedt Listau. In Skoddeheimen, Norway, 15-year-old Alma is consumed by her hormones and fantasies that range from sweetly romantic images of Artur, the boyfriend she yearns for, to daydreams about practically everybody she lays eyes on. Is Turn...
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream One Piece: Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream One Piece: Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Mayumi Tanaka Kazuya Nakai Akemi Okamura Kappei Yamaguchi Hiroaki Hirata. Geners: Action Animation Comedy. Director: Konosuke Uda. Release Date: Mar 04, 2006. About. The Straw...
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten comedy with a complex history gets frozen in time on the streaming Top 10
A $20 million dramatic comedy starring Seth Rogen hardly sounds like the kind of project that would endure a notoriously troubled and tortured existence, but An American Pickle has been repeatedly shuffled around and bounced about since first entering development way back in 2013. Simon Rich adapted his short story...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears Free Online
Cast: Klaus Tange Jean-Michel Vovk Anna D'Annunzio Hans de Munter Birgit Yew. A woman vanishes. Her husband inquires into the strange circumstances of her disappearance. Did she leave him? Is she dead? As he goes along searching, he plunges into a world of nightmare and violence... Is The Strange Color...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms Free Online
Cast: Paul Hubschmid Paula Raymond Cecil Kellaway Kenneth Tobey Donald Woods. The controlled explosion of an atomic bomb in the Arctic Circle awakens a frozen dinosaur that will wreak havoc in New York City. Is The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms on Netflix?. Unfortunately, The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms is not...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins Free Online
Cast: Fred Ward Joel Grey Wilford Brimley J.A. Preston George Coe. An officially "dead" cop is trained to become an extraordinary unique assassin in service of the US President. Is Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins on Netflix?. Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins is currently not on Netflix. Movies and series...
REVIEW: 'House of the Dragon' is spectacular in every sense of the word
The highly anticipated new HBO series "House of the Dragon" is set to premiere on Aug. 21.
Michelle Monaghan: 'I've really created four characters' in 'Echoes' twins
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Michelle Monaghan said playing twins in Echoes, premiering Friday on Netflix, was really like creating four characters. Monaghan portrays Leni and Gina, but also Leni impersonating Gina and Gina impersonating Leni. "I've really created four characters because there are different nuances when they've switched...
REVIEW: 'Beast' leaves you feeling trapped and panicked throughout
"Beast," starring Idris Elba, hits theaters Aug. 19.
Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending; it's time to look cute again
NEW YORK, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum say celebrating beauty, imagination and creation has never been more essential than it is now when so many people are resuming their lives and jobs after isolating because of the coronavirus pandemic. "It's always been important, but, right now,...
