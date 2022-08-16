ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Turn Me On, Dammit! Free Online

Cast: Helene Bergsholm Malin Bjørhovde Beate Støfring Matias Myren Lars Nordtvedt Listau. In Skoddeheimen, Norway, 15-year-old Alma is consumed by her hormones and fantasies that range from sweetly romantic images of Artur, the boyfriend she yearns for, to daydreams about practically everybody she lays eyes on. Is Turn...
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Where to Watch and Stream The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms Free Online

Cast: Paul Hubschmid Paula Raymond Cecil Kellaway Kenneth Tobey Donald Woods. The controlled explosion of an atomic bomb in the Arctic Circle awakens a frozen dinosaur that will wreak havoc in New York City. Is The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms on Netflix?. Unfortunately, The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms is not...
Where to Watch and Stream Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins Free Online

Cast: Fred Ward Joel Grey Wilford Brimley J.A. Preston George Coe. An officially "dead" cop is trained to become an extraordinary unique assassin in service of the US President. Is Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins on Netflix?. Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins is currently not on Netflix. Movies and series...
Michelle Monaghan: 'I've really created four characters' in 'Echoes' twins

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Michelle Monaghan said playing twins in Echoes, premiering Friday on Netflix, was really like creating four characters. Monaghan portrays Leni and Gina, but also Leni impersonating Gina and Gina impersonating Leni. "I've really created four characters because there are different nuances when they've switched...
