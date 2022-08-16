ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Angelina Jolie Revealed as Plaintiff in FBI Lawsuit Related to Brad Pitt Assault Allegations

By Ethan Shanfeld
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f54em_0hJmeknP00

After much speculation, the subjects of an anonymous 2016 lawsuit in which the plaintiff alleges being assaulted by her “then-husband” on a private plane have been revealed as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt .

According to a report from Puck , several years ago Jolie told an FBI agent that Pitt “physically and verbally assaulted” her and their children when they were aboard the plane. Per the agent’s notes at the time, Pitt allegedly took Jolie to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders and shouted things like, “You’re fucking up this family.” Jolie alleged that on the same flight, another physical altercation occurred, which caused her to sustain injuries, including on her elbow. She also said that Pitt was drinking at the time, and had poured beer on her. Pitt’s team has denied all accusations.

The special agent then met with the assistant U.S. attorney and concluded that they would not pursue criminal charges, causing Jolie to anonymously file a Freedom of Information Act suit against the FBI in order to obtain documents related to the federal investigation against Pitt. That Jolie was granted permission to file a case against the FBI anonymously was an “intriguing decision” that captured attention in Washington D.C., according to Politico .

According to Jolie’s complaint, which was amended in August, “Ms. Doe has been seeking the withheld information for [several] years in an effort to ensure that her children receive qualified…care and…counseling to address harm suffered…Information withheld by DOJ and the FBI contains evidence of the harm. The persistent denial of that information to Ms. Doe…a victim of the assault herself — has hampered, and continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention, and has further harmed the children in the family law system.”

In 2016, Pitt was reportedly under investigation for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services after an incident occurred on his family’s private plane. Pitt allegedly got physical with his son, Maddox, after the then-15-year-old intervened in a fight between Pitt and Jolie.

Pitt’s team denied that he hurt his son, issuing the following statement to People : “He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control.”

Shortly after the incident, the celebrity couple got divorced, and Pitt publicly gave up drinking. No charges have been filed against Pitt.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 5

Cat 107170
2d ago

So sick of her! It's really bad to keep the children away from a parent! The kids are the victims. This has gone on for way too long.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Donald Trump ‘Crashed’ the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Set and Acted Like an ‘Utter Buffoon,’ Says Cristin Milioti

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump “crashed the set” of Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” and acted like “a complete and utter buffoon,” according to cast member Cristin Milioti. The “Palm Springs” and “Made for Love” actor told The Independent that Trump decided to show up on set during a night shoot when the production was filming outside of Trump Tower in New York City. Milioti starred in “The Wolf of Wall Street” as Teresa Petrillo, the first wife of Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). The actor’s big scene in the film is when Teresa...
POTUS
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional Dropping Daughter Zahara, 17, Off at Spelman College: Photo

Angelina Jolie was right by daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt‘s side for her new student orientation at Spelman College. The Oscar winning actress, 46, beamed with pride as she posed next to Zahara, 17, and the school’s Vice-President of Student Affairs Darryl Holloman in photos shared to Holloman’s Instagram account on Thursday, Aug. 11. Angelina and her daughter also met with school president Dr. Helene Gayle during the official campus drop-off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
August, CA
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp's Estranged Ex Ellen Barkin Accused Him Of Giving Her Drugs Before They Were Intimate In Unsealed Court Documents

Newly unsealed court documents reveal previously unheard details of Johnny Depp's estranged ex Ellen Barkin's court deposition in his bombshell $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard. The Ocean's Thirteen actress not only described the Pirates of the Caribbean star as "verbally abusive," but she accused him of giving her drugs before the first time they were intimate.Explaining the origins of their relationship, the 68-year-old stated she and Depp first became friends in 1990. Their relationship later turned sexual around the time they co-starred together in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998. DECODING AMBER HEARD: EYES CLOSED WHILE...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done

Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Brad Pitt
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OK! Magazine

Psychologist Who Testified For Amber Heard Received So Many Death Threats That Homeland Security Was Forced To Intervene

While some of the attorneys involved in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial became overnight social media sensations, others were privately being faced with threats.This past weekend, 6,000 pages of disclosed documents from the trial were made public, and one standout revelation noted that the Department of Homeland Security had to get involved after psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, who testified on the actress' behalf, started receiving death threats.During the trial, Hughes claimed the mom-of-one suffered from PTSD due to the alleged violence brought onto her by Depp. She made the diagnosis after spending over 29 hours with Heard.AMBER HEARD...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Fbi Agent#Fbi
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard Rejected $16 Million Divorce Settlement From Johnny Depp Before Court Case

Amber Heard didn’t take a multi-million dollar settlement from her ex-husband Johnny Depp, when the pair split up in 2017. New unsealed court documents show that the actress turned down a huge settlement as the pair split up, according to The Daily Beast. The docs, which were rejected by the judge for the 2022 defamation trial, revealed email exchanges between Amber, 36, and her lawyers discussing the payout.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Eric Trump mocked for claiming Americans are offering him ‘apology’ dinners over FBI raid

Donald Trump’s youngest son has been mocked on social media for claiming Americans were offering to buy him dinner as an apology for last week’s FBI search on Mar-a-Lago.The younger Mr Trump told Sean Hannity on Monday night that he and his wife Lara had got into an “argument” with two people who wanted to buy their dinner at a restaurant on Sunday night.He added that both diners wanted to pay for Mr and Ms Trump’s meal because of “what the US government has done to our family”, in reference to the FBI’s execution of a search warrant on...
POTUS
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of A$AP Rocky’s Hearing For Deadly Weapons Charge

Rihanna is doing her best to “remain calm” ahead of A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming court date. The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested April 20 in Los Angeles, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, has his first court hearing over the allegations on August 17. As HollywoodLife previously reported, he could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted, and sources say the “scary situation” has Rihanna, 34, feeling anxious. “She’s doing her best to remain calm ahead of Rocky’s hearing later this month. But it would be difficult for anybody in her position not to feel stressed with everything going on.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Black flight attendant sues Delta for firing her after she posted a meme of Trump in a KKK hood

A former flight attendant with Delta is suing the airline for employee discrimination, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated for sharing an image that depicted former President Donald Trump in a Ku Klux Klan hood on her personal social media.Leondra Taylor, who is Black, filed the lawsuit against her former employer last Monday in a federal district court in Atlanta, where Delta – which is one of the only major US airlines where cabin crew are not represented by a union – is headquartered.In the lawsuit, Ms Taylor concedes that she did indeed reshare the editorial cartoon but contends...
POTUS
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy