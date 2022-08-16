ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

What is Legionnaires’ disease?

(KRON) – With an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in Napa County and cases reported in San Jose, the infection joins COVID-19, monkeypox and even polio as a top health concern. But just what is Legionnaires’ disease and how can people keep themselves and their loved ones safe? What causes Legionnaires’ disease? Legionnaires’ disease is caused […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Oakland, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Society
SFGate

Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 — in what a prosecutor called “the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history” — is being released by the state's parole board.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Family of Alexis Gabe to meet with DA

MARTINEZ (KRON) – The family of Alexis Gabe will meet with the Contra Costa County district attorney and investigators today. This meeting comes after a protest here in Martinez with family and friends of the Gabe family calling on DA Diana Becton to keep the investigation into Gabe’s murder active and to file criminal charges […]
MARTINEZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Hmo
The Associated Press

Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Twin Oaks in San Ramon, Calif.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of the sales center at its Twin Oaks master-planned community in San Ramon, Calif. Twin Oaks by Toll Brothers features luxurious single-family homes and townhomes in tranquil Contra Costa County. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 2000 Mateo Miller Circle in San Ramon, and construction is underway on the model homes.
SAN RAMON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
PTSD
SFGate

The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'

"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more.   • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Legionella bacteria found in San Jose hotel

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Legionella bacteria has been discovered in a San Jose hotel, according to the Santa Clara Public Health Department. The Santa Clara Department of Environmental Health launched an inspection of the pool and spa areas at the Aloft San Jose Cupertino, 4241 Moorpark Avenue, after receiving a complaint of possible exposure […]
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy