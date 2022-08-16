Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Harmful’ Kaiser Permanente practices lead to therapist strike in Bay Area, NorCal
"I've been apologizing to people for 20 years, and nothing has improved at Kaiser."
Amy’s Kitchen fined $25,000 by California regulators for safety violations
Between 2014 and 2019, Amy's Kitchen was fined a lot more for safety violations.
What is Legionnaires’ disease?
(KRON) – With an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in Napa County and cases reported in San Jose, the infection joins COVID-19, monkeypox and even polio as a top health concern. But just what is Legionnaires’ disease and how can people keep themselves and their loved ones safe? What causes Legionnaires’ disease? Legionnaires’ disease is caused […]
'Once-in-a-lifetime event': 25 DJs unite for a San Francisco abortion rights fundraiser
All of the proceeds will go toward abortion rights groups.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.” The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 […]
San Francisco live animal markets accused of cruelty
An investigation by an animal advocacy nonprofit group shed a glaring spotlight on small markets in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose where live animals are sold.
SFGate
Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 — in what a prosecutor called “the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history” — is being released by the state's parole board.
Family of Alexis Gabe to meet with DA
MARTINEZ (KRON) – The family of Alexis Gabe will meet with the Contra Costa County district attorney and investigators today. This meeting comes after a protest here in Martinez with family and friends of the Gabe family calling on DA Diana Becton to keep the investigation into Gabe’s murder active and to file criminal charges […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coyote experts question ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ account of Bay Area ‘attack’
Coyote experts say elements of Karnazes' story appear unlikely.
Legionnaires' disease bacteria found at San Jose hotel, guest nearly dies
The bacteria which causes Legionnaires’ disease has been found at a San Jose hotel spa, nearly a month after two guests contracted the infection, one of whom nearly died.
Swastika flag across from El Sobrante Christian school is back up
(KRON) — An upside down American flag emblazoned with a swastika that was displayed on the balcony of an El Sobrante home across from a middle school earlier this year is back up. A photo taken recently shows the flag hanging from a second-floor balcony of the otherwise nondescript suburban home. The home is located […]
Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Twin Oaks in San Ramon, Calif.
SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of the sales center at its Twin Oaks master-planned community in San Ramon, Calif. Twin Oaks by Toll Brothers features luxurious single-family homes and townhomes in tranquil Contra Costa County. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 2000 Mateo Miller Circle in San Ramon, and construction is underway on the model homes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'
"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more. • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
The Only Way For Some People To Stay in San Francisco Is To Steal
As San Francisco’s wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city’s less privileged can’t find ways to make ends meet.
Lucky supermarket pharmacies will shutter across California. Here’s the SF timeline.
The grocery chain began shuttering its in-store pharmacies Aug. 15.
Legionella bacteria found in San Jose hotel
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Legionella bacteria has been discovered in a San Jose hotel, according to the Santa Clara Public Health Department. The Santa Clara Department of Environmental Health launched an inspection of the pool and spa areas at the Aloft San Jose Cupertino, 4241 Moorpark Avenue, after receiving a complaint of possible exposure […]
SFGate
Vertical Rainforests, Coral Reef Dives, An Albino Alligator -- Teens Take Over Cal Academy For A Science Night
"We're here because our science teacher is diving in one of the tanks!," said Layla Maura, 16, as she and her friends waited outside California Academy of Sciences on Friday. Maura and her friends attend George Washington High School and received an email from their teacher about the event. "We...
SFGate
City May Lose Millions Because It's "Seeking To Shirk Its Responsibility" To Wood Street Residents
OAKLAND (BCN) The city of Oakland may lose millions of state dollars or more because the city is "seeking to shirk its responsibility" over housing homeless people on Caltrans property along Wood Street in city limits, a letter Thursday to City Attorney Barbara Parker from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said.
SoCal grad earns $3.5M in scholarships, accepted to 39 universities, heading to UC Berkeley
OUTSTANDING! Jaden Hunter graduated at the top of his class with a 4.7 GPA and was named co-valedictorian. He got into 39 universities and received $3.5 million in scholarships. He's headed to Berkeley but says his ultimate goal is to empower, elevate and give back to his hometown of South L.A.
Why Nob Hill's Tahona Mercado will never carry celebrity-owned tequila
"We've been seeking out a lot of these vendors since we had the idea."
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0