The mid-size luxury SUV class is rich with choices, most of them good ones, but the 2023 BMW X5 stands out for a blend of performance and refinement that’s missing from many crossovers. Part of the X5’s broad appeal is due to its trio of powertrains, which starts with a smooth-running turbocharged inline-six that makes 335 horsepower. A twin-turbo V-8 brings the heat with 523 ponies and an eco-friendly plug-in hybrid setup offers up to 30 miles of driving on electric power. Rivals such as the Genesis GV80 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-class might have the X5 beat for poshness but the BMW’s handsome, well-tailored cabin still sends strong premium vibes. Plus, the X5’s handling is more charming than those alternatives, although it’s not quite as sporting as BMWs of the recent past that we’re nostalgic for. Driving enthusiasts may want to pursue a true performance player such as the Porsche Cayenne, but the quick, well-rounded X5 ranks near the top of the class thanks to its overall goodness.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO