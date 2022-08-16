Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Dodge Hornet Revives GLH ‘Goes Like Hell’ Trim
DodgeThe three letters originally turned the old Dodge Omni into something worth driving, and now they're being applied to the Hornet.
Autoweek.com
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Is the Electric Muscle Car
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT is an all-electric concept that shows signs of what the company plans to do for its 2024 production muscle machine. Dodge didn't disclose the powertrain, but it operates on an 800-volt system and uses a multi-speed electro-mechanical transmission. Dodge also looked at its original Charger...
MotorAuthority
Preview: 2023 Dodge Hornet brings Charger, Challenger influences to small crossover segment
Dodge revealed the Hornet, its entry into the small crossover SUV game, on Tuesday during its Speed Week celebration in Pontiac, Michigan, but it won't just be a daily commuter. Offered in two models with two powerful engines and a bent toward performance, the Hornet borrows from the Charger and Challenger playbook.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Dodge Hornet Will Offer a GLH Performance Package
Dodge is bringing back the GLH (Goes Like Hell) moniker for the 2023 Hornet crossover. The name was originally used on the Omni hot hatch from the 1980s. The GLH package includes a lowered suspension, an upgraded exhaust, and visual add-ons. Dodge is playing up the sporty angle for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Vintage 1963 Corvette Race Car Found After Being Parked for 44 Years!
The world is full of undiscovered treasures. Some people use metal detectors to dig up lost wonders, and others hunt garage sales for that pot of gold at the end of the proverbial rainbow. Gearheads, however, search the classifieds for their automotive lost treasure. This is that story, but this time around it wasn't the high-tech interwebs, it was a printed ad in a small-time newspaper. Yep, those still exist.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor First Test: Absolutely Awesome
From the driver's seat of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, a pond looks like a puddle, a boulder field looks like a gravel road, and a Mitsubishi Mirage looks like a speed bump. This $70,095 off-road colossus—it's 85.7 inches wide and has 37-inch-tall tires—bounds across the gnarliest terrain and towers over traffic with an air of invincibility that shrinks everything in its path. Objects in the windshield are larger than they appear when you're riding this high, literally and metaphorically.
The V8 Dodge Charger and Challenger’s Death Hurts, Even After 17 Years
Chris TsuiCritics like to write off the Charger and Challenger as old and cheap. Well, that's not wrong, but it's also missing the point.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideevs.com
Watch Electric Vs Diesel Tug Of War: Ford F-150 Lightning Vs Ram 2500
The electric pickups are barely starting to show up on the market, but they already surprised many by how capable they are. Here we can see a Ford F-150 Lightning, which after a trip to Alaska, has been tested by The Fast Lane Truck against conventional pickups in tug of war.
Top Speed
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: Not A Throwaway Car Anymore
When I was but 25 years old, moonlighting as a car critic while playing a TV weatherman by day, it was all too easy to be seduced by every new tester that was dropped off at my door. After all; there’s no substitute for experience when judging subject matter based largely on comparison. The Daewoo Leganza, I authoritatively declared, would take the U.S. sedan market by storm – it didn’t. But on occasion, even a wet-behind-the-ears journalist like myself could snuff out a complete dud. To this day, when asked about the worst vehicle I’ve ever tested I cite the original Kia Sportage circa 2000 – the epitome of a throwaway car. Flash ahead 23 years and Kia now leads the industry in dependability, they’re the most awarded brand in J.D. Power’s APEAL study, and they’re at the forefront of electrification. This Titanic-sized turnaround is the stuff of auto industry dreams and to complete it less than 2 decades later is hall of fame worthy.
2023 Kia Sportage PHEV Price Starts At $39,785, And It’s On Sale Now
Information about the new 2023 Kia Sportage has been dribbling out all year. The model for the US market broke cover in February, with pricing for every variant but the PHEV arriving by April. Kia has finally released more Sportage PHEV info, announcing that the plug-in hybrid is on sale for $38,490 without the $1,295 destination charge. Adding it brings the starting price to $39,785.
CAR AND DRIVER
2026 Polestar 6
Based on the stunning O2 concept car, the 2026 Polestar 6 is set to serve as the luxury electric automaker’s next halo sports car. Riding on the same aluminum structure as the upcoming 5 luxury sedan, the 6 wears a chopped convertible hardtop and two fewer doors but retains the brand’s now-signature minimalist interior design. Polestar says an 884-hp dual-motor powertrain will be good enough for a 3.2-second blast to 62 mph, but the company hasn’t yet speculated on driving range. We expect at least 300 miles per charge, but we’ll update this story when we find out something more concrete. Assume the production vehicle to ship with eco-friendly interior materials and a large infotainment touchscreen with Polestar’s most up-to-date Google-based software interface.
CAR AND DRIVER
Lincoln Model L100 Concept Is an Autonomous Ultra-Luxury EV
Lincoln pulled the wraps off of the Model L100 concept at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The big concept car is an autonomous grand tourer with an emphasis on the passenger experience. The Model L100 celebrates the 100th anniversary of Ford Motor's purchase of Lincoln. Depending on who you...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 BMW X5
The mid-size luxury SUV class is rich with choices, most of them good ones, but the 2023 BMW X5 stands out for a blend of performance and refinement that’s missing from many crossovers. Part of the X5’s broad appeal is due to its trio of powertrains, which starts with a smooth-running turbocharged inline-six that makes 335 horsepower. A twin-turbo V-8 brings the heat with 523 ponies and an eco-friendly plug-in hybrid setup offers up to 30 miles of driving on electric power. Rivals such as the Genesis GV80 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-class might have the X5 beat for poshness but the BMW’s handsome, well-tailored cabin still sends strong premium vibes. Plus, the X5’s handling is more charming than those alternatives, although it’s not quite as sporting as BMWs of the recent past that we’re nostalgic for. Driving enthusiasts may want to pursue a true performance player such as the Porsche Cayenne, but the quick, well-rounded X5 ranks near the top of the class thanks to its overall goodness.
CAR AND DRIVER
1974 Bricklin SV-1 Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• A Canada-built equivalent to the DeLorean DMC-12, the Bricklin SV-1 has many parallels to that legendary car, both in terms of audacity and eventual financial failure. • The name SV-1 stands for Safety Vehicle, and this classic has a number of safety innovations that were quite advanced for its day.
CAR AND DRIVER
Go Behind the Scenes as RM Sotheby’s Inspects a Pre-Sale McLaren F1
Of all the places to meet your hero, a dusty restoration shop in Seaside, California, is among the unlikeliest. It doesn't get more anachronistic than the sight of a lightly disassembled McLaren F1 in a nondescript warehouse space, akin to stumbling upon a great Hollywood beauty going under the knife at a speakeasy; the back roads of Monterey Car Week are a long way from Woking, England. This 1998 F1 is number 059, which also happens to be the race number of the F1 that won Le Mans, and it's going up for sale in a sealed-bid auction with RM Sotheby's on Saturday, August 20.
Comments / 0